Buckle up, Congress: A ‘very lame’ lame duck is coming after the election
Tens of billions in hurricane relief for Florida are landing on Congress’ to-do list for a post-election lame-duck session that already looked grueling. It may take weeks for Florida officials and the Biden administration to come up with a federal aid estimate to rebuild following Hurricane Ian. Ultimately, both parties expect a whopping price tag that loads further labor on lawmakers returning to Washington after the midterms.
Top Democrats voice optimism about holding House in November
Top Democrats left Washington voicing more optimism about their odds of holding the House than in months, with leaders arguing that they’ve gained momentum in the final stretch of the midterm elections.
Biden's summer bounce shows signs of fading ahead of midterm elections
President Joe Biden's summer of improving polling appears to have faded five weeks before Election Day, much like fall in Washington, D.C. As winter encroaches, people's attention is turning from their vacations and the start of the school year to next month's midterm elections, potentially to Biden and Democrats' detriment.
Abbott: Biden sending National Guard to border is hypocritical
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense is calling up an initial 2,500 National Guard troops from multiple states to be sent to the southern border. The move by the Biden administration is hypocritical, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told The Center Square. President Joe Biden has not...
White House stands by response to Dobbs ruling despite rampant criticism
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back Tuesday on criticism of the Biden administration's "reactionary" response to the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Talk of ‘Civil War,’ Ignited by Mar-a-Lago Search, Is Flaring Online
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) Soon after the FBI searched Donald Trump’s home in Florida for classified documents, online researchers zeroed in on a worrying trend.
The Democrats' Problem Keeping Black Voters Is Only Getting Worse | Opinion
Once upon a time in American politics, the Democratic Party enjoyed the overwhelming support of the Black community. Left-leaning candidates routinely won over 90 percent of the Black vote. The times, they are a-changing. African Americans are becoming increasingly disillusioned with the Democratic Party, and this is no longer just...
NC Senate nominees parry over abortion, inflation in debate
RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The major-party candidates to succeed retiring North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr parried over inflation, abortion and election integrity Friday night in what’s expected to be their only debate. Democratic nominee Cheri Beasley and Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd met at a...
Another shift for NH GOP Senate candidate on 2020 election
Don Bolduc isn't making a full about-face, but the Republican nominee for Senate in New Hampshire can't seem to stop shifting his position about whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.The retired Army general claimed during his primary campaign that the White House race was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Then, after Bolduc won the Sept. 13 vote, he said it wasn’t. By Monday, at a town hall in Hudson, he said he doesn’t know what happened.“I can’t say that it was stolen or not. I don’t have enough information,” Bolduc said in response to a voter's question....
Key Detail in Polls May Be Hiding GOP Victories, Political Consultant Warns
A GOP strategist says the deadlocked U.S. Senate race between Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and his Republican opponent, J.D. Vance, might actually be closer than national pundits believe, citing a number of flawed assumptions in some polls he thinks could be causing pollsters to overestimate Democrats' chances in this year's midterm elections.
Republicans offer a real healthcare alternative
With their Commitment to America , Republicans have departed significantly from Democrats ' big government agenda. Nowhere is that clearer than on healthcare. Over the last few years, progressives have made clear their intention to replace the market-based healthcare system with a single, government-run insurance program. Republicans ' Commitment to America, by contrast, seeks to improve the current system by introducing greater choice, transparency, and competition. That's largely what the public wants from healthcare policy. A recent Echelon Insights poll sponsored by the organization I lead, the Pacific Research Institute, found that 86% of people are satisfied with their current health plan.
What Three Dissenters Can Do Now
Two things were obvious after Tuesday morning’s oral arguments in Merrill v. Milligan, one of the term’s most important voting rights cases: One is that there will be three female justices on the losing side of virtually every single important case for the foreseeable future. And two—they are not going down quietly. All three of Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Ketanji Brown Jackson brought the full force of history, text, original intent, and statutory purpose to the table during arguments about the enforcement of the Voting Rights Act—values the court’s conservatives purport to espouse. In so doing, they highlighted that the state of Alabama, aided and abetted by the court’s so-called textualists and originalists, is engaged in a radical project to engineer a new era of “race blindness” in voting that violates both the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. That these oral arguments are now broadcast live means that Americans could listen to three women, one of whom is Black, one of whom is Latina, and one of whom is Jewish, administer nothing short of a beatdown to both Alabama’s solicitor general, Edmund LaCour, and their own colleagues on the bench.
Dank Brandon
Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’s transforming the way the federal government treats marijuana convictions. Thank goodness, I have the perfect headline for this development, which no one else has thought of— Ah, nuts.
He's not even running -- but US midterms could make or break Trump
After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump could have worked on his golf swing or produced another book by the pool at his south Florida beach club. Irina Tsukerman, a New York-based national security lawyer and geopolitical analyst, said Trump was increasingly perceived as a "political liability" -- incapable of winning a future presidential election even against a weak Democrat.
Governor Cooper pushes to legalize marijuana possession
North Carolina's two top Democratic state officials are urging the Republican-led legislature to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in light of President Joe Biden's pardon of thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" under federal law.
Kamala Harris remains true to doctrine of unequal treatment
How is it that equity, a doctrine that tells government and the private sector to treat Americans differently because of their race, is becoming so pervasive in the Land of the Free?. One reason is the deliberate obfuscation of its meaning. Fortunately, every once in a while Kamala Harris comes...
Senate Dems face brutal 2024 map with at least eight undecided incumbents
Of the 33 Senate seats up for election next term, 23 are held by Democrats. That makes for a tough cycle — and it gets even harder if incumbents choose not to run.
Slate’s Mistakes for the Week of Oct. 3
In a Oct. 6 Books, Laura Miller misstated that Donald Trump was first impeached for obstructing an investigation into his campaign’s connections to Russian operatives. Trump was first impeached for using crucial aid to extort a foreign leader into digging up dirt on his political rival. In an Oct....
FBI Purging Agents, Whistleblowers Allege
In a September 29 letter to the executive assistant director of the FBI’s human resources branch, three House Judiciary Committee republicans alleged that the agency is retaliating against whistleblowers. “We are investigating serious allegations of abuse and misconduct within the senior leadership of the Department of Justice and the...
