Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
Challenges in Protecting Critical Infrastructure against Cyber Threats
Critical infrastructure is always a prime suspect of cyber criminals, and with the increasing availability of Cybercrime as a service, these malicious actors have enhanced their capabilities to execute a full-blown attack on the sensitive business asset. The current threat environment has become very sophisticated and made it very complex...
itsecuritywire.com
Yotta Forays into Cybersecurity Arena
Yotta Infrastructure has launched its extensive suite of enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions for the diverse needs of businesses of varied scales. Delivering holistic, end-to-end protection from the evolving threat landscape across Infrastructure, Network, Web, Platform & Application layers, Yotta’s cybersecurity solutions harness the proven domain expertise of industry leaders with cutting-edge infrastructure and service delivery capabilities of Yotta.
itsecuritywire.com
NTIRETY ANNOUNCES CYBERSECURITY SERVICES VISION FOR SELLING IN FAST-CHANGING THREAT LANDSCAPE
Ntirety, the most trusted Comprehensive Security provider, today announced channel initiatives resulting from its recent Second Annual Partner Advisory Council meeting. The fifteen-member council meets yearly to advise on best practices and collaborate on goals and capabilities for the upcoming year. The group of senior channel executives and Ntirety’s leadership team discussed the ever-evolving threat landscape, the demand for comprehensive security solutions, and the need for compliance education as customers face increasing regulation.
itsecuritywire.com
CRITICALSTARTⓇ Unveils Improved Threat Detection and Response Capabilities to Support Microsoft Defender for Servers
Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced the upcoming availability of its MDR service offering for Microsoft Defender for Servers, part of the Microsoft Defender for Cloud product portfolio. The new service will bring Microsoft customers unique capabilities to investigate and respond to attacks on workloads running in the cloud and help stop business disruption.
IN THIS ARTICLE
itsecuritywire.com
Three Strategies to Ensure Business Continuity After a Ransomware Attack
Security professionals and business leaders are growing increasingly worried about ransomware over time. This is because the attack surface is now considerably more complex and extensive than it was a decade ago, and the pandemic has accelerated it. The past year has shown security professionals that no firm is safe...
itsecuritywire.com
Insider Risk: Addressing the Growing Challenge Amid the Great Resignation
In the midst of a period of substantial staff turnover, insider risk management became a topmost priority. But fragile relationships between business leaders and security experts can complicate mitigation attempts. High turnover has become the norm as the Great Resignation wreaks havoc on organizations across industries. Although it may not...
itsecuritywire.com
infodas achieves NITES certification from the Singapore Cyber Security Agency
Infodas, leading provider of Cross Domain Solutions (CDS), announces that its SDoT Security Gateway has officially received the (National IT Evaluation Scheme) NITES certification from the prestigious Cyber Security Agency of Singapore. This top-tier certification once again ensures that the SDoT Security Gateway can be deployed in highly sensitive environments in accordance with national and international standards, with one of the most demanding security evaluations conducted by independent testing laboratories.
itsecuritywire.com
What Are Third-Party Risks and How CISOs Can Deal with It
While onboarding third-party capabilities can optimize distribution and profits, third parties come with their own set of risks and dangers. Organizations are increasing starting to rely on third parties to bolster their capacity for delivering important services in today’s world, where business processes are growing more complicated and dynamic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
itsecuritywire.com
RealDefense Raises USD30 Million to Buy More Cybersecurity and Privacy Companies
This week, RealDefense revealed that it had raised USD30 million from Sunflower Bank, bringing the total amount invested in the business to USD50 million. The Pasadena, California-based company, which was founded in 2017, offers businesses privacy, cybersecurity, and optimization solutions for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. The company claims to have more than one million customers and has a global presence in 33 countries. It offers software and services designed for consumers and small businesses.
