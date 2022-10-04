Read full article on original website
Related
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
One of America’s Most Haunted Cities Is in Texas
With its bloody history, it's not a surprise that this Texas town has earned a place on the list for top 10 cities in the country with paranormal reputations. San Antonio, Texas is not only considered one of the most haunted places in the state, Travel and Leisure has named it one of the 10 most haunted cities in America.
One East Texas Town Is Among The Top 10 Most Dangerous Texas Cities in ’22
Being a Texan is one of the best things about living in Texas. Well, that and Whataburger. I know I'm proud to call Tyler, TX home. Of course the Lone Star State has the numbers to back up its well placed sense of pride. It's the second-largest state in the...
Happy Birthday, Big Tex! The State Fair Icon Turns 70
It's hard to believe Big Tex, the biggest tradition at the state fair in Texas, has been around for over 70 years (he's a little older than he looks). He's survived fire, a worldwide pandemic, and multiple makeovers. History of Big Tex. Big Tex made his debut as the official...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Give Yourself Anxiety at These 10 Horrific Destinations in Texas
If you're into all things scary, haunted, and horrifying, then welcome to the Club. The freaks come out at night, this is especially true in the month of October. Look no further, South Texas is riddled with haunted sites. From the Lexington USS that is rumored to have old souls roaming around the corridors, to real-life haunted houses in Victoria, there are plenty of spots to get your scare on this month.
Texans Are Pissed at This Texas City Ranking
When venturing across the United States, you won’t find residents prouder of their state than Texans. The Lone Star state is full of diehard Texans who truly believe no other state is better. The only thing that truly divides Texans is what city is the best. While Texans will...
Horrific: Houston, Texas Nursing Home Videoed Abusing Elderly Man
A nursing home in Houston, Texas is now facing anger from one resident's family a recently released surveillance video seemed to prove their accusations of abuse true. KHOU 11 has the story and video. The family first learned of the suspected abuse when the 87-year-old grandfather told them staff was...
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas’ Own Grandmother Of Juneteenth, Nominated For Nobel Prize
Our newest National Holiday "Juneteenth" which celebrates the end of slavery across the United States, was a holiday that got its birth right here in Texas and we can thank "The Grandmother of Juneteenth" Opal Lee for it. Who Is Opal Lee??. Opal Lee is the major force behind Juneteenth's...
Odd? Are These The 7 Strangest Places To Visit In Texas?
Texas has been called a bunch of things. Strange? Um, not sure about that one. But, every state does have its share of STRANGE and I guess TEXAS is not an exemption to that. According to this video, these are 7 of the Strangest Places In Texas. Have you visited any of these places on the list? Here is the list in no particular order, they are all strange!
This Ghost Town In Texas Is Perfect to Live Off the Grid
There is a town that isn't far from El Paso you can get away from every distraction. So if you need peace and quiet in your life then be sure to escape to this little ghost town. Almost everyone needs a break from whatever it is they're going through in...
Is Texas the Most Foul-Mouthed State in the U.S.?
The use of swear words has always been deemed an inappropriate thing to do, especially in a more formal setting like work, church, or around your elders. So in a state like Texas that highly values those things, you'd think its residents wouldn't curse very often. You'd be wrong. Preply...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
Top 25 Safest Colleges in US: These Two Texas Schools on List
Full disclosure: campus safety is something that is very important to me, especially since my oldest child is currently a senior at a college out of state, and my youngest is a high school junior currently trying to decide where to go after graduation. If you're preparing to send your...
Man Stabbed and Wife Struck in the Face With a Metal Bar at HEB
One San Antonio family made a quick stop at their local H-E-B and experienced a very disturbing and violent encounter. When the family pulled up to H-E-B, the wife got out of the car while the husband stayed in the car with their child. While the man and child were in the car a woman approached the vehicle and “began causing problems,” the affidavit states.
Wanna Get Away? This One Of Kind Texas Safari Ranch Let’s You Watch Incredible Animals From Your Porch
Everything is bigger and better in Texas, including unique getaways. I don't know about you but I would love to go on an African Safari, but I don't think it is something that will ever happen to me, so I will do the next best thing and have a safari experience right here in Texas. You won't have to travel far, the Blue Hills Ranch is located right outside of Waco in McGregor.
These 10 Texans Just Made The Forbes List Of Richest People In America
When you think of some of the richest people in America, the first names to pop into your head are probably Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates and of course, you would be right. Those 3 are filthy rich billionaires and while Elon Musk in recent years moved to Texas (the Austin area) he is not from Texas.
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
Unbelievable Video of TX Officer Violently Shooting Unarmed Teen
Shocking body camera footage reveals why a 7-month probationary police officer in San Antonio has been fired after opening fire on a teenager Sunday. Warning: The video is graphic and disturbing to watch. On the body camera video, you can hear Officer Brennand, who had only been on the San...
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0