ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: October 07, 2022

Former Tom Cousins Swimming and Diving Head Coach Jack Bauerle will be recognized for over 50 years of service to the University of Georgia during Saturday’s home game against Auburn at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium. Bauerle and his family will be joined by University of Georgia President Jere...
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

The Dawg Bones: Georgia vs. Auburn 2022

Georgia’s offense has cemented itself as one of the better units, not only in the SEC, but in the country. With AD Mitchell and Arian Smith returning from injury, the Dawgs are returning their fastest wide receiver and their best pass catcher on the perimeter. Todd Monken, who is one of the top play callers in college football, will certainly be able to open up the playbook even more than he already has. Auburn, on the other hand, has struggled significantly on the offensive side of the football. They have used multiple quarterbacks in TJ Finley and Robby Ashford, and besides an impressive back in Georgia native Tank Bigsby, the Tigers do not have many weapons to overcome an underperforming QB room.
ATHENS, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo’s performance is a SLAM DUNK

In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy