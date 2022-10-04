ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan

Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas

With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
Happy Birthday, Big Tex! The State Fair Icon Turns 70

It's hard to believe Big Tex, the biggest tradition at the state fair in Texas, has been around for over 70 years (he's a little older than he looks). He's survived fire, a worldwide pandemic, and multiple makeovers. History of Big Tex. Big Tex made his debut as the official...
Give Yourself Anxiety at These 10 Horrific Destinations in Texas

If you're into all things scary, haunted, and horrifying, then welcome to the Club. The freaks come out at night, this is especially true in the month of October. Look no further, South Texas is riddled with haunted sites. From the Lexington USS that is rumored to have old souls roaming around the corridors, to real-life haunted houses in Victoria, there are plenty of spots to get your scare on this month.
Texans Are Pissed at This Texas City Ranking

When venturing across the United States, you won’t find residents prouder of their state than Texans. The Lone Star state is full of diehard Texans who truly believe no other state is better. The only thing that truly divides Texans is what city is the best. While Texans will...
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico

We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?

Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
Is Texas the Most Foul-Mouthed State in the U.S.?

The use of swear words has always been deemed an inappropriate thing to do, especially in a more formal setting like work, church, or around your elders. So in a state like Texas that highly values those things, you'd think its residents wouldn't curse very often. You'd be wrong. Preply...
Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB

One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
Wanna Get Away? This One Of Kind Texas Safari Ranch Let’s You Watch Incredible Animals From Your Porch

Everything is bigger and better in Texas, including unique getaways. I don't know about you but I would love to go on an African Safari, but I don't think it is something that will ever happen to me, so I will do the next best thing and have a safari experience right here in Texas. You won't have to travel far, the Blue Hills Ranch is located right outside of Waco in McGregor.
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later

Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

