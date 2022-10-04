Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Related
idesignarch.com
Restored French Normandy Style Rhode Island Seaside Estate
A historic seaside property in Middletown, Rhode Island has been extensively restored. The original 1930’s design, inspired by French Normandy country houses, was preserved and expanded to include additional wings while integrating seamlessly with the original structure. Mark P. Finlay Architects and builder Kirby Perkins Construction collaborated on the...
whatsupnewp.com
Historic George Champlin Mason House lists with Residential Properties for $4.395M
Residential Properties Ltd. is proud to present The George Champlin Mason House, lovingly referred to as “Woodbine Cottage”. This rare, historic property was built by Newport’s most famed native architect, George Champlin Mason, as his personal residence. Mason is considered a master of the Newport Style and designed many Newport mansions of the Gilded Age, including the Eisenhower House, Chepstow, Redwood Library, and the Reading Room. This restored classic, yet modern, Victorian has been meticulously updated over the past 10 years, boasting 12 gracious bedrooms, 12.1 bathrooms, and professionally designed gardens.
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
whatsupnewp.com
Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore in Newport County and Beyond
A couple of weeks ago we shared some of the best apple picking spots in the region … this week, it’s all about escaping the corn maze. Here are six of our favorites in the area – be sure to stop at the farm stand on your way out… if you get out …
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre presents Lynn Nottage’s Sweat — one of the most heralded plays of recent years. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for drama, this contemporary masterwork speaks to the plight of the American worker and the fragile bonds that hold our communities together. Sometimes shocking and often surprisingly funny, Sweat captures the roots of economic insecurity with power and grace.
whatsupnewp.com
On This Day in Newport History – October 6, 1884: Naval War College Established in Newport
On October 6, 1884, Secretary of the Navy William E. Chandler signed General Order 325, which began by simply stating: “A college is hereby established for an advanced course of professional study for naval officers, to be known as the Naval War College.”. Its first president, Commodore Stephen B....
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
WPRI
First Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition coming to RI this weekend
The first ever Atlantis RIsing International Sand Sculpture Competition will be held at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly this Columbus Day weekend. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
RELATED PEOPLE
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 7 – 10
Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!. Cruise Ship Scheduled: Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew) Things To Do. 10 am to 5 pm: Bowen’s Wharf Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale. 11 am: Newport History Walking...
ABC6.com
North Kingstown athletic director resigns, as allegations in district continues
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown High School athletic director resigned on Monday, as allegations in the district continues. In a statement Wednesday, Superintendent Michael Waterman said, “I received the resignation of our athletic director, Chris Cobain.”. Cobain will serve in his role as athletic director...
WCVB
Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
GoLocalProv
New Diossa Travel Documents Released — Shows Tens of Thousands of Additional Costs
Serving as Mayor of Central Falls gave James Diossa the opportunity to see the world -- trips across the globe and stayovers at luxury hotels. The nearly 50 trips during his tenure as mayor of Rhode Island's poorest community were paid for by third parties and Central Falls taxpayers. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatsupnewp.com
Open Houses: 27 homes to check out in Newport County this weekend (Oct. 7 – 9)
On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, October 7 – 9, 2022. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
Autoweek.com
A Soggy, Windy Audrain Concours d’Elegance Muddles Through in Newport
It was very blustery, and cold—but when the gray morning dawned it was no longer raining. And the third annual Audrain Concours d’Elegance on the grounds of the legendary Breakers “cottage” went on as planned October 2. The convertible tops were down, but the winter coats and scarfs came out and some owners huddled in their cars for warmth and wind evasion.
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatsupnewp.com
Celtica Public House will become The Quencher, here’s who’s behind it and what they have planned
Just days after permanently closing, we now know what the future plans hold for Celtica Public House. 95 Long Wharf Mall, home to Celtica Public House, has been sold to some familiar folks in Newport County and What’sUpNewp was able to find out more about how the sale came together and what the plans are for the restaurant.
Valley Breeze
Scituate Art Festival returns to the Village Green Columbus Day weekend
SCITUATE – After a few scale-backs and spacing out of vendors last year, the annual Scituate Art Festival is getting back to pre-COVID levels of entertainment going into its 56th year, with no vendor vacancies expected as it makes its big return Columbus Day weekend. The festival, held on...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Vote for defenders of shoreline access, vote for Lauren Carson
“We are all joined by a common interest, a common devotion and love for the sea.”. Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy spoke those words right here in Newport, Rhode Island. Nearly three hundred years prior, King Charles the Second, in the Royal Charter of Rhode Island declared the...
whatsupnewp.com
Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday to debut a new album
On Saturday, October 8, composer and jazz musician Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center to debut his new album: A.M.A. Project. The evening includes live music by an ensemble of world-class musicians: Ferenc Nemeth, Myron Walden, Moto Fukushima, Francisco Pais, and the premier of new music video art featuring ballerina Daphne Lee.
Comments / 0