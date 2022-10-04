ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election

Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden's summer bounce shows signs of fading ahead of midterm elections

President Joe Biden's summer of improving polling appears to have faded five weeks before Election Day, much like fall in Washington, D.C. As winter encroaches, people's attention is turning from their vacations and the start of the school year to next month's midterm elections, potentially to Biden and Democrats' detriment.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Laredo, TX
KIRO 7 Seattle

NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The major-party candidates to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr parried over inflation, abortion and election integrity Friday night in what’s expected to be their only debate. Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd met at a...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Henry Cuellar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jim Clyburn
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
The Independent

Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election

Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Then, after Bolduc won the Sept. 13 vote, he said it wasn’t. By Monday, at a town hall in Hudson, he said he doesn’t know what happened.“I can’t say that it was stolen or not. I don’t have enough information,” Bolduc said in response to a voter's question....
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Republicans offer a real healthcare alternative

With their Commitment to America , Republicans have departed significantly from Democrats ' big government agenda. Nowhere is that clearer than on healthcare. Over the last few years, progressives have made clear their intention to replace the market-based healthcare system with a single, government-run insurance program. Republicans ' Commitment to America, by contrast, seeks to improve the current system by introducing greater choice, transparency, and competition. That's largely what the public wants from healthcare policy. A recent Echelon Insights poll sponsored by the organization I lead, the Pacific Research Institute, found that 86% of people are satisfied with their current health plan.
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

What Three Dissenters Can Do Now

Two things were obvious after Tuesday morning’s oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan, one of the term’s most important voting rights cases: One is that there will be three female justices on the losing side of virtually every single important case for the foreseeable future. And two—they are not going down quietly. All three of Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson brought the full force of history, text, original intent, and statutory purpose to the table during arguments about the enforcement of the Voting Rights Act—values the court’s conservatives purport to espouse. In so doing, they highlighted that the state of Alabama, aided and abetted by the court’s so-called textualists and originalists, is engaged in a radical project to engineer a new era of “race blindness” in voting that violates both the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. That these oral arguments are now broadcast live means that Americans could listen to three women, one of whom is Black, one of whom is Latina, and one of whom is Jewish, administer nothing short of a beatdown to both Alabama’s solicitor general, Edmund LaCour, and their own colleagues on the bench.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#South Texas#Abortion Issues#Democrats#Social Conservatism#Organized Labor#House#Pew#Planned Parenthood#Pro Choice America#Democratic#Republicans
Slate

Dank Brandon

Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s transforming the way the federal government treats marijuana convictions. Thank goodness, I have the perfect headline for this development, which no one else has thought of— Ah, nuts.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris remains true to doctrine of unequal treatment

How is it that equity, a doctrine that tells government and the private sector to treat Americans differently because of their race, is becoming so pervasive in the Land of the Free?. One reason is the deliberate obfuscation of its meaning. Fortunately, every once in a while Kamala Harris comes...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Slate

Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Oct. 3

In a Oct. 6 Books, Laura Miller misstated that Donald Trump was first impeached for obstructing an investigation into his campaign’s connections to Russian operatives. Trump was first impeached for using crucial aid to extort a foreign leader into digging up dirt on his political rival. In an Oct....
POLITICS
dallasexpress.com

FBI Purging Agents, Whistleblowers Allege

In a September 29 letter to the executive assistant director of the FBI’s human resources branch, three House Judiciary Committee republicans alleged that the agency is retaliating against whistleblowers. “We are investigating serious allegations of abuse and misconduct within the senior leadership of the Department of Justice and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy