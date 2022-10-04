ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

First rare fossa pups born at Chester Zoo for almost a century

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cYiMs_0iLDIBla00

A trio of rare Madagascan fossa pups are the first of their kind to be born at Chester Zoo for almost 100 years.

Their birth is a “huge cause for celebration” for the endangered species, according to keepers.

“Not only are they the first pups to ever be born at our zoo, but their arrival into the endangered species breeding programme will allow us to discover more about their behaviours,” zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said.

The Independent

The Independent

