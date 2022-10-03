‘A Friend of the Family’—All About the Peacock Series, Including the Shocking True Story That Inspired It

How do you know when you can truly trust another? Does a certain amount of time have to pass as you get to know a person? Or perhaps it all comes down to a feeling, a sixth sense of sorts. Intuition, if you will. Well, Mary Ann and Bob Broberg were trusting to an infuriating degree, as they allowed their church friend Robert "B" Berchtold to get dangerously close to their dear children. So close, in fact, that he kidnapped their prepubescent daughter Jan Broberg not once, but twice in Pocatello, Idaho. The first abduction occurred in 1974, when Jan was just 12 years old, and the second in 1976, when she was 14.

