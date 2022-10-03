ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Pikeville, JC remain 1-2 in Super 7 poll

There was no change this week among the top three teams in the Mountain Top Sports’ Super 7 football poll released on Tuesday. Pikeville (4-2) held tight to the top spot following the Panthers impressive win over previously unbeaten Class 6A power Madison Central. The Panthers are followed by...
PIKEVILLE, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Messer earns Player of the Week honors

Martin County running back Brock Messer had a big night in helping lead the Cardinals to a home win over East Ridge at The Rock on Friday night. He rushed for 302 yards and five touchdowns and returned a kickoff back for a sixth. His effort has earned him the...
PIKEVILLE, KY
mountain-topsports.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Green Dragons blank Hornets

Phelps was beaten for the 12th time in 13 games as Harlan rolled to a 50-0 win at Marty Casey stadium on Friday night. Harlan held Phelps to just 25 total yards. Will Austin caught a pair of touchdown passes, returned a punt and fumble for scores. The Hornets, now...
PHELPS, KY
WSAZ

'She was a legend': Loretta Lynn honored in hometown

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Jenny Wiley Festival returns to Prestonsburg for 41st year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Jenny Wiley Festival has been a staple for Kentuckians for over 40 years. Samantha Johnson with Prestonsburg Tourism stopped by First Look at Four with a preview of what’s to come at this year’s festival. This segment is sponsored content and not a...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

EKY WWII veteran turns 106

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

FORMER KY. REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE & CANDIDATE FOR KY.GOVERNOR IN 2019 SENTENCED ON WIRE FRAUD CHARGES

FORMER KY. REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE & CANDIDATE FOR KY.GOVERNOR IN 2019, ROBERT GOFORTH, GETS OVER 2 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING. GOFORTH WILL ALSO HAVE TWO YEARS OF SUPERVISED RELEASE AFTER HE FINISHES HIS PRISON SENTENCE,. FORMER KY STATE HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE, REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE, AND SOON...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

State Police investigating deadly single truck crash

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville continues to investigate a crash this past weekend that left a man dead. KSP was called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley community of Floyd County just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The investigation concluded that 45-year-old Jason...
LANGLEY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD involved in crash

AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says. According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Floyd woman charged with meth trafficking in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being pulled over in a traffic stop. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Susan Rae Akers, 43, of Harold, driving through Pikeville Friday afternoon and knew that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When he...
PIKEVILLE, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼

West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV

