Thunderbolt 12: Tracking rainy conditions across New York City
News 12's Jericho Tran is in Thunderbolt 12 checking on road condition as rain and wind from Ian's remnants continue today.
News 12's Jericho Tran is in Thunderbolt 12 checking on road condition as rain and wind from Ian's remnants continue today.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0