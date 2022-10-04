ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, MN

voiceofalexandria.com

Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown

(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
BURNSVILLE, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota River canoeist found deceased after call for welfare check

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A canoeist reported missing Monday was found deceased on the Minnesota River. The body of David Scheiber, 58, of rural Le Sueur, was located on the river Tuesday, along with his canoe. On Monday, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received...
LE SUEUR, MN
KEYC

Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man charged with stealing cartload of goods from St. Paul Target

Prosecutors claim that a 29-year-old man bit a police officer multiple times before being apprehended after stealing a cartload of merchandise from a Target in St. Paul. In connection with the incident that occurred on Tuesday at Target, 2080 Ford Parkway, Damarcus Allen Rhen was charged on Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro

EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Residents at Bloomington hotel temporarily evacuated after third-floor fire

BLOOMINGTON -- A Bloomington hotel is reopening after a fire early Friday morning.According to the city fire department, the fire occurred in a third floor hotel room of the Super 8 hotel, located on the 7800 block of Second Avenue. The fire department says the fire was contained to that room. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the fire department said the hotel is open and is being reoccupied. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
kduz.com

Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River

The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
MENOMONIE, WI

