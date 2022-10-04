Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
Ford's final GT special edition honors Le Mans success
Ford on Wednesday revealed the 10th and final special-edition version of its GT supercar. The latest is the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition, which as the name implies is a celebration of the GT nameplate's multiple successes in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, from the GT40's historic one-two-three finish at the 1966 race, right up to the current GT's class win at the 2016 race.
MotorAuthority
Audi RS 4 and RS 5 receive new Competition packs
Audi's RS 4 and RS 5 already offer plenty of performance straight out of the box, but for 2023 the cars can be ordered with upgrades that boost performance further while adding extra style. Grouped into Competition and Competition Plus packages, the upgrades bring multiple tweaks including an adjustable coil-over...
MotorAuthority
2022 Ford GT LM Edition, 2023 Acura TLX Type S, 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6: Today's Car News
Ford's GT has almost reached the end of production, at least for the current generation of the supercar. Before it bows out there will be one last special edition, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition. As the name suggests, the car is a celebration of Ford's successes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
MotorAuthority
Updated Mercedes-Benz A-Class and B-Class arrive, but not in US
The Mercedes-Benz A-Class bows out of the U.S. after 2022, but the compact sedan and its hatchback counterpart will remain on sale elsewhere, and they're about to receive some updates. Unveiled on Wednesday, the updates will feature across the A-Class range, including the AMG variants, and also feature on the...
MotorAuthority
Everrati wide-body Porsche 911 convertible grows fleet of EV conversions
Everrati has added the convertible version of the 964-generation Porsche 911 to its growing fleet of electric conversions. Rather than stick with the regular body, Everrati also added the car's wide-body design for some extra drama, not to mention extra performance. With up to 500 hp available, wide tires are a must.
MotorAuthority
2025 Mini Aceman spy shots: New electric crossover spotted
Mini is out testing a prototype for a new addition to its lineup. The prototype is for an electric subcompact crossover that will be positioned below the Countryman. The vehicle was previewed in July by the Aceman concept, whose name it may carry into production. A revival of the Paceman name is also rumored.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG One goes up against the GT Black Series in a drag race
Mercedes-Benz AMG has released a video showing how its newest flagship compares to its former one, in a drag race. We're talking about the One hypercar which goes up against the GT Black Series, two cars designed for ultimate track performance but with very different methods of execution. While the...
MotorAuthority
2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition and its fancy paint can now be reserved
As we learned in July, the 2023 Acura TLX Type S is the latest recipient of Acura's exclusive PMC Edition treatment. The name comes from the Performance Manufacturing Center, Acura's specialist plant in Marysville, Ohio, originally set up to handle NSX production. But since 2019, Acura has been applying the same tender love and care the NSX receives at the plant on a limited number of regular models known as the PMC Editions, including the same paint finishes normally reserved for the Acura supercar.
MotorAuthority
2021 Nissan GT-R50 for sale, number 11 of 19
A 2021 Nissan GT-R50—number 11 of 19 produced—is for sale through Canadian dealership Legendary Motorcar Company. The GT-R50 is a coach-built special jointly developed by Nissan and Italdesign to celebrate the GT-R nameplate's 50th anniversary. The initial concept version was unveiled in 2018, and confirmed for production later that year with a $1.1 million price tag.
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford F-150 Lighting pro gets $12,100 price boost
Ford is increasing pricing on its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck for the second time. In a statement to CNBC, Ford said the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro now starts at $53,769, including a $1,795 destination charge. The Pro is the base grade aimed at fleet buyers, and was priced at...
MotorAuthority
2024 Honda Prologue previews automaker's electric future
Honda's given a glimpse into its future as it pre-games for the electric era. On Thursday, the Japanese automaker revealed the 2024 Honda Prologue electric crossover's exterior and interior along with some dimensions to provide some perspective ahead of the vehicle's arrival in 2024. The clean, simple exterior design possibly...
MotorAuthority
Gen3 Ford Mustang GT racer revealed for Supercars touring car series
The redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang has been designed to go racing all over the globe, including in Australia's popular touring car series known as Supercars. Ford on Thursday revealed the new Mustang GT Supercars race car that will compete from 2023 under the new Gen3 era, and series veteran Dick Johnson helped introduce the car by taking it for a spin on Mount Panorama, home of the Bathurst 1000.
MotorAuthority
2024 GMC Sierra HD ups luxury, off-road capability
Hot on the heels of the reveal of the updated 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD last week comes the reveal of the heavy-duty pickup truck's plusher GMC Sierra HD sibling. The updated Sierra HD also arrives for the 2024 model year, and brings with it more technology, performance, and luxury, as well as improved off-road capability.
MotorAuthority
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V, 1,080-hp Highway Patrol car: The Week In Reverse
We drove the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, revisited the 2022 Cadillac Escalade-V, and heard the Texas State Patrol announce its latest addition to the fleet. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We drove the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 and found it redraws the electric sedan while...
MotorAuthority
2025 Mini Aceman, 2024 Acura ZDX, 2023 Ferrari LMH: Today's Car News
Mini is developing an electric crossover to slot in below the Countryman. It was previewed in July by the Aceman concept and is expected to carry that name into production. We now have the first spy shots of a prototype. Acura's ZDX nameplate is about to make a return, but...
MotorAuthority
2024 Acura ZDX spy shots: GM Ultium-based electric SUV coming soon
Acura in August confirmed the revival of the ZDX name for the automaker's upcoming electric SUV, and now the first prototype has been spotted. The modern ZDX will be Acura's first electric vehicle, though rather than use an in-house platform the automaker has brokered a deal to use General Motors' Ultium platform and batteries. GM will also build the ZDX for Acura. GM has a similar deal with Honda for its upcoming Prologue electric SUV. Both electric SUVs are due for the 2024 model year.
MotorAuthority
2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix preview: A return to Suzuka
The Japanese Grand Prix returns to the Formula 1 calendar this weekend after last running in 2019. The race, which serves as round 18 of the 2022 season, takes place at the iconic Suzuka Circuit, a circuit that's unique in that the track layout forms a figure eight. Ask any...
MotorAuthority
2024 GMC Sierra HD, 2024 Honda Prologue, 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning: Car News Headlines
GMC's Sierra HD has been updated for 2024. There's new styling and more tech in the cabin, and new Denali Ultimate and AT4X grades should also help the heavy-duty pickup appeal to a wider audience. Honda's Prologue electric SUV based on General Motors' Ultium platform has been revealed. The vehicle...
MotorAuthority
Volvo EX90 to offer bi-directional charging
Volvo is set to reveal its successor to the XC90 on Nov. 9, but the automaker has been revealing details on the vehicle ahead of that date. Volvo has already confirmed the XC90 successor as an electric mid-size SUV, to be called EX90. The vehicle will come with lidar-enhanced electronic driver-assist features, as well as an occupant sensing system that can detect whether a loved one has been left behind in the cabin or trunk.
