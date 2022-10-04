Business Decision: Companies Weigh China Support

Growing tensions between the U.S. and China could be another drag on the economy. The U.S. is considering new sanctions against China as a means of deterring Chinese action against Taiwan, while also sanctioning Chinese companies for helping Iran evade oil export bans. All of this has the full attention of the American business community. "Companies are now starting to worry that they may not be able to source goods from China as they have in the past, due to rising geopolitical tension," says Gordon Chang , author and China expert. "That's why you see Apple moving both iPad and iPhone production out of China, and other companies are exiting the Chinese market."

Indeed, Google's parent Alphabet recently announced plans to move some manufacturing from China to Vietnam. At the same time, major banks like JP Morgan Chase and UBS Group AG are preparing contingency plans to avoid running afoul of potential economic sanctions on China. This business angst over China is somewhat new, as major companies have largely continued to work with the Chinese in recent years, despite major questions about issues like human rights violations, currency manipulation and intellectual property theft.

Chang doesn't believe this is part of a newfound morality in the business community. "I don't think companies are actually concerned about human rights abuses in China, but they are concerned about the business environment there," he tells KTRH. "And they can see that for various reasons, they may not be able to source goods reliably from China."

The deterioration in relations with China comes as President Biden faces criticism for not being tough enough with the Chinese. Biden recently told the United Nations, "we do not ask any nation to choose between the United States or any other partner." Chang says that statement simply reflects long held U.S. policy. "That being said, clearly countries are starting to understand that they, in the future, will have to make a choice," he continues. "And indeed, Beijing is forcing countries to make a choice."