Read full article on original website
Related
itsecuritywire.com
RealDefense Raises USD30 Million to Buy More Cybersecurity and Privacy Companies
This week, RealDefense revealed that it had raised USD30 million from Sunflower Bank, bringing the total amount invested in the business to USD50 million. The Pasadena, California-based company, which was founded in 2017, offers businesses privacy, cybersecurity, and optimization solutions for PC, Mac, and mobile devices. The company claims to have more than one million customers and has a global presence in 33 countries. It offers software and services designed for consumers and small businesses.
itsecuritywire.com
infodas achieves NITES certification from the Singapore Cyber Security Agency
Infodas, leading provider of Cross Domain Solutions (CDS), announces that its SDoT Security Gateway has officially received the (National IT Evaluation Scheme) NITES certification from the prestigious Cyber Security Agency of Singapore. This top-tier certification once again ensures that the SDoT Security Gateway can be deployed in highly sensitive environments in accordance with national and international standards, with one of the most demanding security evaluations conducted by independent testing laboratories.
itsecuritywire.com
NTIRETY ANNOUNCES CYBERSECURITY SERVICES VISION FOR SELLING IN FAST-CHANGING THREAT LANDSCAPE
Ntirety, the most trusted Comprehensive Security provider, today announced channel initiatives resulting from its recent Second Annual Partner Advisory Council meeting. The fifteen-member council meets yearly to advise on best practices and collaborate on goals and capabilities for the upcoming year. The group of senior channel executives and Ntirety’s leadership team discussed the ever-evolving threat landscape, the demand for comprehensive security solutions, and the need for compliance education as customers face increasing regulation.
itsecuritywire.com
Yotta Forays into Cybersecurity Arena
Yotta Infrastructure has launched its extensive suite of enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions for the diverse needs of businesses of varied scales. Delivering holistic, end-to-end protection from the evolving threat landscape across Infrastructure, Network, Web, Platform & Application layers, Yotta’s cybersecurity solutions harness the proven domain expertise of industry leaders with cutting-edge infrastructure and service delivery capabilities of Yotta.
IN THIS ARTICLE
itsecuritywire.com
Interos Introduces First-of-its-Kind Operational Resilience Health Score to Guide Corporate Boards Struggling With New and Emerging Global Supply Chain Risks
Interos, the leading AI technology company solving the most challenging supply chain problems worldwide, has released updated scoring technology, the i-Score™, to help procurement leaders quickly assess the overall health of their suppliers’ extended supply chains amid escalating recessionary fears, inflation, geopolitical turmoil, ESG violations and other paralyzing supply chain threats. The AI-powered i-Score™ scores extended supply chains against multiple risk factors using thousands of proprietary data points.
itsecuritywire.com
What Are Third-Party Risks and How CISOs Can Deal with It
While onboarding third-party capabilities can optimize distribution and profits, third parties come with their own set of risks and dangers. Organizations are increasing starting to rely on third parties to bolster their capacity for delivering important services in today’s world, where business processes are growing more complicated and dynamic.
itsecuritywire.com
The Key to Making Cybersecurity Fit How Employees Work
People are constantly switching between devices – whether it is for reading personal emails, paying bills, or downloading sales reports, and are accustomed to managing their personal and professional life from any location. Users frequently swap between personal and business devices or even blur the lines between the two,...
itsecuritywire.com
Enterprise Risk Management Challenges
Business leaders would be able to improve and revamp their enterprise risk management programs by assessing the threats. In a few years, enterprise risk management has become invaluable for companies, with many organizations using new frameworks to develop systems, processes, and procedures to manage risks. They have reaped the benefits too, but the list of challenges is far from resolved. Some of the management challenges are listed below-
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
itsecuritywire.com
Top Ways to Embrace Innovation-First Approach without Compromising Security
Many organizations find it challenging to strike a perfect balance between embracing an innovation-first approach and securing the IT infrastructure from various threats. A robust cybersecurity approach strengthens security by minimizing risk, while innovation might expose enterprises to various risks. Industry leaders are exploring opportunities to embrace an innovation-first approach without compromising the security of data and other IT assets. This approach is one of the most effective ways to generate a new revenue model, enhance the customer experience, and tap into new market opportunities while developing air-tight security for the entire business network.
itsecuritywire.com
Quantum-Safe Communications Startup Qunnect Raises USD 8 Million
Qunnect, a manufacturer of quantum-secure networking devices, announced this week that it had raised USD 8 million in a Series A funding round, bringing the total amount invested in the business to USD 12.4 million. Impact Science Ventures, Motus Ventures, NY Ventures, Quantonation, and SandboxAQ also participated in the new...
