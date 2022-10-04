ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Shelley Wenger

Dating Before Your Divorce is Final?

Going through a divorce is often the hardest thing that you will ever do. In the blink of an eye, your whole life is going to change. You may even feel like you are losing everything, including yourself!
Slate

I’m About to Become the Rich Friend Everyone Dreams About Having

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I have been different degrees of poor for my entire life (I’m 40 years old.) However, my grandfather recently died and left my wife and me with an absolutely absurd, life-changing amount of money and assets. As far as I understand it, the interest on the investments alone would be enough to live on for the rest of our lives.
psychologytoday.com

The Third Party that Every Marriage Needs

One single person can’t possibly fill and meet all your needs. We need something or someone to fill missing needs. That someone or something who is not our partner is called The Third. You can use The Third in a generative way or in a destructive way. It is...
intheknow.com

Family member ‘snaps’ at sister-in-law for not realizing ‘how privileged’ she is

A woman called out her sister-in-law for being “privileged” — and now, there’s family drama. She shared the incident on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her husband’s brother Andrew is married to Ashley. Andrew and Ashley have a full-time housekeeper, Nora. When Nora was away for the week, Ashley complained about how difficult managing things was. This prompted the Reddit poster to snap at Ashley.
Slate

Why Are We Obsessed With Queens?

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Rebecca Onion is joined by Slate contributing writer Imogen West-Knights to talk all about queens. From the daily news to Sunday nights on HBO, queens are everywhere right now. Rebecca and Imogen talk about the enduring appeal of shows like The Crown, House of the Dragon, Victoria, and more and what these representations are lacking.
Relationship Advice
Apple
Slate

Hugs, Not Shrugs

Danny Lavery welcomes Alyssa Knox, a night-shift ICU nurse. Lavery and Knox read a letter from someone who is missing their family’s hugs after coming out as a trans man. Give the gift of Plus to a fellow Slate fan and they’ll receive all the benefits of membership: unlimited reading, ad-free listening, bonus content, and so much more. Learn more here.
psychologytoday.com

A Common Misunderstanding That Leads Couples Into Conflict

There are several types of support that relationship partners commonly offer each other: emotional, tangible, and informational. It is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the kind of support one partner seeks and the kind of support their partner offers. Learning to discuss explicitly the kinds of...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
Slate

From Diagnosis to Destiny

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. On Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. Eastern, join the New America Fellows Program and Future Tense to discuss Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us with author Rachel Aviv. RSVP here.
StaceyNHerrera

For some couples, divorce is not a relationship failure

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend’s parents were the longest-married couple at their twenty-year reunion. They married four months after graduation and were the only couple still together from their graduating class.

