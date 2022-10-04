ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

WQAD

Peoria police shoot, kill man while responding to alert Monday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois police fatally shot a man as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology, police said Monday night. The Peoria Police Department said officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. when “upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person."
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police searching for suspect in shooting investigation

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are searching for a man identified as a suspect in a shooting investigation. Police have identified Billy Delasso, 31, as a suspect in a Monday shooting in the 400 block of Warner Lane at around 11:49 p.m. He is described as a white...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police investigate three shooting scenes

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are responding to three different shots fired calls in the city’s East Bluff neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers responded around 2:07 P.M. to areas near Archer and California Avenues. In total, between the multiple alerts, 22 rounds were believed...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria leader speaks out after officer-involved shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The community is looking for answers after 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond was shot and killed Monday night in Peoria. This was an officer-involved shooting, with four officers currently on administrative leave. WMBD spoke to the Peoria NAACP President, Marvin Hightower Wednesday, Hightower said he is...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois teens arrested after fleeing from shooting scene

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two arrests have been made after shots were fired Thursday afternoon in the 1500 block of W. Smith Street. A seven round Shot Spotter alert came in shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday and Peoria Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:16 p.m. Both patrol officers and members of the Special Investigations Division responded to the report.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Two injured in crash involving Peoria Police Department vehicle

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people suffered what are being called minor injuries after a two vehicle crash in Peoria Thursday afternoon. Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says it happened just before 3 PM near the intersection of Nebraska and Broadway. Roth says a vehicle was traveling up a hill,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
Martin Luther King
1470 WMBD

Two injured following crash with PPD squad car

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say two people including a police officer were injured after a vehicle crashed into a squad car Thursday afternoon. Police say it happened just before 3:00 P.M. near Nebraska and Broadway. Officers believe a vehicle travelling up the hill there did not see the...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening

Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Arson cause of overnight fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the area of W. Freemont and S. Ligonier Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the kitchen windows. Crews extinguished the fire in about...
#Shooting#Illinois State Police#Violent Crime#Shotspotter#S Macarthur Highway
Central Illinois Proud

Two arrested for McLean County catalytic converter theft

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

2 in custody during alleged catalytic converter theft

DOWNS (25 News Now) - Two people were taken into custody during an alleged in-progress theft of a catalytic convertor. The McLean County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to reports of a report of a theft in progress off a church vehicle. The sheriff’s office says Todd Palmer was...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois teen, man arrested for car theft, gun theft, fleeing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A teen driver and adult passenger have been arrested after a run-in with police in the 200 block of N. MacArthur Highway early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Peoria Police officers observed a...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman injured in Peoria shooting Saturday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of W. Columbia Terrace and N. Flora Avenue for back-to-back ShotSpotter alerts of 15 rounds each. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says while police were enroute, dispatch advised them that there was an...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Cars appear to crash head-on, injuring two in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Two people are hurt following a vehicle crash that occurred late Wednesday at a busy Peoria intersection. Images from IDOT traffic cameras near the scene appeared to show two cars had collided head-on near the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Prospect Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.
1027superhits.com

Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal man arrested for Bloomington shooting incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested a man during a shooting incident on Saturday. According to a Bloomington police press release, 21-year-old Terry J. A. Powell of Normal was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID and illegal possession of ammunition.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria Police expand neighborhood services team

A longtime advocate for supportive services in Peoria has a new role at the city’s police department. Mary Peterson is the first Community Relations Crime Prevention Manager. The position is part of the recently expanded Neighborhood Services Unit. “The lion's share of it would be coordinating community based organizations...
PEORIA, IL