itsecuritywire.com
Group2FA Announces The First Two-Factor Authentication App For Shared Accounts
Group2FA, creator of multiuser 2FA verification for shared accounts is first to market with an application that simplifies the process of two-factor-verification for trusted groups. Developed to alleviate an account holder’s need to relay one-time passcodes to family members or co-workers for a shared account, the Group 2FA App reinvents how secure 2FA passcodes are received.
itsecuritywire.com
Trend Micro Generates Double Digit Growth with Microsoft Azure
Trend Micro Incorporated , a global cybersecurity leader, today announced strong growth momentum across multiple areas of collaboration with Microsoft Azure. Kevin Simzer, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Trend Micro, said, “We are a pioneer in cloud security and a trusted partner of Microsoft for 25 years, so we’re always looking for new ways to add value for our joint customers. As we continue to innovate, our collective mission to make the connected world more secure will help organizations manage cyber risk more effectively as they digitally transform.”
itsecuritywire.com
CRITICALSTARTⓇ Unveils Improved Threat Detection and Response Capabilities to Support Microsoft Defender for Servers
Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced the upcoming availability of its MDR service offering for Microsoft Defender for Servers, part of the Microsoft Defender for Cloud product portfolio. The new service will bring Microsoft customers unique capabilities to investigate and respond to attacks on workloads running in the cloud and help stop business disruption.
itsecuritywire.com
Three Strategies to Ensure Business Continuity After a Ransomware Attack
Security professionals and business leaders are growing increasingly worried about ransomware over time. This is because the attack surface is now considerably more complex and extensive than it was a decade ago, and the pandemic has accelerated it. The past year has shown security professionals that no firm is safe...
itsecuritywire.com
KKR Increases NetSPI Investment by USD410 Million
With a new USD410 million investment round, private equity behemoth KKR is increasing its big wager on penetration testing and attack surface management company NetSPI. Just over a year ago, NetSPI received a USD90 million funding round from KKR with participation from Ten Eleven Ventures. Now, NetSPI has received a USD410 growth equity round. With the additional funding, Minneapolis-based NetSPI has a longer window of opportunity to compete and make money in the quickly expanding attack surface management industry.
itsecuritywire.com
Compliancy Group Launches New Resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Compliancy Group has created a series of informative resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Throughout October, Compliancy Group will publish new content to help healthcare organizations improve their overall security posture. Several years ago, the Department of Health and Human Services released guidance to help healthcare organizations better secure their data....
itsecuritywire.com
Challenges in Protecting Critical Infrastructure against Cyber Threats
Critical infrastructure is always a prime suspect of cyber criminals, and with the increasing availability of Cybercrime as a service, these malicious actors have enhanced their capabilities to execute a full-blown attack on the sensitive business asset. The current threat environment has become very sophisticated and made it very complex...
itsecuritywire.com
lowRISC Welcomes Cybersecurity Expert Prof. Dr. Claudia Eckert to Board of Directors
LowRISC C.I.C., the open source system on a chip (SoC) organization, today announced the appointment of Prof. Dr. Claudia Eckert to its board of directors. Eckert holds the chair for IT Security in the Department of Computer Science at Technical University of Munich (TUM) and is director of the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied and Integrated Security (AISEC) in Munich, overseeing more than 220 researchers. She has over 30 years of research and development experience in the field of IT security, with a focus on new methods and technology to increase embedded system and application security, as well as research aimed at increasing the resilience of systems against attacks.
itsecuritywire.com
NetSPI Announces $410 Million in Growth Funding from KKR
NetSPI, a leader in enterprise penetration testing and attack surface management, today announced that global investment firm KKR is increasing its investment in the company with $410 million in new funding. The growth investment validates NetSPI’s significant outperformance since KKR’s initial investment in May 2021 and will support NetSPI’s continued technology innovation, talent acquisition, and global expansion, as well as recapitalizing NetSPI’s first institutional investor Sunstone Partners.
itsecuritywire.com
Insider Risk: Addressing the Growing Challenge Amid the Great Resignation
In the midst of a period of substantial staff turnover, insider risk management became a topmost priority. But fragile relationships between business leaders and security experts can complicate mitigation attempts. High turnover has become the norm as the Great Resignation wreaks havoc on organizations across industries. Although it may not...
Comments / 0