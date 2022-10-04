Read full article on original website
RealDefense Raises USD30 Million to Buy More Cybersecurity and Privacy Companies
This week, RealDefense revealed that it had raised USD30 million from Sunflower Bank, bringing the total amount invested in the business to USD50 million. The Pasadena, California-based company, which was founded in 2017, offers businesses privacy, cybersecurity, and optimization solutions for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. The company claims to have more than one million customers and has a global presence in 33 countries. It offers software and services designed for consumers and small businesses.
The Key to Making Cybersecurity Fit How Employees Work
People are constantly switching between devices – whether it is for reading personal emails, paying bills, or downloading sales reports, and are accustomed to managing their personal and professional life from any location. Users frequently swap between personal and business devices or even blur the lines between the two,...
What Are Third-Party Risks and How CISOs Can Deal with It
While onboarding third-party capabilities can optimize distribution and profits, third parties come with their own set of risks and dangers. Organizations are increasing starting to rely on third parties to bolster their capacity for delivering important services in today’s world, where business processes are growing more complicated and dynamic.
lowRISC Welcomes Cybersecurity Expert Prof. Dr. Claudia Eckert to Board of Directors
LowRISC C.I.C., the open source system on a chip (SoC) organization, today announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Claudia Eckert to its board of directors. Eckert holds the chair for IT Security in the Department of Computer Science at Technical University of Munich (TUM) and is director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied and Integrated Security (AISEC) in Munich, overseeing more than 220 researchers. She has over 30 years of research and development experience in the field of IT security, with a focus on new methods and technology to increase embedded system and application security, as well as research aimed at increasing the resilience of systems against attacks.
Top Ways to Embrace Innovation-First Approach without Compromising Security
Many organizations find it challenging to strike a perfect balance between embracing an innovation-first approach and securing the IT infrastructure from various threats. A robust cybersecurity approach strengthens security by minimizing risk, while innovation might expose enterprises to various risks. Industry leaders are exploring opportunities to embrace an innovation-first approach without compromising the security of data and other IT assets. This approach is one of the most effective ways to generate a new revenue model, enhance the customer experience, and tap into new market opportunities while developing air-tight security for the entire business network.
Eclypsium Secures USD25 Million in Series B Capital
Eclypsium, a firm that develops hardware and software security solutions, disclosed on Tuesday that it had raised USD25 million in a Series B funding round, bringing the total amount invested in the company to USD50 million. In addition to Madrona Venture Group, Intel Capital, Mindset Ventures, Oregon Venture Fund (OVF),...
CRITICALSTARTⓇ Unveils Improved Threat Detection and Response Capabilities to Support Microsoft Defender for Servers
Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced the upcoming availability of its MDR service offering for Microsoft Defender for Servers, part of the Microsoft Defender for Cloud product portfolio. The new service will bring Microsoft customers unique capabilities to investigate and respond to attacks on workloads running in the cloud and help stop business disruption.
Interos Introduces First-of-its-Kind Operational Resilience Health Score to Guide Corporate Boards Struggling With New and Emerging Global Supply Chain Risks
Interos, the leading AI technology company solving the most challenging supply chain problems worldwide, has released updated scoring technology, the i-Score™, to help procurement leaders quickly assess the overall health of their suppliers’ extended supply chains amid escalating recessionary fears, inflation, geopolitical turmoil, ESG violations and other paralyzing supply chain threats. The AI-powered i-Score™ scores extended supply chains against multiple risk factors using thousands of proprietary data points.
Insider Risk: Addressing the Growing Challenge Amid the Great Resignation
In the midst of a period of substantial staff turnover, insider risk management became a topmost priority. But fragile relationships between business leaders and security experts can complicate mitigation attempts. High turnover has become the norm as the Great Resignation wreaks havoc on organizations across industries. Although it may not...
NTIRETY ANNOUNCES CYBERSECURITY SERVICES VISION FOR SELLING IN FAST-CHANGING THREAT LANDSCAPE
Ntirety, the most trusted Comprehensive Security provider, today announced channel initiatives resulting from its recent Second Annual Partner Advisory Council meeting. The fifteen-member council meets yearly to advise on best practices and collaborate on goals and capabilities for the upcoming year. The group of senior channel executives and Ntirety’s leadership team discussed the ever-evolving threat landscape, the demand for comprehensive security solutions, and the need for compliance education as customers face increasing regulation.
Yotta Forays into Cybersecurity Arena
Yotta Infrastructure has launched its extensive suite of enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions for the diverse needs of businesses of varied scales. Delivering holistic, end-to-end protection from the evolving threat landscape across Infrastructure, Network, Web, Platform & Application layers, Yotta’s cybersecurity solutions harness the proven domain expertise of industry leaders with cutting-edge infrastructure and service delivery capabilities of Yotta.
