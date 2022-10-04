Read full article on original website
Related
Ukrainian police find over 500 civilian bodies, torture chambers in Kharkiv
Ukrainian police on Friday found more than 500 civilian bodies in Kharkiv region, mostly from mass graves in the city of Izium which was liberated of Russian forces in early September, officials said.
Slate
Putin Is in a Dangerous Spot
With the war turning towards Ukraine’s favor, Vladimir Putin is becoming more isolated and more dangerous. Can Ukrainians expel the Russians—or the Russians expel Putin—while avoiding the worst-case scenario?. Guest: Bryan Bender, senior national correspondent for POLITICO. If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for...
Slate
Why the U.S. Might Not Use a Nuke, Even if Russia Does
If Vladimir Putin fires nuclear weapons to escape defeat in his war on Ukraine, how should the United States respond?. Thanks to that question, the prospect of nuclear war is now being weighed as seriously as any time since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. But the thinking among government officials has veered in a surprising direction, which would have been viewed as heretical and dangerous just a few years ago.
Slate
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Thwarting Its International Internet Ambitions
In the grand scheme of tensions between Russia and the United States, the election that took place last week in Romania for the new secretary-general of the International Telecommunication Union was relatively tame. It was a race between two candidates—one Russian and one American—for a largely bureaucratic position running the ITU. An international organization founded in 1865, originally to coordinate telegram communications between countries, today the ITU coordinates international issues related to radio spectrum, long-distance calling, and satellite orbits.
Comments / 0