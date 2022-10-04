ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

idesignarch.com

Restored French Normandy Style Rhode Island Seaside Estate

A historic seaside property in Middletown, Rhode Island has been extensively restored. The original 1930’s design, inspired by French Normandy country houses, was preserved and expanded to include additional wings while integrating seamlessly with the original structure. Mark P. Finlay Architects and builder Kirby Perkins Construction collaborated on the...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Historic George Champlin Mason House lists with Residential Properties for $4.395M

Residential Properties Ltd. is proud to present The George Champlin Mason House, lovingly referred to as “Woodbine Cottage”. This rare, historic property was built by Newport’s most famed native architect, George Champlin Mason, as his personal residence. Mason is considered a master of the Newport Style and designed many Newport mansions of the Gilded Age, including the Eisenhower House, Chepstow, Redwood Library, and the Reading Room. This restored classic, yet modern, Victorian has been meticulously updated over the past 10 years, boasting 12 gracious bedrooms, 12.1 bathrooms, and professionally designed gardens.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport, RI
Sports
City
Newport, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre presents Lynn Nottage’s Sweat — one of the most heralded plays of recent years. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for drama, this contemporary masterwork speaks to the plight of the American worker and the fragile bonds that hold our communities together. Sometimes shocking and often surprisingly funny, Sweat captures the roots of economic insecurity with power and grace.
WARWICK, RI
WPRI

First Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition coming to RI this weekend

The first ever Atlantis RIsing International Sand Sculpture Competition will be held at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly this Columbus Day weekend. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
WESTERLY, RI
Willie Dunn
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 7 – 10

Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!. Cruise Ship Scheduled: Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew) Things To Do. 10 am to 5 pm: Bowen’s Wharf Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale. 11 am: Newport History Walking...
NEWPORT, RI
WCVB

Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
RAYNHAM, MA
#Newport Country Club#Open Golf Tournament#Us Open#Open Championship#Golf Course#Canadian#English
Autoweek.com

A Soggy, Windy Audrain Concours d’Elegance Muddles Through in Newport

It was very blustery, and cold—but when the gray morning dawned it was no longer raining. And the third annual Audrain Concours d’Elegance on the grounds of the legendary Breakers “cottage” went on as planned October 2. The convertible tops were down, but the winter coats and scarfs came out and some owners huddled in their cars for warmth and wind evasion.
NEWPORT, RI
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Valley Breeze

Scituate Art Festival returns to the Village Green Columbus Day weekend

SCITUATE – After a few scale-backs and spacing out of vendors last year, the annual Scituate Art Festival is getting back to pre-COVID levels of entertainment going into its 56th year, with no vendor vacancies expected as it makes its big return Columbus Day weekend. The festival, held on...
SCITUATE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Letter: Vote for defenders of shoreline access, vote for Lauren Carson

“We are all joined by a common interest, a common devotion and love for the sea.”. Sixty years ago, President John F. Kennedy spoke those words right here in Newport, Rhode Island. Nearly three hundred years prior, King Charles the Second, in the Royal Charter of Rhode Island declared the...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday to debut a new album

On Saturday, October 8, composer and jazz musician Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center to debut his new album: A.M.A. Project. The evening includes live music by an ensemble of world-class musicians: Ferenc Nemeth, Myron Walden, Moto Fukushima, Francisco Pais, and the premier of new music video art featuring ballerina Daphne Lee.
JAMESTOWN, RI

