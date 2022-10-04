By this point, we don't need any reminders of what a great actor Cate Blanchett is, but we have one anyway in her new movie, Tár. To play the fictional role of Lydia Tár, world-renowned conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic, Blanchett learned to conduct music, play the piano and speak German — not all at once, thankfully, though I'm sure she could if called upon to do so. A lot of movies about artists — even real-life artists — have a hard time convincing you of their characters' accomplishments. But Blanchett makes you believe in Lydia's genius immediately, before we've even seen her pick up a baton.

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO