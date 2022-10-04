ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Can New Jersey handle another Sandy?

Since Sandy made landfall in Atlantic County on Oct. 29, 2012, there have been plenty of reminders that New Jersey is not fully prepared to take on severe weather events. Even this past week, tidal surges from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, which ravaged parts of Florida and the Carolinas, swallowed portions of New Jersey's coastline.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
92.7 WOBM

Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey

A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
UNION, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey man threatens to murder Amazon delivery driver in “racist neighborhood”

A Lacey Township man turned himself into police to face charges from a reported racially motivated incident that occurred with an Amazon delivery driver last month. John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, is being charged with Bias Intimidation and Terroristic Threats stemming from the September 5 incident, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Nj
92.7 WOBM

Inside the million-dollar NJ fundraiser with Bon Jovi, Biden at Murphy’s mansion

President Joe Biden joined an intimate Democratic fundraiser at the governor’s mansion along the Navesink River — with a celebrity neighbor also in attendance. Jon Bon Jovi, a longtime friend and supporter of Murphy, was among the select group of just 15 donors who raised $1 million during the Democratic National Committee Reception hosted at the private residence in Middletown, not far from Red Bank.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy