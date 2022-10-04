Read full article on original website
Northmarq’s Newport Beach Office Announces Two New Additions to its Investment Sales Team
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA (October 5, 2022) — Peter Hauser, senior vice president – investment sales, and Matt Hauser, senior associate – investment sales, have joined Northmarq’s Newport beach office. Peter and Matt will work alongside Shane Shafer to provide expertise on multifamily investment sales brokerage and recapitalization for clients throughout Southern California.
The Montage Laguna Beach Hits the Market with $700MM Pricing
One of the most remarkable hotels in Southern California just hit the market, and its proposed sale will test the market’s appetite not just for luxury assets along the Southern California coast but also the willingness of investors to break a per room pricing record that the state has not seen to date. According to a number of industry reports, the 259-room Montage Laguna Beach, located at 30801 South Coast Highway, is hoping to bring as much as $700 million in a sale that would put the per-room pricing at $2.7 million. The current record is held by 59-room Alila Ventana Big Sur, which sold for $150 million, or around $2.608 million per room.
Rancho Cucamonga & SBCTA Approve Sale of Property for Development of Brightline West Full-Service Transit Station at Cucamonga Station
Agreement clears path for high-speed passenger rail service in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert and Las Vegas. RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif.–The City of Rancho Cucamonga City Council and the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) Board of Directors have approved the first step of the sale of a five-acre portion of the jointly owned property at Cucamonga Station to Brightline West. The agreement clears the path for Brightline West to develop the property at the northwest corner of Milliken Avenue and Azusa Court, and build the first high-speed rail station in the Inland Empire connecting Rancho Cucamonga, the High Desert, and Las Vegas. Brightline is the only private provider of modern, eco-friendly intercity rail service in America. The company currently operates between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach in Florida and is scheduled to complete construction to the Orlando International Airport by the end of 2022.
