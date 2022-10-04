ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorAuthority

Ford's final GT special edition honors Le Mans success

Ford on Wednesday revealed the 10th and final special-edition version of its GT supercar. The latest is the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition, which as the name implies is a celebration of the GT nameplate's multiple successes in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, from the GT40's historic one-two-three finish at the 1966 race, right up to the current GT's class win at the 2016 race.
MotorAuthority

Audi RS 4 and RS 5 receive new Competition packs

Audi's RS 4 and RS 5 already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but for 2023 the cars can be ordered with upgrades that boost performance further while adding extra style. Grouped into Competition and Competition Plus packages, the upgrades bring multiple tweaks including an adjustable coil-over...
MotorAuthority

Updated Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class arrive, but not in US

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class bows out of the U.S. after 2022, but the compact sedan and its hatchback counterpart will remain on sale elsewhere, and they're about to receive some updates. Unveiled on Wednesday, the updates will feature across the A-Class range, including the AMG variants, and also feature on the...
MotorAuthority

Everrati wide-body Porsche 911 convertible grows fleet of EV conversions

Everrati has added the convertible version of the 964-generation Porsche 911 to its growing fleet of electric conversions. Rather than stick with the regular body, Everrati also added the car's wide-body design for some extra drama, not to mention extra performance. With up to 500 hp available, wide tires are a must.
MotorAuthority

2025 Mini Aceman spy shots: New electric crossover spotted

Mini is out testing a prototype for a new addition to its lineup. The prototype is for an electric subcompact crossover that will be positioned below the Countryman. The vehicle was previewed in July by the Aceman concept, whose name it may carry into production. A revival of the Paceman name is also rumored.
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG One goes up against the GT Black Series in a drag race

Mercedes-Benz AMG has released a video showing how its newest flagship compares to its former one, in a drag race. We're talking about the One hypercar which goes up against the GT Black Series, two cars designed for ultimate track performance but with very different methods of execution. While the...
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition and its fancy paint can now be reserved

As we learned in July, the 2023 Acura TLX Type S is the latest recipient of Acura's exclusive PMC Edition treatment. The name comes from the Performance Manufacturing Center, Acura's specialist plant in Marysville, Ohio, originally set up to handle NSX production. But since 2019, Acura has been applying the same tender love and care the NSX receives at the plant on a limited number of regular models known as the PMC Editions, including the same paint finishes normally reserved for the Acura supercar.
MotorAuthority

2021 Nissan GT-R50 for sale, number 11 of 19

A 2021 Nissan GT-R50—number 11 of 19 produced—is for sale through Canadian dealership Legendary Motorcar Company. The GT-R50 is a coach-built special jointly developed by Nissan and Italdesign to celebrate the GT-R nameplate's 50th anniversary. The initial concept version was unveiled in 2018, and confirmed for production later that year with a $1.1 million price tag.
MotorAuthority

2023 Ford F-150 Lighting pro gets $12,100 price boost

Ford is increasing pricing on its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck for the second time. In a statement to CNBC, Ford said the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro now starts at $53,769, including a $1,795 destination charge. The Pro is the base grade aimed at fleet buyers, and was priced at...
MotorAuthority

2024 Honda Prologue previews automaker's electric future

Honda's given a glimpse into its future as it pre-games for the electric era. On Thursday, the Japanese automaker revealed the 2024 Honda Prologue electric crossover's exterior and interior along with some dimensions to provide some perspective ahead of the vehicle's arrival in 2024. The clean, simple exterior design possibly...
MotorAuthority

Gen3 Ford Mustang GT racer revealed for Supercars touring car series

The redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang has been designed to go racing all over the globe, including in Australia's popular touring car series known as Supercars. Ford on Thursday revealed the new Mustang GT Supercars race car that will compete from 2023 under the new Gen3 era, and series veteran Dick Johnson helped introduce the car by taking it for a spin on Mount Panorama, home of the Bathurst 1000.
MotorAuthority

2024 GMC Sierra HD ups luxury, off-road capability

Hot on the heels of the reveal of the updated 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD last week comes the reveal of the heavy-duty pickup truck's plusher GMC Sierra HD sibling. The updated Sierra HD also arrives for the 2024 model year, and brings with it more technology, performance, and luxury, as well as improved off-road capability.
MotorAuthority

2025 Mini Aceman, 2024 Acura ZDX, 2023 Ferrari LMH: Today's Car News

Mini is developing an electric crossover to slot in below the Countryman. It was previewed in July by the Aceman concept and is expected to carry that name into production. We now have the first spy shots of a prototype. Acura's ZDX nameplate is about to make a return, but...
MotorAuthority

2024 Acura ZDX spy shots: GM Ultium-based electric SUV coming soon

Acura in August confirmed the revival of the ZDX name for the automaker's upcoming electric SUV, and now the first prototype has been spotted. The modern ZDX will be Acura's first electric vehicle, though rather than use an in-house platform the automaker has brokered a deal to use General Motors' Ultium platform and batteries. GM will also build the ZDX for Acura. GM has a similar deal with Honda for its upcoming Prologue electric SUV. Both electric SUVs are due for the 2024 model year.
MotorAuthority

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix preview: A return to Suzuka

The Japanese Grand Prix returns to the Formula 1 calendar this weekend after last running in 2019. The race, which serves as round 18 of the 2022 season, takes place at the iconic Suzuka Circuit, a circuit that's unique in that the track layout forms a figure eight. Ask any...
MotorAuthority

Volvo EX90 to offer bi-directional charging

Volvo is set to reveal its successor to the XC90 on Nov. 9, but the automaker has been revealing details on the vehicle ahead of that date. Volvo has already confirmed the XC90 successor as an electric mid-size SUV, to be called EX90. The vehicle will come with lidar-enhanced electronic driver-assist features, as well as an occupant sensing system that can detect whether a loved one has been left behind in the cabin or trunk.
