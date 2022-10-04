ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Missouri Lawmakers Pass Bill To Cut Income Taxes

Missouri lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to an income tax cut that Gov. Mike Parson requested and ditched a last-minute proposal to cut corporate taxes. The Republican-led Missouri House voted 98-32 in favor of the bill, which would cut income taxes from 5.3% to 4.95% beginning next year and phase in additional cuts until the rate hits 4.5%. The bill applies to the top income tax rate, which covers those who make more than about $8,700 a year in taxable income.
Skip The Champagne and Celebrate With A Missouri Sparkling Wine

Celebrate your next success by skipping the Champagne, and raising a glass of sparkling wine from a Missouri winery instead. Recently I've developed a taste for good Champagne, and I don't mean the cheap stuff that's available around New Year's at Walmart that isn't from France and isn't Champagne. I mean the good stuff where you'll pop 50 to 75 dollars a bottle. The kind that doesn't leave you hung over the next morning. In fact, there's a bottle on our counter right now.
Lt. Gov. Kehoe proclaims 4-H Week in Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson proclaimed Oct. 2-8 as National 4-H Week in Missouri. 4-H State Council President Emily Taylor, Vice President Lynn Dyer and council adviser Erin Stanley received the proclamation at the governor’s office from Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. This year’s “Opportunity4All” campaign rallies support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H...
33 States Exempt Clergy From Reporting Abuse

Thirty-three states exempt clergy from laws requiring professionals such as teachers and doctors to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials if the church deems the information privileged, an Associated Press review has found. This loophole has resulted in an unknown number of child sex...
How Bad Could Hurricane Ian Be? Waffle House Is Closed, So Bad

How bad could Hurricane Ian be? If you buy into the Waffle House Index, bad. Really bad. If you're not aware, Wikipedia says The Waffle House Index is an informal metric named after the restaurant chain that the Federal Emergency Management Agency uses to determine the impact a storm has on a community and the likely scale of assistance a community will need in the aftermath of a disaster.
