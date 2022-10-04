Read full article on original website
Richmond police captain resigns, pleads guilty in criminal investigation
A Richmond police Capt. has left the department after he found himself at the center of a criminal investigation.
1017thepoint.com
WAYNE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE SUPERVISOR CONVICTED OF CRIME
(Richmond, IN)--A long-time Richmond police officer has been removed from the force after pleading guilty to a crime. Scott Crull pled guilty last month to refusal to aid an officer. Crull’s criminal case, including the initial hearing, plea hearing, and sentencing took only days. Often, that process can take more than a year. What is also unusual is that there was no probable cause affidavit, so details of exactly what Crull did remain unclear. Crull was the supervisor of the Wayne County Drug Task Force. The charges appear to stem from a drug bust on Salisbury Road nearly a year ago. A special prosecutor indicated that Crull showed up in an area outside of his jurisdiction – possibly to tip off suspects that a search was coming. As part of the case, Crull has agreed to give up his law enforcement certification.
wish989.com
Court Dismisses Concealment of Homicidal Death Charge against Brodey Murbarger
FAIRFIELD – As jury selection was almost underway Monday, Wayne County prosecutors agreed to not pursue a charge of concealment of a homicidal death in the first-degree murder case against a man accused of killing 15-year-old Megan Nichols then disposing of her body in rural Wayne County. Brodey Murbarger...
Daily Advocate
Fields charged with Murder in deadly shooting
LIBERTY TWP. — On Oct. 6, at approximately 7:30 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene.
WTHR
Plea agreement raises questions after Richmond police officer pleads guilty to mysterious crime
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to a crime for refusing to help another officer. As part of a plea agreement, the high-ranking cop will no longer be able to serve on a police force anywhere in the state. But what the officer actually did...
1017thepoint.com
SHIPMAN: NO COMMENT ON PHILLIP LEE CRIMINAL CASE
(Richmond, IN)--While covering the story of Warm Glow Candle’s $26,000 donation to the Richmond Police Department’s K-9 program Wednesday, Newscenter 7’s John Bedell came into contact with Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman. Bedell asked Shipman the question that seems to be on the minds of a lot of people…when will the charges against Phillip Lee be updated to reflect the death of Officer Seara Burton? Shipman’s response, according to Bedell’s tweet, is that he would have no comment on the case. Lee remains in a northern Indiana prison.
countynewsonline.org
UPDATE: Darke County Sheriff Investigates Homicide
– On October 6, 2022 at approximately 7:30PM the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at 5059 Smith Road in western Darke County, Ohio. Darke County Deputies, Liberty Township Fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded to the scene. An adult male was found outside near a backdoor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. This subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Darke County Coroner’s Office and Darke County Sheriff’s Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.
1017thepoint.com
WANTED METH SUSPECT CAPTURED AFTER FOOT CHASE
(Richmond, IN)--A wanted Richmond man was captured following a foot chase through a residential area early Friday morning. 36-year-old Joseph Fields had been wanted for meth possession. Police located him Friday morning in the Fairview area. Fields fled on foot through back yards and allies and was eventually captured on North West J Street. Fields allegedly had more meth on him – along with drug paraphernalia – when he was captured Friday morning.
1017thepoint.com
MAN SHOT, KILLED IN DARKE COUNTY
(Darke County, OH)--There was a murder Thursday night in rural Darke County. Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Smith Road at around 7:30 Thursday night. That’s a few miles east of Spartanburg near the state line. There, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near the back door of a home. Two adult witnesses cooperated with investigators, and 58-year-old William Fields was taken into custody and charged with murder. "This is not something that happens every day. But, unfortunately, we have a tragic situation and we are going to get to the bottom of it," said Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker. The victim’s name has not yet been released. There’s also no word yet on what led to the fatal shooting.
wfft.com
Large drug and gun seizure at Fayette County residence
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police seized a large number of drugs and guns from a home in Fayette County Wednesday after serving a search warrant. Police found about 309 pounds of marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, more than 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and many various edibles including "medicated" candies and chips at the home.
Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost
RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
WRBI Radio
Search warrant leads to large drug bust in Connersville
Connersville, IN — Three people are in the Fayette County Jail after $4.5 million dollars in drugs were found at a home on State Road 1 in Connersville on Wednesday. Indiana State Police troopers seized over 300 pounds of marijuana, more than 30 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, and numerous edible items, including “medicated” chips and candies.
963xke.com
Traffic stop uncovers fentanyl in Celina
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – Two Celina men were arrested Tuesday and are being held without bond in the Mercer County jail on charges of possession of drugs, according to a report from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. Police say a vehicle driven by Aron Lange, 31, was stopped...
peakofohio.com
Springfield teen arrest on felony charge
A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
Daily Standard
Court docs reveal depths of animal cruelty
CELINA - A Michigan man who recently moved to Celina and was the subject of a U.S. Department of Homeland Security raid is accused of sexually abusing and torturing dogs in videos that were distributed across the globe, according to federal court records. Lucas Russell VanWoert, 25, is charged with...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit assisted Mercer County Sheriffs with Suspected Fentanyl Arrests
Celina, OH – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of two individuals on drug related charges. On 10/4/2022 at 6:23 PM Mercer County Deputies stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Fort Recovery Minster Road and Us Rte 127, in Granville Township. The vehicle was driven by 31 year old Aron Lange of Celina, who had 27 year old Dustin Kitchen of Celina, as a passenger.
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
cbs4indy.com
‘The best’ meth: Indiana woman arrested in McDonald’s drive-thru after arranging drug deal, police say
HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A woman told police she sold “the best” methamphetamine the Blackford County area had ever seen after her arrest in the drive-thru at a Hartford City McDonald’s. Cassandra Bonewit, 28, faces multiple charges, including dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of...
18-year-old fatally shot in Fairfield hotel identified, death ruled homicide
Police responded to the report of a shooting at the Holiday Inn Express on Fairfield Business Center Drive around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
