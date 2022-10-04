ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10am-4pm. Dachshund races, vendors, and food trucks are the highlights of this event.

By Editor
Gilmer Mirror
 5 days ago