itsecuritywire.com
Enterprise Risk Management Challenges
Business leaders would be able to improve and revamp their enterprise risk management programs by assessing the threats. In a few years, enterprise risk management has become invaluable for companies, with many organizations using new frameworks to develop systems, processes, and procedures to manage risks. They have reaped the benefits too, but the list of challenges is far from resolved. Some of the management challenges are listed below-
itsecuritywire.com
Interos Introduces First-of-its-Kind Operational Resilience Health Score to Guide Corporate Boards Struggling With New and Emerging Global Supply Chain Risks
Interos, the leading AI technology company solving the most challenging supply chain problems worldwide, has released updated scoring technology, the i-Score™, to help procurement leaders quickly assess the overall health of their suppliers’ extended supply chains amid escalating recessionary fears, inflation, geopolitical turmoil, ESG violations and other paralyzing supply chain threats. The AI-powered i-Score™ scores extended supply chains against multiple risk factors using thousands of proprietary data points.
itsecuritywire.com
BlackByte Ransomware Exploits Authorized Driver to Disable Security Protections
BlackByte ransomware has been observed exploiting a vulnerability in a legitimate driver to disable endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions on the compromised system. Despite a decryptor for the BlackByte ransomware being made available in October of last year, the threat has persisted. The threat has been employing a sophisticated technique that enables it to get around security products, Sophos security researchers have found while looking into recent activity surrounding the ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) and its new data leak site.
itsecuritywire.com
lowRISC Welcomes Cybersecurity Expert Prof. Dr. Claudia Eckert to Board of Directors
LowRISC C.I.C., the open source system on a chip (SoC) organization, today announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Claudia Eckert to its board of directors. Eckert holds the chair for IT Security in the Department of Computer Science at Technical University of Munich (TUM) and is director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied and Integrated Security (AISEC) in Munich, overseeing more than 220 researchers. She has over 30 years of research and development experience in the field of IT security, with a focus on new methods and technology to increase embedded system and application security, as well as research aimed at increasing the resilience of systems against attacks.
itsecuritywire.com
CrowdSec, the world’s first crowdsourced CTI solution, announces €14M in Series A funding to combat cybercrime
CrowdSec, the pioneering and participative Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) solution, is today announcing a €14M Series A round led by Supernova Invest and accompanied by CrowdSec’s historic investor, Breega. This new financing round will enable CrowdSec to expand its operations in the U.S. and increase its user network tenfold.
itsecuritywire.com
Group2FA Announces The First Two-Factor Authentication App For Shared Accounts
Group2FA, creator of multiuser 2FA verification for shared accounts is first to market with an application that simplifies the process of two-factor-verification for trusted groups. Developed to alleviate an account holder’s need to relay one-time passcodes to family members or co-workers for a shared account, the Group 2FA App reinvents how secure 2FA passcodes are received.
itsecuritywire.com
Quantum-Safe Communications Startup Qunnect Raises USD 8 Million
Qunnect, a manufacturer of quantum-secure networking devices, announced this week that it had raised USD 8 million in a Series A funding round, bringing the total amount invested in the business to USD 12.4 million. Impact Science Ventures, Motus Ventures, NY Ventures, Quantonation, and SandboxAQ also participated in the new...
itsecuritywire.com
Compliancy Group Launches New Resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Compliancy Group has created a series of informative resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Throughout October, Compliancy Group will publish new content to help healthcare organizations improve their overall security posture. Several years ago, the Department of Health and Human Services released guidance to help healthcare organizations better secure their data....
itsecuritywire.com
Iranian Hackers Use the New RatMilad Spy Software to Attack Enterprise Android Users
A new piece of Android spyware is being used in a widespread campaign by an Iranian hacking group that has also targeted enterprise users, according to Zimperium. The threat, known as RatMilad, has the ability to manipulate files, record audio, and change application permissions once it has been installed on a victim’s device. The first spyware sample that Zimperium discovered was concealing itself by using the VPN service and the phone number spoofing app Text Me. The mobile security company also discovered a live RatMilad sample that was made available through the Text Me clone NumRent.
Comments / 0