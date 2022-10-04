Jail report: Floyd County man faces 14 charges alleging sex with children.

Floyd County Jail

Floyd County Police have filed 14 counts against a 59-year-old man, ranging from rape to aggravated child molestation and sexual battery.

Russell Todd Turner of Lady Marion Drive in Rome was arrested Tuesday off Old Airport Road, Floyd County Jail reports show.

His charges include:

Two counts of aggravated child molestation.Two counts of aggravated sexual battery.Five counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.Four counts of child molestation.One count of rape.

Turner was being held without bond at the jail as of Tuesday morning.