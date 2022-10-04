ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Kevin Feige Just Hit the Jackpot with Keanu Reeves’ MCU Confession

There's no denying that Keanu Reeves has been long overdue for an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige feels the same way. There have been persistent rumors that the studio has been courting Reeves to join the billion-dollar franchise, something that he only confirmed late last year.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

BTS Military Service: Korean Defense Minister Wants Idol Group Members To Carry Out Duties

Talks about BTS' mandatory military service continue to be a hot topic in the South Korean government. South Korea is among the countries that require men ages 18 to 28 years old to serve in the military. For K-pop idols and entertainers, the government approved the decree BTS Law in 2020, which allows people who have made "great contributions" to Korean pop culture not to serve until they are 30 years old.
MILITARY
epicstream.com

Is High Water Based on a True Story?

Netflix's latest show is based on the massive flooding that affected Germany and Poland in July 1997. The show, entitled High Water (or Wielka Woda in Polish), is a fictional retelling of the events that caused the dead of over 100 individuals and billions of dollars in damage. Here's what...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hyun Bin
Person
Tom Cruise
Popculture

'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed

A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Bomb: A Love Story Free Online

Cast: Payman Maadi Leila Hatami Siamak Ansari Habib Rezaei Siamak Adib. It’s 1988 and, at the height of the Iran-Iraq War, Tehran is bombed relentlessly. The days that pass are full of foreboding, and yet, love, affection, hope and life itself manage to sweep away the fear of death from those surrounded by it. Love may often be difficult to comprehend, but death is a horrible certitude. ‘Bomb, A Love Story’ shows how, even when faced with the darkness of death, love and hope will find a way.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos

Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).
MUSIC
epicstream.com

Chris Evans' Captain America Return Reportedly Revealed

Fans were left heartbroken when Chris Evans decided to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019 along with original Avengers cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson. But the whole multiverse concept led many to believe that there's still a chance for either one of them to make their MCU return down the line.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Confidential Assignment#Hollywood Film#Action Film#South Korean#North Korean#Kobis
epicstream.com

Wonder Woman 3: Patty Jenkins Drops Surprising Update on Gal Gadot Sequel

There is little doubt that Patty Jenkins is one of the busiest women in Hollywood right now and we just got an update on one of her biggest projects to date. The Wonder Woman 3 director has just confirmed that she is hard at work on the highly anticipated DC Extended Universe sequel. In addition to that, Jenkins shared some interesting details on an important scene in the Gal Gadot film.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Fans Continue Campaigning for Stranger Things Star to be Human Torch

We've learned over the last month that Marvel Studios has yet to finalize the official cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot and it instantly put the long-standing rumors to rest. As baffling as it is, it turns out that the studio is prioritizing the reboot's screenplay or at least its first draft before looking for actors who would fit the Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration of the First Family.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Star Trek: The Captains' Summit Free Online

Cast: Jonathan Frakes Whoopi Goldberg Leonard Nimoy William Shatner Patrick Stewart. The Captains' Summit documents the first time in Star Trek history that four stars who at some point have played Captains in Star Trek (William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Leonard Nimoy, Jonathan Frakes) have been brought together for a 70-minute rare and unprecedented round table event. Whoopi Goldberg, star of Star Trek: The Next Generation, hosts the event.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

The Flash Star Ezra Miller Reportedly Set to be Fired by Warner Bros. Discovery

There have been conflicting reports surrounding Ezra Miller's true status in the DC Extended Universe and while it may have looked like his days as the Fastest Man Alive are numbered, most recent reports have claimed that his meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery went pretty well and the general belief currently is that he'll return for more projects after The Flash despite the slew of controversies that have plagued his personal and professional life.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy