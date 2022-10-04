Where is the best place to watch and stream Best Times right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Hanan Turk Hend Sabry Menna Shalabi Samy El Adl Amr Waked. Ahla el-Awqat (The Best of Times) tells the story of a successful middle-aged woman (Salma, played by Hanan Tork) who is left to live with her step father after a not-so-tragic accident that claims the life of her mother. Salma goes on a quest to find out the identity of the sender of mystery letters and packages. One letter includes a picture of her and her two best friends from school (played by the Hend Sabry and Menna Shalaby), whom she has not seen for 14 years. Reunited, the girls embark on the quest of finding the identity of the sender.

