ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Putin Is in a Dangerous Spot

With the war turning towards Ukraine’s favor, Vladimir Putin is becoming more isolated and more dangerous. Can Ukrainians expel the Russians—or the Russians expel Putin—while avoiding the worst-case scenario?. Guest: Bryan Bender, senior national correspondent for POLITICO. If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for...
POLITICS
Slate

Why the U.S. Might Not Use a Nuke, Even if Russia Does

If Vladimir Putin fires nuclear weapons to escape defeat in his war on Ukraine, how should the United States respond?. Thanks to that question, the prospect of nuclear war is now being weighed as seriously as any time since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. But the thinking among government officials has veered in a surprising direction, which would have been viewed as heretical and dangerous just a few years ago.
MILITARY
Slate

Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Thwarting Its International Internet Ambitions

In the grand scheme of tensions between Russia and the United States, the election that took place last week in Romania for the new secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union was relatively tame. It was a race between two candidates—one Russian and one American—for a largely bureaucratic position running the ITU. An international organization founded in 1865, originally to coordinate telegram communications between countries, today the ITU coordinates international issues related to radio spectrum, long-distance calling, and satellite orbits.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy