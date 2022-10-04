Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment
The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
showmeprogress.com
That’s the matter with Missouri
Today, we signed into law the largest income tax cut in state history, returning more than $760 million to taxpayers every year. This means more money for Missourians to spend, invest, and save. Allowing economic growth and business expansion with good-paying jobs in return. [….]. Some of the responses:
Schmidt Foundation presents a grant to the A & SV Railroad
The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has received a significant financial gift from a Kansas foundation that focuses on providing financial assistance to community projects in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The Hays-based Ross E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation has awarded $30,000 to partially meet the cost of making much needed improvements for the train’s electrical, heating and cooling and audio systems.
missouriindependent.com
Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment
The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
kcur.org
Missouri's biggest roadblock in freeing the wrongfully convicted? Attorney General Eric Schmitt
Up until last year, if elected prosecutors believed a person was wrongfully convicted, there wasn’t anything they could do about it. A state law, passed in May 2021, changed that, giving them a pathway to present evidence of innocence to a judge. And since then, three prosecutors have filed motions to set people free from prison or clear their records.
Missourinet
Signed, sealed and delivered: Governor signs Missouri’s special session bills
Missouri’s special session bills have been signed into law. Gov. Mike Parson has signed off today on an income tax cut package and an extension of some agriculture tax credits. Parson called the Missouri Legislature back to the state Capitol to pass the measures. The tax credits run through...
Mayor Jones: "We're sick and tired of being talked down to"
Speaking on KMOX, Mayor Tishaura Jones says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has not reached out personally to discuss his recent Op Ed suggesting city control of police be taken away.
Some Missouri lawmakers concerned foreign farms could benefit from agriculture tax credits
About 100,000 acres of Missouri farmland are foreign owned and nearly half of that is owned by a company from China, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023
TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation, ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the details of the bill and to hear testimony. Law enforcement, state agencies, and local government are […]
Missourians Support Weed Legalization, Eric Schmitt, New Poll Finds
Emerson/Hill poll reveals 48 percent of voters favor the November marijuana initiative
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs income tax cut bill into law, says it's the largest in state history
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a pair of tax bills into law after calling a special session to address the issue. On Wednesday, Parson signed Senate Bill 3 and Senate Bill 5, which reduce the state's individual income tax rate and authorize $40 million in annual agricultural tax breaks.
As people of faith, we must act to protect democracy in Kansas and U.S.
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post As people of faith, we must act to protect democracy in Kansas and U.S. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban moms urge voters to cast ballots for candidates in favor of gun control
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Suburban moms joined lawmakers Thursday to demand gun violence prevention. The group called "Moms Demand Action" and several suburban lawmakers are calling for more common sense gun laws. They joined "Gun Violence Prevention," a PAC, to support legislators who advocate for gun reform legislation. "It has...
Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to meet demand from states banning services
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Planned Parenthood is making changes to help patients who have to travel to get abortion services. It's been 100 days since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and states like Illinois have seen a rush of patients traveling from neighboring states where abortion is banned.To meet demand, the agency is now launching a mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois. Planned Parenthood tells NPR the mobile clinic will offer consultations and abortion pills later this year.
kosu.org
Gender-affirming care, critical race theory ban, OKC Human Rights Commission and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt signing a bill to give money for OU Health, but banning the use of medical treatments for minors while also calling for an all-out ban on the procedure next legislative session, lawmakers failing to get all the COVID-19 pandemic relief funding spent on projects and the Osage Nation Congress calling for a repeal of House Bill 1775 also known as the critical race theory ban.
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, and decided to turn around and go home.
KRMS Radio
Missouri Prosecutors Call For Rejection Of Amendment 3
Add Missouri prosecutors to the list of those calling for voters to reject Amendment 3 on November ballot which would – if approved – legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys says in a Thursday statement the proposed constitutional amendment...
mycouriertribune.com
Conservative PAC falsely claims Missouri marijuana measure advances ‘critical race theory’
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri Republican’s political action committee is criticizing a plan to encourage disadvantaged people to enter the cannabis industry, accusing supporters of being “woke” and engaging in a “far left campaign.”. The Missouri Constitutional Conservatives PAC falsely claims voters will put “critical...
Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Outlawing Gender-Affirming Care At OU Children’s
Governor Kevin Stitt put pen to paper Tuesday on a bill that, in part, bans gender-affirming health care at OU Children’s Hospital. The bill, known as Senate Bill 3XX, “blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors” at the hospital located in Oklahoma City, the governor’s office said.
