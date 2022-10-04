ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 94.1

Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square

Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Video: Do You Remember These Haunts In Amarillo, TX?

We've got a lot of haunted houses (the ones with actors and props) to visit this Halloween. Over the years, we've seen several come and go. Check out these Amarillo Haunts. Some still going, some lost to Halloweens past. Beneath Hangar 13. It's crazy to think about, but 2009 was...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Amarillo, TX
Mix 94.1

Let’s Have Some Fun Trunk Or Treating In Amarillo

It's spooky season and it is the season of dressing up and having some fun collecting candy. One of the ways to celebrate the spooky season or fall festival season is by attending trunk or treats. What is a trunk or treat?. Trunk or treats have become more popular over...
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Henderson
Mix 94.1

What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?

A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Parks And Recreation#Hocus Pocus 2
Mix 94.1

Strange, Uncommon Art In The Panhandle Outside Of Amarillo

Now that I've got your attention, this is not the strangest statue in the panhandle. It barely scratches the surface of "odd" when you consider the "art installations" we have around Amarillo. Still, it's an interesting choice and in an interesting location. So I've got to ask, what is the...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Mix 94.1

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

How to Keep Warm Once the Cold Weather Sets In Amarillo

Winter is not the greatest holiday, Fall and Spring are because they have mild temps and are just pleasant. Winter is the holiday where you are dreaming of warmth and sun and water. I mean all you can do in winter is throw on 20 layers of clothes and then sit in front of a fireplace.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy