Daily Advocate
Fair board will not move forward with community center
GREENVILLE — After holding an executive session at their special meeting last week and an executive session at their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors made a decision on one of the buildings they were considering building. The executive sessions were for matters that must be kept confidential as they were discussing bids and possible re-bids.
eaglecountryonline.com
4 Speed on 50 Diner on Schedule to Open This Year
The building is due to be delivered to Lawrenceburg by the end of the month. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A new diner is coming soon to Lawrenceburg. Steve Caudill, the owner of 4 Speed on 50, is adding a diner to his auto...
Anderson rallies behind 'The Can Man'
Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years. VanNess, 75 has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.
1017thepoint.com
SHIPMAN: NO COMMENT ON PHILLIP LEE CRIMINAL CASE
(Richmond, IN)--While covering the story of Warm Glow Candle’s $26,000 donation to the Richmond Police Department’s K-9 program Wednesday, Newscenter 7’s John Bedell came into contact with Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman. Bedell asked Shipman the question that seems to be on the minds of a lot of people…when will the charges against Phillip Lee be updated to reflect the death of Officer Seara Burton? Shipman’s response, according to Bedell’s tweet, is that he would have no comment on the case. Lee remains in a northern Indiana prison.
cbs4indy.com
Richmond police captain no longer with force after guilty plea of refusing to help other cops
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — A Richmond police captain is no longer with the force after pleading guilty to refusing to help fellow officers with a drug investigation at a Richmond stable, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were investigating suspected narcotics use...
Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost
RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
WTHR
Plea agreement raises questions after Richmond police officer pleads guilty to mysterious crime
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to a crime for refusing to help another officer. As part of a plea agreement, the high-ranking cop will no longer be able to serve on a police force anywhere in the state. But what the officer actually did...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Council not out to criminalize homelessness
GREENVILLE – An ordinance approved by Greenville City Council on Sept. 6 continues to draw criticism and questions from the public. As stated in the summary of the ordinance read at that council meeting, the ordinance “concerns unauthorized encampments on public and/or private property, as it intends to endanger the health and safety of those engaged in such camping, as well as the general public.” The ordinance was unanimously approved by council members with an emergency clause. The emergency clause means the ordinance was in full effect the moment the mayor signed it. It was noted the ordinance was related to homeless encampments in the city.
Daily Standard
Court docs reveal depths of animal cruelty
CELINA - A Michigan man who recently moved to Celina and was the subject of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security raid is accused of sexually abusing and torturing dogs in videos that were distributed across the globe, according to federal court records. Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, is charged with...
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Did You Know There’s a Haunted Cave in Ohio with 30,000 Live Bats?
It's a real cave with real bats. And it's real scary!- Fox 45 News/Dayton, Ohio. I love a good, scary haunted house and I have been in a lot of them. But there's a haunted attraction just outside Dayton, Ohio that isn't a "house" at all. It's a haunted cave and, coincidentally, is in the Guinness Book of World Records because it's the longest haunted attraction in the world. It takes about an hour to get through and, in addition to having 3,563 feet of chills and thrills, it's also home to a bunch of bats. Live ones. Approximately 30,000 of them!
Fox 19
Pedestrian fatally struck on U.S. 50 in Aurora
AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says the 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around 6 a.m. when he struck the 39-year-old victim.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy homecoming royalty crowned
TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
Daily Advocate
Fields charged with Murder in deadly shooting
LIBERTY TWP. — On Oct. 6, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene.
Air Force Colonel stationed at Wright-Patterson drowns on family vacation
The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Chief of Engagements has confirmed the victim of the accident was 46-year-old Col. John Catoe from Ohio.
dayton.com
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
Two taken to hospital via CareFlight after ATV crash
Police reported that a 49-year-old man from Ansonia was driving a Polaris RZR 900 ATV in the yard along with his 35-year-old passenger of St. Mary's when it overturned, injuring both of them.
1017thepoint.com
MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY
(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
UPDATE: Man killed in Darke County shooting identified
LIBERTY TWP. — A man dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Darke County Thursday night. Crews received a call around 7:30 p.m. of someone shot at a residence in the 5000 block of Smith Road, according to Darke County Sheriff’s Office. When crews arrived...
1017thepoint.com
250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH
(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
