Read full article on original website
Related
Slate
What Happens When You Add a Hurricane Crisis to an Insurance Crisis?
It’s the statistical equivalent of an alligator in the drive-thru: Florida accounts for 9 percent of the nation’s homeowner’s insurance claims, but 79 percent of insurance lawsuits. That’s more than 100,000 lawsuits every year, compared to just a few thousand in more populous California. To hear the industry tell it, the state’s status as the insurance-lawsuit capital of America is due to an epidemic of roof-repair scams, in which fraudulent contractors have taken advantage of unwitting homeowners and plaintiff-friendly state statutes to drive the honorable insurance man clear across the state line.
Slate
What Three Dissenters Can Do Now
Two things were obvious after Tuesday morning’s oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan, one of the term’s most important voting rights cases: One is that there will be three female justices on the losing side of virtually every single important case for the foreseeable future. And two—they are not going down quietly. All three of Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson brought the full force of history, text, original intent, and statutory purpose to the table during arguments about the enforcement of the Voting Rights Act—values the court’s conservatives purport to espouse. In so doing, they highlighted that the state of Alabama, aided and abetted by the court’s so-called textualists and originalists, is engaged in a radical project to engineer a new era of “race blindness” in voting that violates both the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. That these oral arguments are now broadcast live means that Americans could listen to three women, one of whom is Black, one of whom is Latina, and one of whom is Jewish, administer nothing short of a beatdown to both Alabama’s solicitor general, Edmund LaCour, and their own colleagues on the bench.
Comments / 1