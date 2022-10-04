ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

bulletin-news.com

St. Paul’s WestRock paper plant to lay off 130 workers

The historic WestRock recycled paper mill on Vandalia Street and University Avenue on the western fringe of St. Paul will terminate corrugated paper manufacturing by laying off 130 of its 360 employees, a move that has been attributed to aging gear that is too expensive to maintain. There will still...
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Longtime clinic leaves St. Paul Hamm Building in face of residential conversion

The Hamm Clinic need a change of scenery after operating for more than 60 years in the historic Hamm Building in downtown St. Paul. The six-story office building on St. Peter Street was purchased by Richard Pakonen and PAK Properties for $2 million last January with the goal of converting it from an office structure to residential usage.
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

Acclaimed urban planner who redesigned St. Paul’s Lowertown Weiming Lu dies at 92

Weiming Lu, a Chinese architect, was brought up to value both the avant-garde, naturally inspired designs of renowned Wisconsin architect Frank Lloyd Wright and the cultural continuity of ancient Chinese architecture. The globally recognized renovation of St. Paul’s Lowertown area into a greener, more village-style layout was influenced by Lu,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul School District regains building titles after 57 years

The St. Paul Public School District now has its own buildings thanks to a decision of the St. Paul City Council, correcting a 57-year-old lapse. By Minnesota state decree, the city’s “Special School District” changed its name to Independent School District No. 625 in 1965. All city-owned real estate utilized for educational purposes had to be transferred in accordance with the same state statute that established ISD 625.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Saint Paul, MN
Real Estate
Saint Paul, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Saint Paul, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul approves $25,000 in funding for neighborhood safety office

The St. Paul Office of Neighborhood Safety will receive $25,000 from the St. Paul City Council to help victims and families who require immediate assistance due to gun violence. It serves as a taster for a far greater financial request in the mayor’s proposed 2023 budget. In response to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
MIX 108

A Look Inside Minnesota’s Underground Cemetery, The Infamous Candyman Caves

There are many caves throughout the state of Minnesota, perhaps none as notorious as the Candyman Caves located in the St. Paul area. Of course October being "spooky season", many people have heard of the horror movie 'The Candyman'. If you haven't, it's a film about an urban legend about a supernatural, hook-handed man who terrorized residents if you said his name five times in front of a mirror. It was based off author, artist, and screenwriter Clive Barker's 1985 short story, 'The Forbidden'. It was also re-imaged last year, but you can check out a trailer of the cult classic from 1992 below:
SAINT PAUL, MN
OutThere Colorado

Homeowners sell in this Colorado city faster than anywhere else in country

A report recently released by Realtor.com took a dive into what cities around the United States homeowners are likely to stay in the same place for both the longest and shortest periods of time. While no Colorado spots were found on the 'top 10' list of places where homeowners were most likely to stay in the same home for a long time, a city in Colorado topped the list of places where homeowners stay in the same spot for the shortest stint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mprnews.org

Minnehaha Creek is gone: Twin Cities, SW Minnesota now in extreme drought

Thursday’s updated U.S. Drought Monitor for Minnesota shows extreme drought has returned to the Twin Cities and parts of southern Minnesota. The extreme drought area (in red above) covers most of the central and southern Twin Cities southwest along the Minnesota River to the northeast of Mankato near St. Peter. Extreme drought also covers parts of southwestern Minnesota centered on Lyon County and Marshall.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State

We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
The Associated Press

Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, alleges that Fleet Farm ignored multiple red flags that should have tipped off chain officials, including sales of multiple guns in single purchases. It alleges that Fleet Farm stores sold the two at least 37 firearms over a 16-month period. Most of the guns have not been recovered, Ellison said. Ellison, a Democrat, is facing a stiff re-election challenge from Republican candidate Jim Schultz, who has made violent crime his top issue. “We comply with all applicable gun laws and devote substantial resources to training and compliance,” countered Fleet Farm spokesman Jon Austin. He added that after the St. Paul shooting Ellison highlighted, “we were told by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms that our team members had ‘done nothing wrong’ and had complied with all applicable gun laws.”

