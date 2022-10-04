Read full article on original website
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
MedicalXpress
New genetic test for pancreatic cancer outperforms current guidelines
A molecular test called PancreaSeq accurately classifies pancreatic cysts as potentially cancerous or benign, according to a large, multi-center study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and UPMC researchers. Published today in Gastroenterology, the prospective study of more than 1,800 patients found that incorporating molecular markers improved the...
targetedonc.com
Benefit of Immunotherapy in SCLC Remains a Question
Gene G. Finley, MD, explains a questions lingering on the benefit of immunotherapy in patients with small call lung cancer. Gene G. Finley, MD, medical oncologists at Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology of Allegheny Health Network, explains a questions lingering on the benefit of immunotherapy in patients with small call lung cancer.
survivornet.com
Immunotherapy Drug Keytruda Shows Promising Event-Free Survival Results For High-Risk Melanoma Patients When Used Before And After Surgery
A new study of patients with high-risk melanoma shows using the immunotherapy agent pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used before and after surgery reduces the risk of tumor recurrence. Immunotherapy given before surgery can help prime the immune system to fight off cancer cells and may lead to fewer “adjuvant”...
cancernetwork.com
Addition of Sintilimab to Bevacizumab Biosimilar IBI305 and Chemo Boosts PFS vs Chemo in Advanced EGFR-Mutant NSCLC
Patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutant nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer who progressed on an EGFR inhibitor may benefit from treatment with sintilimab plus bevacizumab biosimilar IBI305 and chemotherapy vs chemotherapy alone. Treatment with sintilimab (Tyvyt) and bevacizumab biosimilar IBI305 plus pemetrexed and cisplatin resulted in superior progression-free...
targetedonc.com
Promise for the Future of Metastatic Thyroid Cancer
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Larisa Greenberg, MD discussed the current state of thyroid cancer, challenges, and where the field is headed in the near future. In thyroid cancer, multiple targeted therapies have improved outcomes for patients. The advancements include progress for patients with metastatic disease, but questions about when to initiate treatment and how to mitigate toxicities from tyrosine kinase inhibitors remain.
healio.com
Urine albumin-creatinine ratio, eGFR linked with structural brain damage across etiology
Researchers identified a correlation between eGFR and urine albumin-creatinine ratio with structural brain damage across various regions of etiology, according to data published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Further, the findings suggest that Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and limbic-predominant age-related TDP-43 encephalopathy (LATE) might not be significant contributors to...
PsyPost
Neuroimaging study suggests serotonin reuptake inhibitor treatment can improve brain ventricle volume
Psychiatric patients using serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SRI) — a commonly used type of antidepressant — show significantly decreased ventricle volume after one month, according to new neuroimaging research published in the journal Chronic Stress. The ventricles are a series of four interconnected cerebrospinal fluid-filled cavities that are located...
targetedonc.com
Roundtable Discussion: Neal Discusses Molecular Testing and Treatment for EGFR Exon 20+ Lung Cancer
During a case-based roundtable event, Joel W. Neal, MD, PhD of Stanford Cancer Institute and a group of peers discussed using molecular testing to detect an EGFR exon 20 insertion in a patient with lung cancer. KRIJANOVSKI: We usually do FoundationOne testing [of] PD-L1 expression for patients with treatment-naïve, stage...
targetedonc.com
Duration of Response With Xevinapant Plus Standard Chemoradiation in LA SCCHN
Jean Bourhis, MD, discusses results from the phase 2 study of xevinapant plus chemoradiation vs placebo and chemoradiation in patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Jean Bourhis, MD, a professor of radiation oncology at the University of Paris, discusses results from the phase 2...
cancernetwork.com
Increasing Circulating Tumor Cell Levels May be an Independent High-Risk Factor in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
Minimal residual disease negativity might an important prognostic indicator in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, investigators say. Increasing circulating tumor cells (CTC) above the optimal cutoff proved to be a high-risk factor for patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, according to results from a CTC analysis from the phase 2 FORTE trial (NCT02203643) published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
MedicalXpress
Research provides critical information about size and growth speed of gliomas
An important new clue for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been identified in research led by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto and Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The study, published in the journal Science, provides a rare window into the biological changes behind glioma development.
cancernetwork.com
Red Blood Cell Transfusions Impact Survival Outcomes in Endometrial Cancer
Receipt of red blood cell transfusions can negatively impact survival outcomes in patients with endometrial cancers, while ovarian cancers were most affected by preoperative global health status. Receipt of red blood cell (RBC) transfusions had a negative effect on prognosis for patients with endometrial cancer, and preoperative global health status...
targetedonc.com
GB2064 Reduces Fibrosis Grade in Early Results of MYLOX-1 Study of Myelofibrosis
Early results from an intermediate analysis of the phase 2a MYLOX-1 study show a reduction of collagen fibrosis of the bone marrow in patients with myelofibrosis on the LOXL2 inhibitor GB2064. Positive results from a phase 2a trial (NCT04679870) of the LOXL2 inhibitor candidate GB2064 show promise for reducing fibrosis...
targetedonc.com
Phase 1/2 Study of ABC008 in T-Cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia Commences
Following positive data examining ABC008 for inclusion body myositis, a phase 1/2 trial has begun evaluating the agent in patients with T-cell large granular lymphocytic leukemia. About the Phase 1/2 Trial of ABC008. Trial Name: ABC008 in Subjects With T-cell Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia (T-LGLL) ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT05532722. Sponsor: Abcuro,...
cancernetwork.com
Long-Lasting Benefit Observed With Atezolizumab and Bevacizumab in Recurrent Endometrial Cancer
Results from a phase 2 trial indicated that atezolizumab and bevacizumab yielded a significant duration of response in recurrent endometrial cancer. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and bevacizumab (Avastin) yielded durable responses in patients with recurrent endometrial cancer, according to findings from a multi-institutional phase 2 trial (NCT03526432) that were presented during the 2022 Annual Global Meeting of the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS).
targetedonc.com
Mitigating Transplant-Induced GVHD
Salman Fazal, MD, explains how to lower the risk of graft-versus-host disease in patients who undergo allogeneic stem cell transplant. Salman Fazal, MD, a hematologist/oncologist in the Division of Hematology and Cellular Therapy at West Penn Hospital of Allegheny Health Network, explains how to lower the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) in patients who undergo allogeneic stem cell transplant or treat GVHD when it does develop.
