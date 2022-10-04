Read full article on original website
Wyomingites V.S Other States: Who is Friendlier
Sometimes it’s good to take a break from home, work, school, life in general. While on vacation there are things you will notice that you thought everybody did, but don’t. You spend your WHOLE life surrounded by certain types of people, and that’s all you know. As it turns out, there's so much more out there. More faces, more attitudes, more voices, more ways to process thoughts, just more people you’ve never even thought about.
Wyoming Can Relate To A New Movie Called Alex/October
In Hollywood, you never know what you're going to get with some movies. I don't claim to be a movie critic, or even know the first thing of being one. I do know that when a movie has meaning to it, that we can all relate to, it needs to be seen and talked about.
How’s The View Up There? Cody Man Peaks 35 Wyoming Mountains
How many truly big mountain peaks does Wyoming have over 2000 above the surrounding terrain? At least 35 is the answer. Josh Super has ascended all 35 of Wyoming’s most prominent peaks. It took him two years to find the time to get to and climb them all. According...
Give Yourself Extra Time When Heading To Wyoming Reservoirs
If you're heading to popular fishing and boating destinations Glendo or Keyhole Reservoirs here in Wyoming, make sure you're prepared for a mandatory boat inspection. Aquatic Invasive Species have been a big topic of discussion over the past few years, one of the more serious AIS is the zebra mussels. In July, Pactola Reservoir in South Dakota was declared to be infested with zebra mussels causing an increased risk for Wyoming water.
Spirits & Poltergeists Linger In Wyoming’s 10 Most Haunted Places
If you are looking for real spooky places this October, Wyoming has plenty of them. Here is a top ten list of haunted Wyoming places. One of them is probably near where you are if you are already in Wyoming. 1. Occidental Hotel, Buffalo. This hotel is one of my...
Wyoming Man Robbed Of $331,000 Worth Of Cryptocurrency
Virtual money. Also known as cryptocurrency. Wyoming was the first place on planet Earth to open a cryptocurrency bank and write some rules regarding this new form of currency. Cryptocurrency has many advantages, but nothing is perfect. A Wright Wyoming man has lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency...
President Biden to Pardon Felony Marijuana Possession, Casper Business Owners Respond
On Thursday, President Biden announced his plans to pardon all prior federal offenses of marijuana possession. The president made this announcement on Twitter, with both a video and a thread of his plans and hopes for the future of marijuana in America. "As I've said before, no one should be...
The 7 Funniest Yellowstone T-Shirts You Can Own
Every year we see tourists flood to Yellowstone National Park, and every year we see tourons throw themselves into danger and consequently get injured. No matter how many safety notices the park puts out, some people just don't seem to get it. If these T-Shirts don't explain it to tourists...
Watch! Hundreds Of Yellowstone Bison Stop Vehicles On Bridge
If there's one thing that we all can't get enough of, it's Wyoming wildlife. Especially when you're looking at videos from bison in Yellowstone. I mean, they're wild animals, obviously, but it's fun to see them(on video) just having to deal with life in the 2020s. Some sight-seers in Yellowstone...
Food Bank Harvests Over 10,000lbs Potatoes for Wyoming Tables
Food Bank of Wyoming and two University of Wyoming Extension programs worked together to get locally grown potatoes onto the tables of Wyoming families. Through efforts by the James C. Hageman Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC) and the Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP), over 10,000 pounds of potatoes were harvested and bagged in September, right outside Lingle, and donated to Food Bank of Wyoming.
Watch This Video And Understand What’s Going On Under Wyoming
You've heard it time and time again. "Boy, you're in trouble if Yellowstone blows" The super volcano that sits under Yellowstone National Park is surely something you could sit around and worry about, but also it hasn't gone off for thousands of years. Worrying about it, doesn't do you any good.
What In The Wide World Of Desserts Is Wyoming Pudding?
If you go to Google and ask what Wyoming's State Bird is, the Western Meadowlark pops right up. What's the Wyoming State flower? Answer: Indian Paintbrush. What's Wyoming's favorite dessert? Answer: German Chocolate Cake, Huckleberry ice cream, Cowboy Cookies and Truffles were a few of the desserts that were mentioned.
Activists Want To ban Wyoming’s High Capacity Assault Cow
Some big city blue state tourists wanted to come to Wyoming to give nature a hug. In Wyoming, they have high-capacity assault cows. Yeah, those things will wreck your view of the natural world really fast. Nature, these city folk were told, was supposed to be peaceful and balanced. Perfect...
BLM in Wyoming Proposes Oil and Gas Lease Sale in 2023
On Thursday, the Wyoming Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced that they're beginning a 30-day scoping period and are requesting public comment on the sale of 251,086 acres of land around the state. The sale is happening following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by Congress two months...
Driver Shares Video of Wolf Pack in Grand Teton National Park
When you visit national parks in Wyoming, you never know what might cross the road in front of you. For one driver today, that was a wolf pack that was crossing the road in Grand Teton National Park as their video share shows. My understanding based on the video description...
Eighteen Ferrets Released on Historic Wyoming Ranches
The small mammal was once thought to be extinct, but was rediscovered in Wyoming forty-one years ago. Since then, the Game and Fish has been working on their recovery. Last week the Wyoming Game and Fish released eighteen black-footed ferrets on historic recovery sites near Meeteetse, according to a news release. They coaxed twelve males and six females into burrows in their new wild lands home.
Exploring A Mysterious Wyoming Passenger Plane Crash
After the cleanup of a horrific accident, in October of 1955, of a passenger plane crashing into Medicine Bow Peak in Wyoming soldiers from the Wyoming National Guard used a recoilless rifle to bring down the wreckage that was lodged into the mountain to discourage curiosity seekers. But today, decades later, an average hiker can still take the trails the top of Medicine Bow Peak and look down on a few pieces that are still left.
Canada Aims Winter Weather Machine At Wyoming
We might be way down in Wyoming but we can hear Canada working on it. Those Canadians are getting their winter wind and white weather machine ready for the snow and icy muck season. We've had a few short tests come our way. Just a little snow cap in the...
Are More Wyoming Women Entering the Manufacturing Industry?
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau finds that more and more manufacturers are hiring women. For one thing, surveys suggested manufacturers found gender diversity to boost employee morale and retention. Secondly, manufacturing jobs are not the hazardous and dangerous jobs they once were. These days, many are high-tech: from design...
Wyoming Government Is Hemorrhaging Employees
HELP WANTED: Wyoming state employees are leaving, and it's almost impossible to find anyone to fill those jobs. Roughly a quarter of Wyoming’s executive branch agency employees left their jobs between July 2021 and June 2022, according to a new report by the Department of Administration and Information. (Wyofile).
