HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville, JC remain 1-2 in Super 7 poll
There was no change this week among the top three teams in the Mountain Top Sports’ Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Pikeville (4-2) held tight to the top spot following the Panthers impressive win over previously unbeaten Class 6A power Madison Central. The Panthers are followed by...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Messer earns Player of the Week honors
Martin County running back Brock Messer had a big night in helping lead the Cardinals to a home win over East Ridge at The Rock on Friday night. He rushed for 302 yards and five touchdowns and returned a kickoff back for a sixth. His effort has earned him the...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Green Dragons blank Hornets
Phelps was beaten for the 12th time in 13 games as Harlan rolled to a 50-0 win at Marty Casey stadium on Friday night. Harlan held Phelps to just 25 total yards. Will Austin caught a pair of touchdown passes, returned a punt and fumble for scores. The Hornets, now...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Frye’s 5 TD passes carries Scott past Mingo Central
Mingo Central’s defense kept the Miners close against unbeaten Scott before the Skyhawks used a big second half to score a 34-6 road win at Buck Harless Stadium on Friday night. The Miners, now 1-4, scored their only points on a short TD pass from Chris Ross to Deucy...
2022 Trunk or Treats in Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties
(WOWK) — Fall is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun opportunities for kids to score some candy. Below is a list of Trunk or Treats throughout Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties during the 2022 Halloween season. Boone County Town of Chapmanville Trunk or Treat Spook-TacularDate: Oct. 25Time: 6 p.m. to 8 […]
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are coming “Together for the Mountains” next week, as a new summit hopes to celebrate faith and fellowship with folks from across the region. The Together for the Mountains Summit, hosted by Jared and Bethany Arnett from New Beginnings Fellowship...
EKY WWII veteran turns 106
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
Fans travel to Loretta Lynn’s hometown to honor her legacy
Loretta Lynn, a country music icon and beloved by so many, died at 90 years old Tuesday morning. In her famous song "Coal Miner's Daughter" she sings about the place she grew up, Van Lear, Kentucky along Butcher Hollow.
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Morehead, Kentucky: KSP Asks for Public's Help Locating a Morgan County Man
WEST LIBERTY, KY (October 6, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police reported on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 that KSP, Post 8, Morehead is seeking the public’s help in locating a Morgan County man wanted on an active warrant of arrest. Danny Bolin (62) from West Liberty, KY is...
FORMER KY. REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE & CANDIDATE FOR KY.GOVERNOR IN 2019 SENTENCED ON WIRE FRAUD CHARGES
FORMER KY. REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE & CANDIDATE FOR KY.GOVERNOR IN 2019, ROBERT GOFORTH, GETS OVER 2 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING. GOFORTH WILL ALSO HAVE TWO YEARS OF SUPERVISED RELEASE AFTER HE FINISHES HIS PRISON SENTENCE,. FORMER KY STATE HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE, REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE, AND SOON...
State Police investigating deadly single truck crash
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville continues to investigate a crash this past weekend that left a man dead. KSP was called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley community of Floyd County just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The investigation concluded that 45-year-old Jason...
Lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD involved in crash
AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says. According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a […]
Commission schedules town halls to hear from Kentuckians on how to spend drug settlement money
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group that’s been tasked with coming up with a plan to spend millions in opioid settlement money wants to hear from Kentuckians. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron formed the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission in June to come up with a plan to spend $240 million from the settlement.
Floyd woman charged with meth trafficking in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being pulled over in a traffic stop. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Susan Rae Akers, 43, of Harold, driving through Pikeville Friday afternoon and knew that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When he...
West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼
West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
Christmas assistance applications being accepted in Salvation Army's seven-county region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Applications are being accepted for Christmas assistance for the Salvation Army’s seven-county region - Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan and Boone – starting Monday, Oct. 3. Those needing help with food or toys for Christmas can apply online or in person. Kanawha...
