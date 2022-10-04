Acura in August confirmed the revival of the ZDX name for the automaker's upcoming electric SUV, and now the first prototype has been spotted. The modern ZDX will be Acura's first electric vehicle, though rather than use an in-house platform the automaker has brokered a deal to use General Motors' Ultium platform and batteries. GM will also build the ZDX for Acura. GM has a similar deal with Honda for its upcoming Prologue electric SUV. Both electric SUVs are due for the 2024 model year.

CARS ・ 11 HOURS AGO