St. Paul Police officer was bitten during confrontation with disorderly person
ST. PAUL – For the second time in a week, a suspect has bit a St. Paul Police officer.According to St. Paul police, officers were called to Higher Ground on the 400 block of Dorothy Day Place late Thursday evening to help staff with a disorderly person who was refusing to leave or comply with the residence rules.When officers arrived, they encountered Joshua D Lehinger, a 27-year-old male, who was the reason staff called. When officers attempted to escort Lehinger from the property at the request of the staff, Lehinger began to assault the officers. During the struggle, Lehinger bit...
St. Paul approves $25,000 in funding for neighborhood safety office
The St. Paul Office of Neighborhood Safety will receive $25,000 from the St. Paul City Council to help victims and families who require immediate assistance due to gun violence. It serves as a taster for a far greater financial request in the mayor’s proposed 2023 budget. In response to...
Man charged with stealing cartload of goods from St. Paul Target
Prosecutors claim that a 29-year-old man bit a police officer multiple times before being apprehended after stealing a cartload of merchandise from a Target in St. Paul. In connection with the incident that occurred on Tuesday at Target, 2080 Ford Parkway, Damarcus Allen Rhen was charged on Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.
St. Paul School District regains building titles after 57 years
The St. Paul Public School District now has its own buildings thanks to a decision of the St. Paul City Council, correcting a 57-year-old lapse. By Minnesota state decree, the city’s “Special School District” changed its name to Independent School District No. 625 in 1965. All city-owned real estate utilized for educational purposes had to be transferred in accordance with the same state statute that established ISD 625.
St. Paul, NAACP update policing agreement on no-knock warrants, training, complaints about officers
According to an agreement signed Tuesday between the NAACP and the police department, St. Paul police will share additional information each year concerning disciplinary against officers, SWAT team deployments, and demographics of the agency’s officers. A voluntary agreement that is still in effect was signed by police authorities, the...
Police group endorses Jensen for governor
(Minneapolis MN-) Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen is touting the endorsement of Minnesota's largest police officers group. Brian Peters is executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, and they endorsed the Jensen campaign near the site of Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct building which was destroyed during the riots after George Floyd's killing. The Walz campaign says," Jensen opposes universal background checks and red flag laws that would help keep guns out of the hands of criminals and off our streets.”
St. Paul man sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison for fatal shooting in Payne-Phalen
A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in November in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen area. The gunman who committed the crime was given a sentence of almost 27 years in jail. Deveon Quintarius Kirk, 48, entered a plea of guilty in July to a charge of second-degree murder, admitting that on November 20, at about 11:30 p.m., he shot Rashaad Van Pelt nine times in an alley in the 1000 block of York Avenue.
St. Paul’s WestRock paper plant to lay off 130 workers
The historic WestRock recycled paper mill on Vandalia Street and University Avenue on the western fringe of St. Paul will terminate corrugated paper manufacturing by laying off 130 of its 360 employees, a move that has been attributed to aging gear that is too expensive to maintain. There will still...
Local Firearms Dealer Reacts to Attorney General Keith Ellison Suing Fleet Farm
(KNSI) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer was involved in gun trafficking. Ellison says employees sold 37 guns to two people over 16 months, and one of those guns was used in a shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. He is accusing the two of being straw buyers who purchase firearms legally and then turn around and sell them to people who can’t legally own one.
Longtime clinic leaves St. Paul Hamm Building in face of residential conversion
The Hamm Clinic need a change of scenery after operating for more than 60 years in the historic Hamm Building in downtown St. Paul. The six-story office building on St. Peter Street was purchased by Richard Pakonen and PAK Properties for $2 million last January with the goal of converting it from an office structure to residential usage.
Attorney General: Candidates display contrast in priorities
When our editorial board members sought to define four issues that dominate our readers’ concerns, we quickly agreed violent crime, policing issues and drug trafficking had to be on our list. And while these issues intertwine with almost every elected office, they converge in the Office of the Attorney General, the state’s chief legal officer. The office provides legal representation to over 100 state agencies, boards and commissions and represents Minnesota in state and federal court and administrative hearings. While these responsibilities are vast, our...
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
St. Paul nonprofit faces food program termination over ties to $250 million fraud case
A St. Paul organization that was shut down by state authorities after its alleged involvement in a $250 million child feeding scam was made public was rejected reinstatement by a federal judge on Tuesday. Early in August, a month before accusations against 49 persons were made public, Partners in Nutrition,...
A Look Inside Minnesota’s Underground Cemetery, The Infamous Candyman Caves
There are many caves throughout the state of Minnesota, perhaps none as notorious as the Candyman Caves located in the St. Paul area. Of course October being "spooky season", many people have heard of the horror movie 'The Candyman'. If you haven't, it's a film about an urban legend about a supernatural, hook-handed man who terrorized residents if you said his name five times in front of a mirror. It was based off author, artist, and screenwriter Clive Barker's 1985 short story, 'The Forbidden'. It was also re-imaged last year, but you can check out a trailer of the cult classic from 1992 below:
'Drag Story Hour' events bring joy — and protests — to St. Paul libraries
Around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday the Highland Park library in St. Paul was veiled in rainbow colors and ringing with music by Elton John. Buttons were being passed out depicting a butterfly leaving a cocoon, and donuts were aplenty. This wasn’t a typical morning at the local library. It was...
Jensen blasted for comments on school litterboxes for "furries"
(Hutchinson MN-) Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a false rumor that there are litter boxes in some Minnesota schools for so-called "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits and attend conventions. Jensen said at a recent campaign stop in Hutchinson:
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest
A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Devastation in the...
The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"
EAGAN, Minn. – Staffing shortages in the in-home health care industry are hurting some of the Minnesotans who need help the most.Mary Secord is a paraplegic who lives on her own in Eagan. She relies on personal care assistants (PCAs) to help her in and out of her chair, do housework and run errands.The longest relationship she's had with a PCA is a year. On average though, she has a new one every few months."I have had some great ones that just get out of it because of the low pay, or because they aren't getting enough hours," Secord said.Secord's...
Man arrested for stealing van and more
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old St. Paul, MN, man was arrested about 9:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on a charge of second-degree theft at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Alex William Rosa stemmed from a report of a stolen vehicle at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
