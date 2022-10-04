Read full article on original website
Challenges in Protecting Critical Infrastructure against Cyber Threats
Critical infrastructure is always a prime suspect of cyber criminals, and with the increasing availability of Cybercrime as a service, these malicious actors have enhanced their capabilities to execute a full-blown attack on the sensitive business asset. The current threat environment has become very sophisticated and made it very complex...
BlackByte Ransomware Exploits Authorized Driver to Disable Security Protections
BlackByte ransomware has been observed exploiting a vulnerability in a legitimate driver to disable endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions on the compromised system. Despite a decryptor for the BlackByte ransomware being made available in October of last year, the threat has persisted. The threat has been employing a sophisticated technique that enables it to get around security products, Sophos security researchers have found while looking into recent activity surrounding the ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) and its new data leak site.
Iranian Hackers Use the New RatMilad Spy Software to Attack Enterprise Android Users
A new piece of Android spyware is being used in a widespread campaign by an Iranian hacking group that has also targeted enterprise users, according to Zimperium. The threat, known as RatMilad, has the ability to manipulate files, record audio, and change application permissions once it has been installed on a victim’s device. The first spyware sample that Zimperium discovered was concealing itself by using the VPN service and the phone number spoofing app Text Me. The mobile security company also discovered a live RatMilad sample that was made available through the Text Me clone NumRent.
Three Strategies to Ensure Business Continuity After a Ransomware Attack
Security professionals and business leaders are growing increasingly worried about ransomware over time. This is because the attack surface is now considerably more complex and extensive than it was a decade ago, and the pandemic has accelerated it. The past year has shown security professionals that no firm is safe...
RealDefense Raises USD30 Million to Buy More Cybersecurity and Privacy Companies
This week, RealDefense revealed that it had raised USD30 million from Sunflower Bank, bringing the total amount invested in the business to USD50 million. The Pasadena, California-based company, which was founded in 2017, offers businesses privacy, cybersecurity, and optimization solutions for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. The company claims to have more than one million customers and has a global presence in 33 countries. It offers software and services designed for consumers and small businesses.
The Key to Making Cybersecurity Fit How Employees Work
People are constantly switching between devices – whether it is for reading personal emails, paying bills, or downloading sales reports, and are accustomed to managing their personal and professional life from any location. Users frequently swap between personal and business devices or even blur the lines between the two,...
Top Ways to Embrace Innovation-First Approach without Compromising Security
Many organizations find it challenging to strike a perfect balance between embracing an innovation-first approach and securing the IT infrastructure from various threats. A robust cybersecurity approach strengthens security by minimizing risk, while innovation might expose enterprises to various risks. Industry leaders are exploring opportunities to embrace an innovation-first approach without compromising the security of data and other IT assets. This approach is one of the most effective ways to generate a new revenue model, enhance the customer experience, and tap into new market opportunities while developing air-tight security for the entire business network.
Enterprise Risk Management Challenges
Business leaders would be able to improve and revamp their enterprise risk management programs by assessing the threats. In a few years, enterprise risk management has become invaluable for companies, with many organizations using new frameworks to develop systems, processes, and procedures to manage risks. They have reaped the benefits too, but the list of challenges is far from resolved. Some of the management challenges are listed below-
What Are Third-Party Risks and How CISOs Can Deal with It
While onboarding third-party capabilities can optimize distribution and profits, third parties come with their own set of risks and dangers. Organizations are increasing starting to rely on third parties to bolster their capacity for delivering important services in today’s world, where business processes are growing more complicated and dynamic.
City of Tucson Data Breach Exposes 123K Individual’s Personal Information
About 123,000 people are being informed by the City of Tucson in Arizona that a recent data breach resulted in the compromise of their personal information. Although the incident was discovered at the end of May 2022, the city’s investigation wasn’t finished until just last month. The city claims that the incident was caused by compromised network account credentials that gave the attackers access to files containing some people’s personal information in a data breach notice posted on its website. Name, Social Security number, license number, state identification number, and passport number were among the data that were exposed.
NTIRETY ANNOUNCES CYBERSECURITY SERVICES VISION FOR SELLING IN FAST-CHANGING THREAT LANDSCAPE
Ntirety, the most trusted Comprehensive Security provider, today announced channel initiatives resulting from its recent Second Annual Partner Advisory Council meeting. The fifteen-member council meets yearly to advise on best practices and collaborate on goals and capabilities for the upcoming year. The group of senior channel executives and Ntirety’s leadership team discussed the ever-evolving threat landscape, the demand for comprehensive security solutions, and the need for compliance education as customers face increasing regulation.
lowRISC Welcomes Cybersecurity Expert Prof. Dr. Claudia Eckert to Board of Directors
LowRISC C.I.C., the open source system on a chip (SoC) organization, today announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Claudia Eckert to its board of directors. Eckert holds the chair for IT Security in the Department of Computer Science at Technical University of Munich (TUM) and is director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied and Integrated Security (AISEC) in Munich, overseeing more than 220 researchers. She has over 30 years of research and development experience in the field of IT security, with a focus on new methods and technology to increase embedded system and application security, as well as research aimed at increasing the resilience of systems against attacks.
Trend Micro Generates Double Digit Growth with Microsoft Azure
Trend Micro Incorporated , a global cybersecurity leader, today announced strong growth momentum across multiple areas of collaboration with Microsoft Azure. Kevin Simzer, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Trend Micro, said, “We are a pioneer in cloud security and a trusted partner of Microsoft for 25 years, so we’re always looking for new ways to add value for our joint customers. As we continue to innovate, our collective mission to make the connected world more secure will help organizations manage cyber risk more effectively as they digitally transform.”
Compliancy Group Launches New Resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Compliancy Group has created a series of informative resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Throughout October, Compliancy Group will publish new content to help healthcare organizations improve their overall security posture. Several years ago, the Department of Health and Human Services released guidance to help healthcare organizations better secure their data....
