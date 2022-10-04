Read full article on original website
SOURCE SPORTS: NBA GMs Predict the Milwaukee Bucks to Win 2022-23 NBA Championship
According to NBA General Managers, Giannis Antentokounmpo will add a second ring to his career resume. In the annual NBA.com annual survey of the league’s general managers, the Milwaukee Bucks were predicted to be this year’s NBA champions. The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Boston Celtics followed the Bucks in voting.
SOURCE SPORTS: Draymond Green Apologizes to Warriors After Physical Altercation with Jordan Poole in Practice
The Golden State Warriors are planning disciplinary action toward star forward Draymond Green. According to Shams Charania and The Athletic, Draymond threw a punch at teammate Jordan Poole during Training Camp practice on Wednesday. Reports state Green and Poole were in a verbal battle throughout the practice, which included some...
Draymond Green, Lisa Leslie, P.J. Tucker to Appear on New Episode of ‘UNINTERRUPTED The Shop’
On Friday, Oct. 7, a new episode of the Sports Emmy® Award-winning series UNINTERRUPTED The Shop presented by GREY GOOSE will premiere exclusively on UNINTERRUPTED’s YouTube channel. Four-time NBA champion Draymond Green, three-time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie, and NBA Sneaker King & NBA Champion P.J. Tucker will appear...
SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Delivers ‘The Nonstop NBA’ and ‘This is HAPPENING’ Spot to Celebrate 2022-23 Tip-Off
The 2022–23 NBA season tip-off spots, “The Nonstop NBA” for its brand campaign and “This is HAPPENING” for the new NBA App, made their debut today. Both are currently being streamed on the newly updated NBA App and all @NBA social media platforms. The “The...
SOURCE SPORTS: NBA Opening Week Features Match-Ups Between MVP Candidates Luka Doncic & Devin Booker, 2022 MVP Runner-up Joel Embiid & Jayson Tatum
We are two weeks away from the start of the NBA season. One of the marquee matchups we will see on October 19th, we will see during rivalry week, is a rematch of the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns. The Dallas Mavericks would be going on to beat the Suns in seven games behind the stellar play from three-time All-Star Luka Doncic. During that series, Doncic averaged 32.6 Points, 9.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Heading into this season, Doncic is the preseason odds-on favorite to be the 2022-23 NBA MVP at +450.
SOURCE SPORTS: Joe Burrow Says Hard Hits Have Led to Forgetting Chunks of Games
Throughout NFL’s Week 4 and the days that followed, headlines swirled around the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. During the Thursday Night Football game, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion that will also keep him out least this current week. Speaking with Colin Cowherd, the quarterback on the other...
SOURCE SPORTS: Floyd Mayweather Planning Docuseries on His Career Titled ‘The Goat’
Floyd Mayweather is ready for the boxing fans to come into his world. The Best Ever has connected with Hollywood producers to develop a docuseries called THE GOAT. “I just feel the world should see a different part of Floyd Mayweather,” Mayweather said to TMZ Sports. “I think the people should see a different part of me.”
PANINI America and Reebok to Celebrate Allen Iverson and “Prizm” Sports Cards
Reebok and sports card manufacturer Panini America has today unveiled a unique partnership that combines the worlds of sneakers and collectibles and features Allen Iverson and the renowned “Prizm” brand as cultural icons. Releasing globally Nov. 4 alongside a retro-inspired fashion capsule ($40-$60), the collection is championed by three “Prizm” parallel renditions of “A.I.”’s famous Question basketball sneaker.
