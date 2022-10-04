Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Hungary could become net maize importer after drought hits crop -govt
BUDAPEST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Hungary, a major grains producer, could end up being a net maize importer in the current season after this year's drought reduced yields, the Agriculture Ministry told Reuters. It said the 2022 maize crop was seen at about 3 million tonnes compared with 7 million...
Agriculture Online
EU sees lower meat and dairy output as weather and disease weigh
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Meat and dairy production in the European Union is expected to decline this year and next as livestock farms feel the effects of drought, disease outbreaks and rising costs, the EU's executive said on Wednesday. A historic drought in Europe this summer has reduced availability...
Agriculture Online
In Nigeria's food basket state, floods wash away homes, crops and hope
MAKURDI, Nigeria, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Victoria Okonkwo sits in a canoe as neighbours paddle her away from her house in Nigeria's food basket, Benue state, which is now under water – along with more than 100,000 hectares (247,100 acres) of farmland. "It was last week that it started,...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Drought-hit French grain maize crop to fall to 10 mln T - growers
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - This year's drought-affected grain maize crop in France will produce about 10 million tonnes, growers group AGPM said on Wednesday, joining other observers in predicting the worst harvest in decades. The crop forecast was based on an estimated yield of 7.9 tonnes per hectare (t/ha),...
Agriculture Online
Dry soil in Russia's south poses risk for 2023 grain crop -official
MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Low level of moisture reserves in soil in Russia's southern breadbasket poses risks for the 2023 grain crop of the world's largest wheat exporter, Roman Nekrasov, an agriculture ministry official, said on Thursday. Farmers in Russia have accelerated winter wheat sowing after recent rain eased...
Agriculture Online
Soybean imports forecast at two-year low crimp China's ailing hog feed makers
China Oct. soybean imports seen near 5 mln T, lowest in 2 years. Lower soybean imports to curb meal supplies, hitting feed makers. Soybean purchases seen rebounding in Nov., Dec. to 18-20 mln T. By Naveen Thukral and Dominique Patton. SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Oct 6 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports are likely...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine completes 2022 wheat, barley harvest -agriculture ministry
KYIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have completed the 2022 wheat and barley harvests, threshing 19.2 million and 5.5 million tonnes respectively, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Farmers harvested 4.7 million hectares of wheat and the yield averaged 4.1 tonnes per hectares, the ministry said in a report.
Agriculture Online
U.N. ship carrying Ukrainian wheat heads to Ethiopia -ministry
KYIV, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A fifth vessel chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has left Ukraine's Black Sea port of Chornomorsk and will deliver 30,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat to Ethiopia, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry said on Friday. Ukraine has already shipped around 150,000 tonnes of wheat...
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees China 2022/23 corn crop at 270 million T
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Post forecasts China's MY (marketing year) 2022/23 feed and residual to decrease 1 percent from MY2021/22. Corn production for MY2022/23 is forecast at 270 MMT (million metric tons), 4 MMT lower than USDA's official forecast and 2.5 MMT lower than MY2021/22 due to lower planting area and yield losses caused by excessive rains in the northeast. Post forecasts MY2022/23 corn imports at 18 MMT and estimates MY2021/22 corn imports at 23 MMT, the same as USDA's official estimate. Brazil will be eligible to ship corn to China before the end of the calendar year, earlier than previously rumored, following the signing of a phytosanitary protocol. MY2022/23 rice production is reduced 2 MMT to 147 MMT from Post’s June estimate, due to the effects of drought and heat on mid and late-season crops. China's broken rice imports are forecast down due to India’s export ban and a greater availability of domestic broken rice this season."
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1.3% on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 1% on Wednesday with the market gaining for the first time in three sessions on concerns over slowing supplies from the war-torn Black Sea region. Soybeans lost ground as supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crop entered the market, while...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Oct. 3
PARIS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat and winter barley sowing, along with harvest progress and crop conditions for grain maize, covering week 39 ending Oct. 3. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWING Week 39 average in France 3 Week 38 2022 1 Week 39 2021 3 WINTER BARLEY SOWING Week 39 average in France 8 Week 38 2022 4 Week 39 2021 8 GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 39 average in France 67 Week 38 2022 51 Week 39 2021 6 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 39 average in France 10 21 28 37 4 Week 38 2022 10 22 27 37 4 Week 39 2021 0 1 10 77 12 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, but harvest pressure, strong dollar limit gains
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, although pressure from rapidly progressing U.S. harvest and a stronger dollar kept a lid on prices. Wheat eased, while corn prices ticked higher. "A strong rally in the U.S. dollar, plus talk of potential slowdown in exports due...
