Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
Video: Do You Remember These Haunts In Amarillo, TX?
We've got a lot of haunted houses (the ones with actors and props) to visit this Halloween. Over the years, we've seen several come and go. Check out these Amarillo Haunts. Some still going, some lost to Halloweens past. Beneath Hangar 13. It's crazy to think about, but 2009 was...
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
Halloween is a Howling Good Time for Families at the Amarillo Zoo
Once that calendar changed to October everything fun and just a little bit spooky took precedence in Amarillo. We didn't even really wait until the start of the month. We are ready for all the fall activities. We definitely are not going to disappoint in the area. We have a...
Let’s Have Some Fun Trunk Or Treating In Amarillo
It's spooky season and it is the season of dressing up and having some fun collecting candy. One of the ways to celebrate the spooky season or fall festival season is by attending trunk or treats. What is a trunk or treat?. Trunk or treats have become more popular over...
Looking For Horrific Haunted Houses? Look At Our Map For Amarillo
Halloween in Amarillo is a great time. There are tons of trunk-or-treats. There are fall festivals, pumpkin farms, hayrides, and corn mazes. There's also several haunted houses in the area. If you're wondering where to find all the haunts in Amarillo, check out our map. There's A Haunted House For...
Introducing More Videos Of Real Haunted Places In Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, for whatever reason, seems to be a hotbed for all kinds of weirdness. Nestled in the heart of the Texas panhandle, Yellow City seems to be a magnet for all kinds of spooky stuff. Here are even more videos of supposedly haunted places in Amarillo, TX. The Maverick Club.
Amarillo Girl Scouts Team Up with United Way to Have Messy Fun
October sure is a fun month. So many fun activities to get us outside. The weather is starting to feel a little bit on the fall side so it's exciting. The more outside activities you can find the better. Who Doesn't Want to Get Out and Make a Mess?. This...
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.
No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
You Know Sanborn Park Is A Startling 100 Years Old? Me Either.
Amarillo is full of rabbit holes. Not the kind that rabbits live in. The kind where you start looking for an answer to a question, and you wind up with over a century's worth of info and stories. For instance, did you know that Sanborn Park has over 100 years...
Enter to Win A Smashing Good Time at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm!
It must be all the cider, pumpkin spice, and crisp fall air....but we've gotten the itch to help you get into the Fall spirit by teaming up with a very special seasonal favorite!. That's right, we've got a family 4-pack of tickets to Amarillo's one and only Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm...
Strange, Uncommon Art In The Panhandle Outside Of Amarillo
Now that I've got your attention, this is not the strangest statue in the panhandle. It barely scratches the surface of "odd" when you consider the "art installations" we have around Amarillo. Still, it's an interesting choice and in an interesting location. So I've got to ask, what is the...
Have A Great Time At Hoodoo Mural Fest ’22? Here’s Why I Did.
For the past several years, or so it seems, Hoodoo Mural Festival has been a part of Amarillo life this time of year. Every year I make plans to go, but then something always comes up. Not this year. Did you have a great time at Hoodoo Mural Fest this...
Good News Buc-ee’s Location is Finally Moving Forward
Amarillo has had its drama. We all know that. When things can finally work out we can finally rejoice that the drama is over. Buc-ee's is one of those things that started as a rumor. Oh, and then the rumor was confirmed. Then the drama started. There ended up being...
A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?
Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
Get Peace of Mind for You and Your Amarillo Pets in October
When you are a pet owner there is so much you have to do. You want to be responsible. You want to make sure your pets are around for a long time. When you get a pet you have to go through so much. You need to make sure they are set up from the beginning.
Rental in Amarillo A Lot to Say But Nothing to Show – Red Flag
When you are trying to sell a home or even get one rented out the ad is everything. You have to talk about the property. You need to actually show off the place. Nobody wants to rent a place that you have no idea what it looks like inside. That...
How to Keep Warm Once the Cold Weather Sets In Amarillo
Winter is not the greatest holiday, Fall and Spring are because they have mild temps and are just pleasant. Winter is the holiday where you are dreaming of warmth and sun and water. I mean all you can do in winter is throw on 20 layers of clothes and then sit in front of a fireplace.
