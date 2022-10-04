Read full article on original website
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Rocky Mount releases video of incident between town manager, council candidate
The Roanoke Times has obtained footage of a May 9 incident that prompted Rocky Mount town employees to call police to the municipal building because of businessman and town council candidate Phillip Bane. Since at least 2014, Bane has had plans to develop downtown Rocky Mount’s old Morris Furniture building...
Dogged deputy prosecutor builds national reputation as animal welfare advocate
FINCASTLE — If you spend an afternoon in Fincastle, walking along its hilly downtown streets past the county courthouses, chances are you’ll spot a prosecutor and her poodle. Gillian Deegan moved to Botetourt County in 2004 to take a job as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney. She’s called the...
Anti-abortion rally marks 35th anniversary in Roanoke with a focus on next steps at the Va. General Assembly
The tenor of an annual anti-abortion demonstration in Roanoke on Sunday was marked by the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that conferred the federal right to abortion. Roanoke resident Eileen Rife started college the same year as Roe and she...
Eagles finish third in regional play, Fansler claims state berth
SCRUGGS - Cosby’s Titans should have pleasant memories of two of Smith Mountain Lake’s (SML) four golf courses: The Waterfront Country Club and The Water’s Edge Golf and Country Club. The Titans claimed a regional runner-up (2019 at The Water’s Edge), back-to-back regional titles (2021, 2022) at...
Feline Friday
Amigo is looking for his new best human friend. He is 5 months old and quite playful. He loves to play with other cats and wouldn’t mind having a friend adopted with him. Amigo has grown up at the adoption center but is now more than ready for his forever home where he can be safe and warm. Amigo is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained. Ridiculously funny is just one way to describe Roland. Handsome and sweet are two others. Roland is wondering why he’s been overlooked because orange tabbies usually make wonderful companions. Roland also wouldn’t mind having another friend adopted with him. He is ready for his forever home after having been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Kids Fishing Day is Saturday
SIX-MILE POST—Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation is staging its annual Kids Fishing Derby, Saturday (Oct. 8) at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and fishing is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Trophies are presented to all winners. For information, call (540)...
Wildfire Band to headline Cruise-in for a Cause
The Wildfire Band is set to headline the first ever Cruise-in for a Cause in Franklin County Saturday. The Wildfire Band, a five-piece band, is comprised of Sandy Via, Freddie Rakes, Gary Bolling, Stuart Angel and Steve Shively. Modeled after The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, the band pairs country and classic rock with a bluegrass twist according to Shively. The Wildfire Band will play upbeat hits from Bob Dylan, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Chuck Berry and more.
Furry Friends
Sweet Pine has handsome eyes that seem to capture his inquisitive side. He is curious and sweet. He also is quite playful with toys and his kitten friends. This handsome boy is just 4 months old and weighs about 5 pounds. He is looking for a safe, loving home to call his own. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
