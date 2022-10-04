We are two weeks away from the start of the NBA season. One of the marquee matchups we will see on October 19th, we will see during rivalry week, is a rematch of the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. The Dallas Mavericks would be going on to beat the Suns in seven games behind the stellar play from three-time All-Star Luka Doncic. During that series, Doncic averaged 32.6 Points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Heading into this season, Doncic is the preseason odds-on favorite to be the 2022-23 NBA MVP at +450.

