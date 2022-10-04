ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SOURCE SPORTS: NBA GMs Predict the Milwaukee Bucks to Win 2022-23 NBA Championship

According to NBA General Managers, Giannis Antentokounmpo will add a second ring to his career resume. In the annual NBA.com annual survey of the league’s general managers, the Milwaukee Bucks were predicted to be this year’s NBA champions. The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Boston Celtics followed the Bucks in voting.
MILWAUKEE, WI
SOURCE SPORTS: Draymond Green Apologizes to Warriors After Physical Altercation with Jordan Poole in Practice

The Golden State Warriors are planning disciplinary action toward star forward Draymond Green. According to Shams Charania and The Athletic, Draymond threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during Training Camp practice on Wednesday. Reports state Green and Poole were in a verbal battle throughout the practice, which included some...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Opening Week Features Match-Ups Between MVP Candidates Luka Doncic & Devin Booker, 2022 MVP Runner-up Joel Embiid & Jayson Tatum

We are two weeks away from the start of the NBA season. One of the marquee matchups we will see on October 19th, we will see during rivalry week, is a rematch of the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. The Dallas Mavericks would be going on to beat the Suns in seven games behind the stellar play from three-time All-Star Luka Doncic. During that series, Doncic averaged 32.6 Points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Heading into this season, Doncic is the preseason odds-on favorite to be the 2022-23 NBA MVP at +450.
DALLAS, TX
PANINI America and Reebok to Celebrate Allen Iverson and “Prizm” Sports Cards

Reebok and sports card manufacturer Panini America has today unveiled a unique partnership that combines the worlds of sneakers and collectibles and features Allen Iverson and the renowned “Prizm” brand as cultural icons. Releasing globally Nov. 4 alongside a retro-inspired fashion capsule ($40-$60), the collection is championed by three “Prizm” parallel renditions of “A.I.”’s famous Question basketball sneaker.
