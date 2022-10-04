ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon

It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
CHEMISTRY
The Conversation U.S.

What is quantum entanglement? A physicist explains the science of Einstein’s ‘spooky action at a distance’

The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics recognized three scientists who made groundbreaking contributions in understanding one of the most mysterious of all natural phenomena: quantum entanglement. In the simplest terms, quantum entanglement means that aspects of one particle of an entangled pair depend on aspects of the other particle, no...
PHYSICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
sciencealert.com

Scientists Win Physics Nobel Prize For Proving Einstein Wrong

The 2022 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to a trio of scientists for pioneering experiments in quantum mechanics, the theory covering the micro-world of atoms and particles. Alain Aspect from Université Paris-Saclay in France, John Clauser from J.F. Clauser & Associates in the US, and Anton Zeilinger from...
CHEMISTRY
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
msn.com

Scientists propose surprising new theory for how the Moon was formed

The Moon may have formed “immediately” after a giant impact that put it into orbit around Earth, according to a new theory of its origin. The theory relies on detailed simulations by powerful supercomputers, which suggested that the Moon would have emerged instantly after something crashed into Earth.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

Scientists Think They've Solved the Mystery of a Bizarre Repeating Radio Signal from Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For more than a decade, scientists have spotted weird radio signals in space that flash for a fraction of a second with an intense brightness that hints at mysterious and energetic sources. Dozens of these fast radio bursts, or FRBs, have been discovered—including one-off bursts and FRBs that emit multiple flashes, sometimes in clockwork patterns—yet their origins remain unknown.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Barish
Person
Eva Olsson
Person
Giorgio Parisi
Person
Kip Thorne
Person
Duncan Haldane
Person
Anton Zeilinger
Person
Alain Aspect
Person
Donna Strickland
Person
Roger Penrose
Person
Rainer Weiss
dailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026

The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Quantum Physics#Quantum Computing#American#Austrian#Cole Polytechnique#Palaiseau#The University Of Vienna
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Successfully Measure an Exotic Bond for the First Time

Atoms may be made to attract one another using light. Theoretically, this effect has been predicted for a very long time. However, the Vienna Center for Quantum Science and Technology (VCQ) at Vienna University of Technology, in collaboration with the University of Innsbruck, has now measured this exotic atomic bond for the first time. This interaction can be used to manipulate atoms that are incredibly cold, and the effect may also have a role in how molecules form in space. The findings were recently published in Physical Review X.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Chemistry
BGR.com

Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot

We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

How philosophy turned into physics – and reality turned into information

The Nobel Prize in physics this year has been awarded “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science”. Read more: Nobel prize: physicists share prize for insights into the spooky world of quantum mechanics To understand what this means, and why this work is important, we need to understand how these experiments settled a long-running debate among physicists. And a key player in that debate was an Irish physicist named John...
PHYSICS
Ars Technica

2022 Nobel Physics Prize goes to seminal tests of spooky action at a distance

Cornell University physicist N. David Mermin once described quantum entanglement as "the closest thing we have to magic," since it means that disturbances in one part of the universe can instantly affect distant other parts of the universe, somehow bypassing the cosmic speed-of-light limit. Albert Einstein memorably dubbed it "spooky action at a distance." Today, The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences honored three physicists with the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on entanglement. Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger were recognized "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science."
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy