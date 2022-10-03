Read full article on original website
BBC
Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
studyfinds.org
Lonely harvest: Farmers feel unappreciated and isolated in modern society
EXETER, United Kingdom — Modern farmers are feeling increasingly unappreciated and isolated, according to researchers from the University of Exeter’s Centre for Rural Policy Research and national charity The Farming Community Network (FCN). Farming is an absolutely essential industry, and farmers often work long hours and endure many hardships. These findings suggest many would benefit immensely from just a little more local recognition for their efforts.
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
Girl who was 'stolen' by travellers at age four but then 'spoiled rotten' by her new community is reunited with her birth family 53 years later after tracking them down on Facebook
A girl who was stolen by travellers and taken to Canada when she was just four-years-old has been reunited with a family she never knew she had after more than 50 years. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, across the world by a traveller family on the promise that they would take her to Disney World and bring her back home.
Will bird flu stuff our Christmas turkey supply? Fears for livestock after more than three million birds are culled in huge outbreak
Stocks of festive turkeys could be at risk if the worst bird flu outbreak in UK history spreads, farmers warn. More than three million birds have been culled so far and poultry producers are growing increasingly concerned about their livestock. Special protection zones to try to contain the disease have...
Nuestras Raices awarded $25,000 for La Finca Farm
Senator John C. Velis will announce $25,000 for Nuestra Raices farm during an open-press event on Wednesday in Holyoke.
BBC
Jeremy Clarkson told to shut Diddly Squat Farm's dining areas
Jeremy Clarkson has been ordered to shut his farm's cafe and restaurant after a council claimed his business breached planning laws. Mr Clarkson has appealed against an enforcement notice for Diddly Squat Farm after West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) took action in August. A restaurant opened in July, months after...
BBC
The students who stole the Stone of Destiny
When a passing policeman saw a couple in a passionate embrace in a car outside Westminster Abbey he did not for a moment consider they might be in the midst of one of the most audacious heists in British history. The man in the car was Ian Hamilton, who has...
BBC
Marwell Zoo bids farewell to 'amazing, loving' white rhino
A zoo is celebrating the life of one of its "much loved" white rhinos after the animal died last week at the age of 36. Sula was one of Marwell Zoo's oldest residents, arriving as a three-year-old in 1988. Phil Robbins, team leader at the zoo near Winchester in Hampshire,...
