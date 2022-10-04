ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTBS

Bucs WR Cole Beasley retires to be with family

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Cole Beasley is retiring to spend more time with his family, according to his agents. The 11-year NFL veteran's agents Joel and Justin Turner confirmed the news Wednesday with NFL Network. The move caught Bucs assistant head coach Harold Goodwin by surprise. "I don't know...
TAMPA, FL
San Francisco, CA
KTBS

Draymond Green: Golden State Warriors star facing internal disciplinary action after altercation with teammate Jordan Poole

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was involved in a practice altercation with teammate Jordan Poole on Wednesday, team president Bob Myers has confirmed. Myers told reporters that reports of an altercation between the two were "accurate" and that both are fine. "It's the NBA, it's professional sports, these things...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTBS

LeBron James reiterates intention to own NBA team in Las Vegas

National Basketball Association (NBA) star LeBron James on Wednesday restated his desire to own a franchise in Las Vegas should the league expand to the city. Lebron's comments came after his Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game in the Nevada city, with the 37-year-old directly addressing league commissioner Adam Silver.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTBS

Ex-Wildcats Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko make NBA preseason debut

With NBA preseason starting this week, a number of former Arizona Wildcats have taken the floor. Some made their NBA preseason debut, including guard Bennedict Mathurin and center Christian Koloko on Wednesday. Mathurin, the 2022 Pac-12 Player of the Year and sixth overall pick in the NBA draft, scored 15...
TUCSON, AZ

