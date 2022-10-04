ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Decision: Companies Weigh China Support

By iHeartMedia's Corey Olson
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

Growing tensions between the U.S. and China could be another drag on the economy. The U.S. is considering new sanctions against China as a means of deterring Chinese action against Taiwan, while also sanctioning Chinese companies for helping Iran evade oil export bans. All of this has the full attention of the American business community. "Companies are now starting to worry that they may not be able to source goods from China as they have in the past, due to rising geopolitical tension," says Gordon Chang , author and China expert. "That's why you see Apple moving both iPad and iPhone production out of China, and other companies are exiting the Chinese market."

Indeed, Google's parent Alphabet recently announced plans to move some manufacturing from China to Vietnam. At the same time, major banks like JP Morgan Chase and UBS Group AG are preparing contingency plans to avoid running afoul of potential economic sanctions on China. This business angst over China is somewhat new, as major companies have largely continued to work with the Chinese in recent years, despite major questions about issues like human rights violations, currency manipulation and intellectual property theft.

Chang doesn't believe this is part of a newfound morality in the business community. "I don't think companies are actually concerned about human rights abuses in China, but they are concerned about the business environment there," he tells KTRH. "And they can see that for various reasons, they may not be able to source goods reliably from China."

The deterioration in relations with China comes as President Biden faces criticism for not being tough enough with the Chinese. Biden recently told the United Nations, "we do not ask any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner." Chang says that statement simply reflects long held U.S. policy. "That being said, clearly countries are starting to understand that they, in the future, will have to make a choice," he continues. "And indeed, Beijing is forcing countries to make a choice."

Photo: Moment RF

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Nuclear Threat: Putin Warns the West Not to Attack Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war with the West. Putin warns any attack on Russia could provoke a nuclear response. With Russian forces retreating from parts of Ukraine, some believe Putin’s statement is just saber-rattling. However, foreign policy expert Harry Kazianis believes the threat can't be dismissed completely.
960 The Ref

Multiple explosions rock eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A series of explosions rocked the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The blasts came hours after Russia concentrated...
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

