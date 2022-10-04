ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fatboy Slim says Paul McCartney is the ‘dad I always wanted’

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q6baz_0iLDIDX200

Fatboy Slim has said that Paul McCartney became the “dad I always wanted” after the pair lived next door to each other.

In a new interview, the DJ – real name Norman Cook – shared stories about their friendship after becoming neighbours with McCartney in Hove.

“It’s always bizarre having Paul McCartney as a neighbour, especially if you’re as much of a Beatles fan as me,” he told NME .

“He’d walk through the back door saying, ‘Only me! Just popped in for a cuppa!’ I’d be singing ‘Hey Jude’ in my head the whole way through!”

Cook described McCartney as a “lovely man”, adding: “[He’s] like the dad I always wanted.”

Cook also shared some advice that he got from McCartney following a controversial Fatboy Slim show on Brighton Beach in 2002.

Cook had organised a free gig, but ended up playing to a quarter of a million people. The show resulted in over 100 people getting injured and one death, for which the DJ was criticised.

“He told me to leave the country – that’s what he’d do when things got on top of him,” Cook said.

Fatboy Slim will go on tour around the UK in March 2023, visiting venues including London, Manchester and Brighton.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Olly Murs dances to his new single in BBC Radio 2 studio

Olly Murs got into the grove in the BBC Radio 2 studio as he released the first single from his new album, “Die Of A Broken Heart.”In a video shared to his Instagram, the singer-songwriter can be seen dancing with presenter Richie Anderson as they aired his new song for the first time.The 38-year-old has confirmed that his seventh studio album, “Marry Me,” will be released on December 2.In a follow-up Instagram video where he takes the presenter’s seat, he jokingly mispronounces his own name and calls his new single the “song of a generation.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Single parent with 14p in wallet lays bare realities of cost of living crisisEurovision 2023: Liverpool named as UK host cityRachel Riley stifles laughter on Channel 4 as Countdown board displays NSFW word
MUSIC
The Independent

Protester grabs Princess of Wales’s hand and tells her ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during royal tour

The Princess of Wales was confronted by a protester who told her that “Ireland belongs to the Irish” during a walkabout of Northern Ireland. The incident occurred on Thursday while Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William were greeting members of the crowd during a visit to north Belfast, with a video shared on social media showing the Irish woman confronting the royal.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Sharon Osbourne says she wants £800k Black Lives Matter donation refunded after Kanye West calls it a ‘scam’

Sharon Osbourne is in agreement with Kanye West’s highly controversial opinion that Black Lives Matter is a “scam”.After receiving strong criticism for donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his recent Yeezy fashion show, the “Flashing Lights” rapper defended his actions in an Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”While several fellow celebrities, including Jaden Smith, Jodie Turner-Smith and Linda Evangelista, have condemned his beliefs, Osbourne appeared to stand in support of West’s claims. “I don’t understand why white lives don’t matter?” Osbourne told a TMZ paparazzo in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Fatboy Slim
The Independent

Taylor Swift makes rare comment about six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn: ‘We’ve had to dodge weird rumours’

Taylor Swift has shared a rare comment about her six-year-relationship with Joe Alwyn, revealing that they’ve had to “dodge weird rumours”.The 32-year-old singer opened up about her British actor boyfriend in a video shared to her Instagram on Friday, where she discussed the first track, “Lavender Haze,” that will be featured on her upcoming album, Midnights.As she acknowledged that she came up with the song name through watching Mad Men and looking up the phrase online, she described how the saying relates to “love”.“And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mila Kunis confirms longstanding That ‘70s Show rumour: ‘I’d like to make it very clear that I did lie’

Mila Kunis has addressed a rumour that’s been swirling for some time about how she landed her role on That ‘70s Show.The now-39-year-old actor first landed the part of spoiled teenager Jackie Burkhart on the eight-season sitcom when she was 14.However, as the directors were only seeking older teen actors for the character, word had it Kunis falsely told them she was 18 in order to land the job.Now, in a confession filmed with Vanity Fair, the star has spoken her truth.“There’s a rumour going around that I may or may not have lied about my age,” Kunis said.“I’d...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

872K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy