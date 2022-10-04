ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

kjluradio.com

Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment

The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

That’s the matter with Missouri

Today, we signed into law the largest income tax cut in state history, returning more than $760 million to taxpayers every year. This means more money for Missourians to spend, invest, and save. Allowing economic growth and business expansion with good-paying jobs in return. [….]. Some of the responses:
MISSOURI STATE
JC Post

Schmidt Foundation presents a grant to the A & SV Railroad

The Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad has received a significant financial gift from a Kansas foundation that focuses on providing financial assistance to community projects in Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri. The Hays-based Ross E. and Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation has awarded $30,000 to partially meet the cost of making much needed improvements for the train’s electrical, heating and cooling and audio systems.
ABILENE, KS
missouriindependent.com

Missouri AFL-CIO endorses marijuana legalization constitutional amendment

The push to legalize recreational marijuana has won the endorsement of Missouri’s largest labor organization. Missouri AFL-CIO president Jake Hummel on Thursday announced his organization was endorsing the proposal, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3, calling it a “huge step forward for criminal justice reform in Missouri.”
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Mobile#Abortion Clinics#The Supreme Court
KSNT News

Kansas medical marijuana bill is back for 2023

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers will be meeting twice in October to review medical marijuana legislation, ahead of next year’s session. The Special Committee on Medical Marijuana will be meeting Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 to go over the details of the bill and to hear testimony. Law enforcement, state agencies, and local government are […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

As people of faith, we must act to protect democracy in Kansas and U.S.

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post As people of faith, we must act to protect democracy in Kansas and U.S. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to meet demand from states banning services

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Planned Parenthood is making changes to help patients who have to travel to get abortion services.   It's been 100 days since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and states like Illinois have seen a rush of patients traveling from neighboring states where abortion is banned.To meet demand, the agency is now launching a mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois. Planned Parenthood tells NPR the mobile clinic will offer consultations and abortion pills later this year. 
ILLINOIS STATE
kosu.org

Gender-affirming care, critical race theory ban, OKC Human Rights Commission and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt signing a bill to give money for OU Health, but banning the use of medical treatments for minors while also calling for an all-out ban on the procedure next legislative session, lawmakers failing to get all the COVID-19 pandemic relief funding spent on projects and the Osage Nation Congress calling for a repeal of House Bill 1775 also known as the critical race theory ban.
OKLAHOMA STATE
JC Post

Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations

HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
NEWTON, KS
KRMS Radio

Missouri Prosecutors Call For Rejection Of Amendment 3

Add Missouri prosecutors to the list of those calling for voters to reject Amendment 3 on November ballot which would – if approved – legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state. The Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys says in a Thursday statement the proposed constitutional amendment...
MISSOURI STATE
