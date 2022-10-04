Read full article on original website
Peoria police shoot, kill man while responding to alert Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois police fatally shot a man as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology, police said Monday night. The Peoria Police Department said officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. when “upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person."
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police searching for suspect in shooting investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are searching for a man identified as a suspect in a shooting investigation. Police have identified Billy Delasso, 31, as a suspect in a Monday shooting in the 400 block of Warner Lane at around 11:49 p.m. He is described as a white...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police investigate three shooting scenes
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are responding to three different shots fired calls in the city’s East Bluff neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers responded around 2:07 P.M. to areas near Archer and California Avenues. In total, between the multiple alerts, 22 rounds were believed...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois teens arrested after fleeing from shooting scene
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two arrests have been made after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of W. Smith Street. A seven round Shot Spotter alert came in shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday and Peoria Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:16 p.m. Both patrol officers and members of the Special Investigations Division responded to the report.
25newsnow.com
Two injured in crash involving Peoria Police Department vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people suffered what are being called minor injuries after a two vehicle crash in Peoria Thursday afternoon. Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says it happened just before 3 PM near the intersection of Nebraska and Broadway. Roth says a vehicle was traveling up a hill,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
Police Chief: 4 officers involved in deadly police-involved shooting in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released more information on Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting. During a press conference, Echevarria said that four Peoria police officers were involved in the shooting that left 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond dead. Officers were responding to a shot spotter near the 800 block of McBean Street at […]
1470 WMBD
Two injured following crash with PPD squad car
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say two people including a police officer were injured after a vehicle crashed into a squad car Thursday afternoon. Police say it happened just before 3:00 P.M. near Nebraska and Broadway. Officers believe a vehicle travelling up the hill there did not see the...
1027superhits.com
Victim in Peoria officer-involved shooting identified; police chief issues statement
PEORIA, Ill. – We now know the name of the victim in Monday night’s officer-involved shooting in South Peoria. And, we have heard for the first time from Peoria’s Police Chief on the matter. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says it was Samuel Richmond, 59, pronounced dead...
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening
Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
1470 WMBD
Arson cause of overnight fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the area of W. Freemont and S. Ligonier Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the kitchen windows. Crews extinguished the fire in about...
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested for McLean County catalytic converter theft
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.
25newsnow.com
2 in custody during alleged catalytic converter theft
DOWNS (25 News Now) - Two people were taken into custody during an alleged in-progress theft of a catalytic convertor. The McLean County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a report of a theft in progress off a church vehicle. The sheriff’s office says Todd Palmer was...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois teen, man arrested for car theft, gun theft, fleeing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen driver and adult passenger have been arrested after a run-in with police in the 200 block of N. MacArthur Highway early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Police officers observed a...
1470 WMBD
Woman injured in Peoria shooting Saturday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of W. Columbia Terrace and N. Flora Avenue for back-to-back ShotSpotter alerts of 15 rounds each. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says while police were enroute, dispatch advised them that there was an...
1470 WMBD
Cars appear to crash head-on, injuring two in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Two people are hurt following a vehicle crash that occurred late Wednesday at a busy Peoria intersection. Images from IDOT traffic cameras near the scene appeared to show two cars had collided head-on near the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Prospect Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.
1027superhits.com
Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
wcbu.org
Peoria Police expand neighborhood services team
A longtime advocate for supportive services in Peoria has a new role at the city’s police department. Mary Peterson is the first Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. The position is part of the recently expanded Neighborhood Services Unit. “The lion's share of it would be coordinating community based organizations...
