ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia’s almost two decades of success over Auburn has shifted the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry series, however history shows the Tigers’ knack for hurting Dawgs’ special seasons

By Jeff Dantzler
bulldawgillustrated.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bulldawgillustrated.com

Dawgs Looking to Prove Themselves Against Auburn

The past couple of weeks have been a bit of a roller coaster for Georgia fans. After dominant victories against Oregon, Samford, and South Carolina, Georgia has struggled to replicate those results over the past two weeks. People are voicing their concern, and rightfully so, as the standard at the University of Georgia is to not just win games, but to be elite in all categories while winning the game. However, those who doubt Georgia’s true potential to contend for another championship this season may want to reserve judgment, as there is plenty more football to be played, and a dominant win in “the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry” is just what this Georgia team needs.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

A View From…Auburn

Andy Burcham, my old friend and the Voice of the Auburn Tigers, has been a contributor to Bulldawg Illustrated for many years. He’s a tremendous announcer for football, basketball and baseball, who is carrying on Auburn’s great broadcast lineage. What does Auburn need to do to beat Georgia?
AUBURN, AL
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: October 07, 2022

Former Tom Cousins Swimming and Diving Head Coach Jack Bauerle will be recognized for over 50 years of service to the University of Georgia during Saturday’s home game against Auburn at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Bauerle and his family will be joined by University of Georgia President Jere...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, GA
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo’s performance is a SLAM DUNK

In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
ATLANTA, GA
Auburn Plainsman

What are Auburn Students Wearing to Class?

With the cooler weather approaching, students are digging deeper into their closets to find the perfect fall outfits for class. When looking around campus one may notice some of the same trends as previous years and even some new ones. The unpredictable Alabama weather is a concern that many people...
AUBURN, AL
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRDW-TV

Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Time Series#Recruiting#American Football#Tigers#The Georgia Bulldogs#Sec
Real News Network

Alabama paper mill workers want their lives back—and they’re giving up $30,000 to get it

On the morning of Oct. 1, after a 50-hour voting period, almost 500 union members from three United Steel Workers (USW) locals at WestRock’s Mahrt Mill paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama, voted to reject a second contract offer from the company. The refusal to ratify WestRock’s “last, best, and final” offer came as a result of the company insisting on removing contract language pertaining to what the workers there call “penalties” for long hours. Members resoundingly rejected this contract, even though it included an unheard-of $28,000 ratification bonus—increased from an already staggering offer of $20,000, which workers already rejected on Sept. 21.
COTTONTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing LaGrange juvenile found

UPDATE 10/5/2022 2:37 p.m.: According to the LaGrange Police Department, Holmes has been located. LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The LaGrange Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. According to police, Anthony Holmes was last seen on Oct. 3, around Bacon Street. Police say Holmes was last wearing a white […]
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy