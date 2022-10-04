Read full article on original website
Let’s Have Some Fun Trunk Or Treating In Amarillo
It's spooky season and it is the season of dressing up and having some fun collecting candy. One of the ways to celebrate the spooky season or fall festival season is by attending trunk or treats. What is a trunk or treat?. Trunk or treats have become more popular over...
Haunting of the Former Anderson Estate in Amarillo, Now Wellington Square
Amarillo has a vibrant history. In fact, it is said that many buildings throughout the city are haunted, including the Rio Petroleum Building. One of those buildings just happens to be located at 2801 SW 15th. Rio Petroleum currently occupies the building. However, in the past, it was a restaurant called Rhett Butler's Steakhouse and a home before the restaurant.
Amarillo Girl Scouts Team Up with United Way to Have Messy Fun
October sure is a fun month. So many fun activities to get us outside. The weather is starting to feel a little bit on the fall side so it's exciting. The more outside activities you can find the better. Who Doesn't Want to Get Out and Make a Mess?. This...
To My Surprise This Amarillo Building Once Was Something Magical
I have lived in Amarillo for about thirty years and in the Texas Panhandle for nearly forty years so I have really seen some things. I love to drive around and just pay attention to my surroundings. I like to discover something new every time I take a drive down...
Missing the Fair Turkey Legs? New Place Coming to Amarillo
The fair has only been gone a couple of weeks but missing the food is a real thing. Grabbing one of those turkey legs and chomping down on it as you walk down the fairway is still in the back of your mind. Man, you want to go back. Well,...
Introducing More Videos Of Real Haunted Places In Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, for whatever reason, seems to be a hotbed for all kinds of weirdness. Nestled in the heart of the Texas panhandle, Yellow City seems to be a magnet for all kinds of spooky stuff. Here are even more videos of supposedly haunted places in Amarillo, TX. The Maverick Club.
What’s Going On With The Wall At Blue Sky In Amarillo?
A couple of weeks ago, I was driving along the access road at Bell St to get on to I-40 as I was leaving work. Normally, I'd hop on the highway right there and start my journey home. Unfortunately, they had the on-ramp there closed as they were doing some construction (of course they were).
Live Out Your Yuppie Dreams In This Home For Sale Near Amarillo College
One thing I can't get enough of about the housing market in Amarillo is that we have a few architectural styles that are totally unique to the area. And on top of that...these telltale styles are timeless in design.....and rich. Did I mention rich?. You've definitely seen the type of...
Have A Great Time At Hoodoo Mural Fest ’22? Here’s Why I Did.
For the past several years, or so it seems, Hoodoo Mural Festival has been a part of Amarillo life this time of year. Every year I make plans to go, but then something always comes up. Not this year. Did you have a great time at Hoodoo Mural Fest this...
Strange, Uncommon Art In The Panhandle Outside Of Amarillo
Now that I've got your attention, this is not the strangest statue in the panhandle. It barely scratches the surface of "odd" when you consider the "art installations" we have around Amarillo. Still, it's an interesting choice and in an interesting location. So I've got to ask, what is the...
How to Keep Warm Once the Cold Weather Sets In Amarillo
Winter is not the greatest holiday, Fall and Spring are because they have mild temps and are just pleasant. Winter is the holiday where you are dreaming of warmth and sun and water. I mean all you can do in winter is throw on 20 layers of clothes and then sit in front of a fireplace.
Amarillo’s Storybridge Event Knows How to Make Kids Happy
One of our favorite times of the day is when we let my little granddaughter, Laila, make her way over to the bookshelf and pick out a book to read. She loves to read and we know how valuable that time is for her. Reading is very important no matter...
The Big Yellow Eyesore On Buchanan Street Wasn’t Always One
Amarillo has a long, rich history. And there's numerous buildings and homes that tell the stories of that history. There are some historic buildings in Amarillo that have held strong and true against the passage of Time--like The Nat Ballroom. There are some buildings that seemed doomed for demolition, until the right buyer came along--like the shocking revival of The Barfield. And then there are some historic, treasured buildings that are gone in the blink of an eye, reduced to rubble--like the beautiful green stone bank on Wolflin.
Have You Seen The New Adorable Twin Stars Of Amarillo Zoo?
Their story starts with near tragedy. The twins were found lost, abandoned, in a rock quarry near Weatherford, Texas. They were rescued and brought back to health at a shelter, and now they call Amarillo home. This month, you'll get to meet the latest stars of Amarillo Zoo. They just...
Craving Tacos? Here’s Some National Taco Day Deals In Amarillo.
You've heard the term, used it, heck, even participated in it more than once. It's so big that even the Sod Poodles introduced it this season at HODGETOWN during home games on Tuesday. So it's only fitting that National Taco Day would happen on Taco Tuesday, right? That's precisely what...
Pumpkins, Bouncy Houses & More This Weekend At Amarillo Botanical Gardens
Those little (or big) round orange things are starting to pop up all over the city. You know what I'm talking about. Everywhere you go, you see pumpkins available for sale. It seems like the entire city turns into a giant pumpkin patch. You go to United or Market Street, you find pumpkins out front. Home Depot even has a ton out in front of its store.
WIN TICKETS: Amarillo Chamber Good Times Celebration BBQ
It's that time of year again to enjoy a ton of BBQ. The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce's 26th Annual Good Times Celebration Barbecue Cook-off is coming up on Thursday, October 6th. The event will take place at the Amarillo Tri-State Fairgrounds. You can enjoy all the BBQ you can eat,...
The Things You Should Never Ever Do In Amarillo (Part 1)
Listen. I have a list. I have a big ol' fat list of things you should never ever do in Amarillo. Please, feel free to print it off, send it to Aunt Bertha, post it in a reddit group. Whatever you feel like doing with it. And if there's something on the list you want to argue about? By all means, proceed to the comment box below and i'll get right back to you. Be aware that I'll probably write about that, too.
LOOK: This Dreamy Bohemian Home by Amarillo College Is For Sale
This is the perfect home for an artist or creative. Or perhaps even the person who has just a little bit of a wild hippie soul. This home is located right across from Amarillo College and Memorial park, making it the ideal location for anyone with children or active dogs who need quick access to burn off that excess energy.
Don’t Step Right Up and Enjoy the Circus in Borger
Nothing is more fun than taking the family out and enjoying some time at the circus. All the death-defying acts and all of the animals to see. There are many memories to be made at a circus. I mean if it is actually happening that is. That is what happened...
