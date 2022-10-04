Read full article on original website
Which energy stocks are worth buying after OPEC+ cut oil production?
OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day to boost oil prices. Sean O'Hara reveals his favourite energy stocks on TD Ameritrade Network. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas ETF is currently down over 10% from its YTD high. “IEO” – the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration...
Pro: buy energy stocks as they’re holding a key trend line
Carter Worth makes a bull case for "XLE" - the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The energy ETF is currently trading more than 10% below its year-to-date high. Worth Charting CEO likes Cheniere Energy Inc in terms of individual stock pick. “XLE” – the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is...
Intel stock price: is this fallen angel a good buy?
Intel stock price has crashed by more than 50% in 2022. Global semiconductor sales have been falling. The stock will likely continue falling in the near term. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) stock price has been in freefall in 2022 as concerns about the company continued. The shares tumbled to a low of $27, which was its lowest level since August 2015. It has crashed by more than 60% from its highest level in 2021, giving it a market cap of $113 billion.
Take-Two Interactive should be a $165 stock: Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software Inc to "buy". Analyst Eric Sheridan says its long-term outlook remains convincing. Shares of Take-Two Interactive are down more than 30% for the year. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) ended in the green on Thursday after a Goldman Sachs analyst turned bullish on...
Cake DeFi adds access to liquidity with ETH staking
Cake is offering a tradable token, which users can sell in the open market. ETH can be locked on the blockchain, and investors validate transactions and generate rewards. The platform will auto-compound ETH staking every 12 hours to generate higher returns. Cake DeFi, the most dynamically growing fintech firm, which...
How good is Marathon Digital stock as crypto continues to whipsaw?
Marathon Digital trades close to the lowest in the year amid lower crypto fortunes. MARA is attractive despite expectations of lower earnings. The stock is one to watch, but investors should not buy now. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has oscillated between $10-$20 for some months now. The stock touched...
3 reasons to sell the US dollar ahead of Friday’s NFP report
Job openings suggest that the Fed is coming closer to a pivot, so stocks have rallied from their lows. The first trading week of the month started with US stocks bouncing hard from their 2022 lows. Also, the US dollar gave up some of its gains. Much has been discussed...
Buy Goldman Sachs stock now for a 45% return: Analyst
KBW analyst says Goldman Sachs stock could climb to $429 a share. Jim Lebenthal agrees with the bullish call on CNBC Halftime Report. Shares of the Wall Street bank are currently down 25% year-to-date. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) has been in a downtrend over the past two months...
Sainsbury’s share price is down by 40% in 2022: is it a buy?
Sainsbury’s share price has been in freefall this year. It has crashed by 40% YTD and reached an all-time low. There are concerns about growth as inflation rises. Sainsbury’s (LON: SBRY) share price has been in a strong downward trend in 2022. The shares crashed to a low of 170p, which was the lowest level on record. It has plunged in the past two consecutive months, bringing the total year-to-date losses to almost 40%.
S&P 500 rallies at the start of the new month: is a bottom in place?
US stocks rallied at the start of the new trading month and ahead of the September NFP report. Stocks tend to bottom in September during midterm years and to rally in the last quarter. S&P 500 faces strong horizontal and dynamic resistance levels should it rally further. October has started...
Near Protocol partners with Google Cloud, should you buy it?
Google Cloud will provide technical support for NEAR grant recipients. This will ultimately provide the infrastructure for Near’s Web3 startup platform, Pagoda. NEAR’s value increased by 3%, while its trading volume increased by 96% in the last 24 hours. Near Foundation made an announcement that they have partnered...
MakerDAO initiates $500 million investment in US treasuries, how will this affect MKR token?
MakerDAO has partnered with a DeFi asset advisor known as Monetalis for this allocation. This allocation will go into short-term US treasury bonds and investment-grade corporate bonds. The MKR cryptocurrency has increased in trading volume by 10% in the last 24 hours. MakerDAO has initiated an investment, where $500 million...
European Council passes landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation
The European Council today morning passed EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. The regulation now needs to pass through the European Parliament voting next week. If approved by the European Parliament the law will start operating at the start of 2024. The European Council has made major strides...
EUR/USD outlook: signal ahead of the US NFP data
The EUR/USD pair dropped sharply on Thursday. Neel Kashkari said that he expects that the Fed will continue hiking. The US will publish the latest non-farm payrolls data. The EUR/USD price pulled back sharply on Thursday as focus shifted to the upcoming US non-farm payroll (NFP) data. It dropped to a low of 0.9826, which was the lowest level since October 4. It has dropped by more than 1.8% from its highest level this week.
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR)
Eger Holdings Corporation is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche...
Top 3 cheapest European banks that money can buy
European banking companies have severely lagged their American peers. Credit Suisse is the cheapest European bank by price-to-book ratio. Other cheap banks are Deutsche Bank, Société Generale, and Standard Chartered. European bank stocks have lagged their global peers for years. For example, the iShares Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)...
Gold Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)
Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for our investors. GRC's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties ranging from 0.5% to 2.0% on 18 gold properties covering 12 projects located in the Americas.
Shell share price outlook ahead of the OPEC+ meeting
Shell stock price has been in a bullish trend in the past few months. Focus shifts to the upcoming OPEC+ meeting on supply. Saudi Arabia and Russia are expected to slash production by more than 1 million barrels. Shell (LON: SHEL) share price has one of the best-performing stocks in...
Can Elon Musk arrange financing for his $44 billion takeover of Twitter?
Two PE firms have reportedly backed out of financing Musk's takeover deal. Kevin O'Leary (Mr Wonderful) reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Shares of social media company are keeping above the $50 level this week. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is back in the red on Thursday after a...
Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)
Inpixon® is the Indoor Intelligence™ company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company's Indoor Intelligence platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position active cellular, Wi-Fi, UWB and Bluetooth devices.
