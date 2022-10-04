Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon
It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
No one in physics dares say so, but the race to invent new particles is pointless
Imagine you go to a zoology conference. The first speaker talks about her 3D model of a 12-legged purple spider that lives in the Arctic. There’s no evidence it exists, she admits, but it’s a testable hypothesis, and she argues that a mission should be sent off to search the Arctic for spiders.
What is quantum entanglement? A physicist explains the science of Einstein’s ‘spooky action at a distance’
The 2022 Nobel Prize in physics recognized three scientists who made groundbreaking contributions in understanding one of the most mysterious of all natural phenomena: quantum entanglement. In the simplest terms, quantum entanglement means that aspects of one particle of an entangled pair depend on aspects of the other particle, no...
American John Clauser is one of three recipients of the Nobel Prize in physics
STOCKHOLM — Three scientists jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, for example in the field of encryption. Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of...
sciencealert.com
Scientists Win Physics Nobel Prize For Proving Einstein Wrong
The 2022 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to a trio of scientists for pioneering experiments in quantum mechanics, the theory covering the micro-world of atoms and particles. Alain Aspect from Université Paris-Saclay in France, John Clauser from J.F. Clauser & Associates in the US, and Anton Zeilinger from...
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
msn.com
Scientists propose surprising new theory for how the Moon was formed
The Moon may have formed “immediately” after a giant impact that put it into orbit around Earth, according to a new theory of its origin. The theory relies on detailed simulations by powerful supercomputers, which suggested that the Moon would have emerged instantly after something crashed into Earth.
Scientists Think They've Solved the Mystery of a Bizarre Repeating Radio Signal from Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For more than a decade, scientists have spotted weird radio signals in space that flash for a fraction of a second with an intense brightness that hints at mysterious and energetic sources. Dozens of these fast radio bursts, or FRBs, have been discovered—including one-off bursts and FRBs that emit multiple flashes, sometimes in clockwork patterns—yet their origins remain unknown.
dailygalaxy.com
Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”
“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026
The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
Nobel prize for quantum physicists who explained particles' 'spooky behavior'
Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have won the Nobel Prize in physics for their landmark achievements in quantum mechanics -- the study of the behavior of particles and atoms -- the organizing committee announced in Stockholm on Tuesday.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
Advanced AI discovers a treasure trove of gravitational lenses
A machine-learning algorithm has helped astronomers discover thousands of gravitational lenses predicted by Einstein.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Measure an Exotic Bond for the First Time
Atoms may be made to attract one another using light. Theoretically, this effect has been predicted for a very long time. However, the Vienna Center for Quantum Science and Technology (VCQ) at Vienna University of Technology, in collaboration with the University of Innsbruck, has now measured this exotic atomic bond for the first time. This interaction can be used to manipulate atoms that are incredibly cold, and the effect may also have a role in how molecules form in space. The findings were recently published in Physical Review X.
Nobel Prize in Physics: 1901-Present
Here's a look at all winners of the Nobel Prize in physics, including Steven Chu, Aage Niels Bohr and Enrico Fermi.
3 scientists share Nobel Prize in physics for their work on quantum information
This year's Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to research on how light and matter act on an atomic scale.
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
How philosophy turned into physics – and reality turned into information
The Nobel Prize in physics this year has been awarded “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science”. Read more: Nobel prize: physicists share prize for insights into the spooky world of quantum mechanics To understand what this means, and why this work is important, we need to understand how these experiments settled a long-running debate among physicists. And a key player in that debate was an Irish physicist named John...
Ars Technica
2022 Nobel Physics Prize goes to seminal tests of spooky action at a distance
Cornell University physicist N. David Mermin once described quantum entanglement as "the closest thing we have to magic," since it means that disturbances in one part of the universe can instantly affect distant other parts of the universe, somehow bypassing the cosmic speed-of-light limit. Albert Einstein memorably dubbed it "spooky action at a distance." Today, The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences honored three physicists with the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their work on entanglement. Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger were recognized "for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science."
SEE IT: Stunning photo captured from ISS shows ancient lava flow in US desert
Photos taken by astronauts on the International Space Station show a giant black streak created by a lava flow thousands of years ago.
