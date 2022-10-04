Read full article on original website
DPS: Two East Texas fugitives added to 10 most wanted lists
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is adding two more names to its Top 10 Most Wanted Lists. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar of Hemphill and 56-year-old Sergio Corona of Coldspring.
Pumpkin demand is going up, supply down after summer drought
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The demand for pumpkins is going up with the holidays closing in, but supply is down due to drought conditions over the summer. The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service says it means more expensive pumpkins this year. “We had virtually no rainfall this summer,...
Gas prices in San Antonio, Texas now going up
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The days of falling gas prices in Texas may be over, at least for some time. According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in San Antonio is now $3.13, which is eight cents more than what it was just a week ago. This week’s average price is 33 cents more than what it was a year ago, but also $1.56 cheaper than the record high average price of $4.69 posted June 13, 2022.
