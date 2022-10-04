Read full article on original website
Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know...
'Let's cut to another game': Social media reacts to lackluster Broncos-Colts game on Thursday Night Football
Not every sports game is the best one you've ever seen and not every game is a particularly memorable one. But rarely does a game come around where as soon as the television switches off, you forget everything about it, such was the level of boredom it brought. And, on...
Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys matchups, start time, how to watch and prediction
Matthew Stafford and the Rams (2-2) will try to rebound when they face a Dallas Cowboys team that is 3-1 with the help of backup quarterback Cooper Rush.
Bank of America Stadium: What you need to know to make it a great day
If you’re planning a trip to Bank of America Stadium to take in a Carolina Panthers game, you’ll be in
Draymond Green: Golden State Warriors star facing internal disciplinary action after altercation with teammate Jordan Poole
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole on Wednesday, team president Bob Myers has confirmed. Myers told reporters that reports of an altercation between the two were "accurate" and that both are fine. "It's the NBA, it's professional sports, these things...
LeBron James reiterates intention to own NBA team in Las Vegas
National Basketball Association (NBA) star LeBron James on Wednesday restated his desire to own a franchise in Las Vegas should the league expand to the city. Lebron's comments came after his Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game in the Nevada city, with the 37-year-old directly addressing league commissioner Adam Silver.
Ex-Wildcats Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko make NBA preseason debut
With NBA preseason starting this week, a number of former Arizona Wildcats have taken the floor. Some made their NBA preseason debut, including guard Bennedict Mathurin and center Christian Koloko on Wednesday. Mathurin, the 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year and sixth overall pick in the NBA draft, scored 15...
SF Giants: Zaidi expects Kyle Harrison to reach majors in 2023
SF Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi clearly has high expectations for top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison.