Agriculture Online
TAKE A LOOK-Decarbonisation, China commodity demand in focus at Singapore bunkering conference
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Commodities and shipping firms are advancing plans to refuel ships with lower-emitting fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and biofuels as they discuss decarbonisation plans and China's demand outlook at the Singapore International Bunkering Conference and Exhibition (SIBCON) 2022. For top Reuters stories from the conference, see below: > TotalEnergies to offer biofuels for ships in Singapore from next year > China's commodity shipping demand to improve from Q4 - execs > Cargill aims to boost ships' use of biofuel, methanol to cut emissions > Consortium kicks off project to capture carbon emissions onboard oil tanker > Pavilion Energy, Mitsui O.S.K to launch LNG bunker vessel in Q1 2023 > Singapore port plans new system to boost bunkering transparency > BHP to receive 3 more LNG-fuelled bulk carriers in next 6-9 mths - exec (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh and Emily Chow; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Agriculture Online
Japan targets farm export gains to blunt weak yen's pain
Agriculture exports core to PM Kishida's growth strategy. Weak yen boosts farm exports but also drives up farmers' costs. Investment needed to raise productivity, output of farm exports. *. Kishida also wants more tourism, foreign chip plants in Japan. By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi. TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) -...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago steady after slide as jobs data, Black Sea supply in focus
* Wheat supported by war, planting worries for Black Sea region * Soybeans hold above two-month low, investors eye U.S. jobs data * U.S., Brazil harvests curb CBOT corn and soy prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans were higher on Friday, steadying after a day-earlier slide as investors braced for U.S. jobs data to be the latest gauge of recession risks, while traders assessed risks to Black Sea grain supply. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.4% at $8.91-1/2 a bushel by 1152 GMT, recovering from a one-week low on Thursday. CBOT corn ticked up 0.4% to $6.78-1/4 a bushel after reaching a one-week trough earlier on Friday. Soybeans added 0.2% as they consolidated above a 2-1/2 month low struck in the previous session. Remarks by U.S. President Joe Biden about a recent nuclear weapons warning by Russia over the war in Ukraine, and adverse growing conditions in Ukraine and Russia, put attention back on risks to crucial Black Sea supplies. Wheat prices have been curbed since the summer by increasing volumes shipped from Ukraine through the Black Sea corridor. "As long as uncertainty remains over whether the sea corridor for grains exports that was negotiated with Russia will be extended beyond November, concerns about supply are likely to persist," Commerzbank analysts said. Financial markets are gearing up for monthly U.S. employment data that could influence the scope of further interest rate rises and the chances of an economic recession. Corn and soybean markets have been pressured this week by favourable weather for the U.S. harvest and expectations of bumper crops in rival exporter Brazil. Uncertainty over Chinese demand was also hanging over the soybean market. China's soybean imports are likely to drop to their lowest in more than two years this month, according to two traders and Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. Prices at 1152 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 891.50 12.50 1.42 770.75 15.67 CBOT corn 678.25 2.75 0.41 593.25 14.33 CBOT soy 1360.00 2.00 0.15 1339.25 1.55 Paris wheat 351.75 6.75 1.96 276.75 27.10 Paris maize 339.25 2.00 0.59 226.00 50.11 Paris rape 621.00 4.25 0.69 754.00 -17.64 WTI crude oil 89.48 1.03 1.16 75.21 18.97 Euro/dlr 0.98 0.00 0.06 1.1368 -13.85 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
Soaring egg prices force French food industry to change recipes
PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A more than doubling in egg prices in France due to soaring feed and energy costs and a lack of supplies after the worst ever bird flu crisis has prompted some food companies to lower output or change recipes, egg producers said on Wednesday. Both...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soy sags on recession fears, firm dollar; corn inches higher
CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended down about 1% on Wednesday on macroeconomic worries as the dollar bounced and brokers awaited more information on the size of the U.S. harvest, analysts said. Wheat futures closed lower after a choppy session but corn eked out a higher close...
Agriculture Online
Colombia reaches deal to buy land from cattle ranchers
BOGOTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Colombia's government has reached a deal with cattle farmers to buy 3 million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land, earmarked for poor rural farmers to push agrarian reform aimed at boosting food production and tackling poverty, the minister of agriculture said on Friday. "We've reached...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans eye 3rd weekly loss on low China demand, record Brazil output
SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, although the market stayed on track for a third weekly decline, weighed down by slowing purchases from top importer China and expectations of record production in Brazil. Wheat prices rose on concerns over output in Russia and Ukraine, although...
Agriculture Online
Colombia's 2022 coffee output could hit lowest since 2014
BOGOTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Colombia's coffee production this year is set to fall to an eight year low, with a drop in plantation renovations and in the use of fertilisers storing up problems for future crops, an industry leader told Reuters. The expected drop in the harvest to around...
