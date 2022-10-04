Two things were obvious after Tuesday morning’s oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan, one of the term’s most important voting rights cases: One is that there will be three female justices on the losing side of virtually every single important case for the foreseeable future. And two—they are not going down quietly. All three of Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson brought the full force of history, text, original intent, and statutory purpose to the table during arguments about the enforcement of the Voting Rights Act—values the court’s conservatives purport to espouse. In so doing, they highlighted that the state of Alabama, aided and abetted by the court’s so-called textualists and originalists, is engaged in a radical project to engineer a new era of “race blindness” in voting that violates both the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. That these oral arguments are now broadcast live means that Americans could listen to three women, one of whom is Black, one of whom is Latina, and one of whom is Jewish, administer nothing short of a beatdown to both Alabama’s solicitor general, Edmund LaCour, and their own colleagues on the bench.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO