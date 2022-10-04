Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Funerals set for brother and sister following plane crash in Hermantown
(Burnsville, MN)--There’s a funeral mass today (Friday) in Burnsville for the brother and sister who died in a plane crash near Duluth International Airport. Thirty-two-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt were passengers in a small plane that crashed into the second floor of a home last Saturday night in Hermantown. Pilot Tyler Fretland also died in the crash. He’ll be laid to rest next week in Williston, North Dakota. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Burnsville.City officials say it happened on the 1500 block of County Road 42 near the city's border with Apple Valley. Police are expected to provide more details about this crash at a later time.
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota River canoeist found deceased after call for welfare check
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A canoeist reported missing Monday was found deceased on the Minnesota River. The body of David Scheiber, 58, of rural Le Sueur, was located on the river Tuesday, along with his canoe. On Monday, the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office received...
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
See Minnesota Fall Colors While Riding The Train
Up north is one of the better ways to see the colors of fall as the hardwoods are putting on a spectacular show. You may like to take a specific route through Minnesota, but hopping on a train for a leisure ride is one of the better tours. Throughout Minnesota,...
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
boreal.org
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
bulletin-news.com
Man charged with stealing cartload of goods from St. Paul Target
Prosecutors claim that a 29-year-old man bit a police officer multiple times before being apprehended after stealing a cartload of merchandise from a Target in St. Paul. In connection with the incident that occurred on Tuesday at Target, 2080 Ford Parkway, Damarcus Allen Rhen was charged on Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with felony fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.
Hunt for inmate who escaped northeastern Minnesota correctional facility
An 18-year-old inmate at a northeastern Minnesota correctional facility has escaped. Kristofer Orr, from Indiana, was unaccounted for as of 11:40 a.m. Friday at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center – a minimum/medium security facility in Saginaw, Minnesota. Orr was last seen wearing an orange hat, blue denim jacket and...
NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro
EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
Residents at Bloomington hotel temporarily evacuated after third-floor fire
BLOOMINGTON -- A Bloomington hotel is reopening after a fire early Friday morning.According to the city fire department, the fire occurred in a third floor hotel room of the Super 8 hotel, located on the 7800 block of Second Avenue. The fire department says the fire was contained to that room. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the fire department said the hotel is open and is being reoccupied. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
ME: Man dies from injuries suffered in barefoot water skiing accident in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A 69-year-old Brooklyn Center man died last month following a barefoot water skiing accident.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Paul Samuel Oman was injured on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 12.He passed away from his injuries later that day at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
Elementary School Teacher Among Victims of Airplane Crash Near Duluth International Airport
Tragedy struck the Northland over the weekend when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home, taking the lives of all three people on board. There were two people inside the the home at the time of the crash, neither sustaining injuries. On Monday, multiple sources have identified the victims...
Former Glencoe fire chief identified as man killed in semi crash
The former fire chief of Glencoe, Minnesota has been identified as the driver killed in a crash west of the Twin Cities earlier this week. Gary Vogt, 72, died in the crash Monday around 4 a.m. after colliding with a semi-tractor that had tipped into his path. "It is with...
A plane crashed into a Minnesota home, killing three people
A small plane crashed into a Minnesota home Saturday night, killing three people who were on board, officials said.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase
MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
