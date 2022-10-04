ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple claim living in a van will save them thousands this winter

By Harrison Moore
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDNUj_0iLDINMI00

A young couple are moving out of their shared house to live in a renovated van and claim they will save £8,000 this winter.

Ollie Pearson and Tessie Mitchell, both 23, have spent £15,000 on a converted Ford Transit, but see it as an investment that will help them escape the cost of living crisis.

Like millions of other people across the country, the couple’s bills have skyrocketed.

So, they decided to explore a different lifestyle choice and bought the secondhand van, which had already been converted.

It came equipped with a solar panel on the roof, a gas cylinder which requires filling up every three months and a charger that connects to the alternator in the engine.

The setup means that when the van is running it also charges the batteries, so Ollie is confident his new home will have plenty of power.

Their move will see the couple, from Bristol, trade rent costs of £500 a month plus soaring energy bills for the cost of diesel.

Ollie said: “With bills going through the roof, we’ve decided we’ve had enough.

“Our gas and electric for a four person house is pushing £800 a month now which is just unaffordable for us.

“The van will save us rent and bills which we think over a year will amount to to around £8,000.

“The main price will be for the diesel, but we’re not planning on moving it that often so it won’t be much of an expense.

“We’ll just be alternating between the road and a family friend’s drive to start with, but we’re considering travelling Europe next year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2od6jI_0iLDINMI00

The van has a stove and oven inside along with wood burner which they will use to keep warm.

The couple have managed to fit a king size mattress in the bedding area, and Ollie has installed a shower room and a toilet as part of his own renovations.

They are set to move out of their house share at the start of next month, and are looking forward to a life without worrying about rising energy costs.

Ollie, who works as a delivery driver, said: “Most of the renovations were already done when we got it which is why it was quite expensive.

“I added a shower inside the van, upgraded the radio and speakers and moved the toilet set-up in to the shower room.

“It’s definitely big enough for the two of us, we have just had to be strict with ourselves on what we actually need.”

He added: “We have stripped back a lot on our possessions to make this work, but its quite liberating only keeping the things you really need.

“We’re really excited for the adventures to come, and are looking forward to having some more money in our pocket as a result of our change of lifestyle.”

Tessie works in a café.

SWNS

The Independent

