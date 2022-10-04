Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Kevin Feige Just Hit the Jackpot with Keanu Reeves’ MCU Confession
There's no denying that Keanu Reeves has been long overdue for an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and even Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige feels the same way. There have been persistent rumors that the studio has been courting Reeves to join the billion-dollar franchise, something that he only confirmed late last year.
epicstream.com
BTS Military Service: Korean Defense Minister Wants Idol Group Members To Carry Out Duties
Talks about BTS' mandatory military service continue to be a hot topic in the South Korean government. South Korea is among the countries that require men ages 18 to 28 years old to serve in the military. For K-pop idols and entertainers, the government approved the decree BTS Law in 2020, which allows people who have made "great contributions" to Korean pop culture not to serve until they are 30 years old.
epicstream.com
Is High Water Based on a True Story?
Netflix's latest show is based on the massive flooding that affected Germany and Poland in July 1997. The show, entitled High Water (or Wielka Woda in Polish), is a fictional retelling of the events that caused the dead of over 100 individuals and billions of dollars in damage. Here's what...
'Smile' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Sosie Bacon's horror movie, "Smile," is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $17.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed
A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bomb: A Love Story Free Online
Cast: Payman Maadi Leila Hatami Siamak Ansari Habib Rezaei Siamak Adib. It’s 1988 and, at the height of the Iran-Iraq War, Tehran is bombed relentlessly. The days that pass are full of foreboding, and yet, love, affection, hope and life itself manage to sweep away the fear of death from those surrounded by it. Love may often be difficult to comprehend, but death is a horrible certitude. ‘Bomb, A Love Story’ shows how, even when faced with the darkness of death, love and hope will find a way.
Rihanna Wears ‘D’ Necklace & Possibly Drops A Baby Name Hint: Photos
Rihanna has been causing quite a stir whenever she steps out recently, as there is so much buzz around the pop princess. With the news of her performing at the 2023 Super Bowl arriving a few weeks ago, the name of her 4-month old son she shares with A$AP Rocky still a mystery and, per usual, no word yet on new music, let’s just say fans are keeping an eye on Rihanna’s every move. And such was the case when the Fenty designer was spotted in LA on Saturday (October 8).
epicstream.com
Chris Evans' Captain America Return Reportedly Revealed
Fans were left heartbroken when Chris Evans decided to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019 along with original Avengers cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson. But the whole multiverse concept led many to believe that there's still a chance for either one of them to make their MCU return down the line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Wonder Woman 3: Patty Jenkins Drops Surprising Update on Gal Gadot Sequel
There is little doubt that Patty Jenkins is one of the busiest women in Hollywood right now and we just got an update on one of her biggest projects to date. The Wonder Woman 3 director has just confirmed that she is hard at work on the highly anticipated DC Extended Universe sequel. In addition to that, Jenkins shared some interesting details on an important scene in the Gal Gadot film.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder Free Online
Cast: Candace Cameron Bure Niall Matter Marilu Henner Lexa Doig Peter Benson. A murder investigation is reignited in a house that is considered haunted by the Lawrenceton locals and where years ago Aurora and Sally, as teenagers, discovered a body. Is Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder on Netflix?. Aurora...
epicstream.com
MCU Fans Continue Campaigning for Stranger Things Star to be Human Torch
We've learned over the last month that Marvel Studios has yet to finalize the official cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot and it instantly put the long-standing rumors to rest. As baffling as it is, it turns out that the studio is prioritizing the reboot's screenplay or at least its first draft before looking for actors who would fit the Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration of the First Family.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Star Trek: The Captains' Summit Free Online
Cast: Jonathan Frakes Whoopi Goldberg Leonard Nimoy William Shatner Patrick Stewart. The Captains' Summit documents the first time in Star Trek history that four stars who at some point have played Captains in Star Trek (William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Leonard Nimoy, Jonathan Frakes) have been brought together for a 70-minute rare and unprecedented round table event. Whoopi Goldberg, star of Star Trek: The Next Generation, hosts the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
epicstream.com
The Flash Star Ezra Miller Reportedly Set to be Fired by Warner Bros. Discovery
There have been conflicting reports surrounding Ezra Miller's true status in the DC Extended Universe and while it may have looked like his days as the Fastest Man Alive are numbered, most recent reports have claimed that his meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery went pretty well and the general belief currently is that he'll return for more projects after The Flash despite the slew of controversies that have plagued his personal and professional life.
Comments / 0