Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kearney tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Kearney Hub
Public can learn about Central, Dawson power's merger
HOLDREGE — The public will have multiple opportunities to ask questions and learn about the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District, according to a CNPPID press release. Open houses will take place Oct. 12 in Holdrege, Oct. 13 in Lexington,...
Kearney Hub
Kearney High runners step up at Heartland Athletic Conference meet
KEARNEY — Lincoln East’s girls and Fremont’s boys left with the trophy but Kearney High runners gathered a large amount of confidence at the Heartland Athletic Conference cross country meet run Thursday at the Kearney Country Club. The Bearcat girls, running a full team for the first...
Kearney Hub
Thursday's Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights
Kearney Catholic split a pair of matches on the first day of Centennial Conference Tournament play. The Stars first defeated Lincoln Christian 25-18, 25-14, but lost to undefeated Lincoln Lutheran 25-15, 25-21. Payton Dzingle led the Stars with 10 kills in the win over Lincoln Christian. In the loss to Lincoln Lutheran, KCHS was held to 20 kills, seven by Payton Dzingle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
Kearney gets an early look at new airline, Denver Air Connection
KEARNEY — Every passenger who boards a Denver Air Connection flight in Kearney is heading someplace important: a long-anticipated vacation, to the bedside of a sick parent, to a friend’s wedding or to a make-or-break business meeting. “It takes a whole lot to get every flight off the...
Kearney Hub
UNK golfers rewrite record book in Florida tournament
DESTIN, Fla. – The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s golf team shot a school-record 54-hole score of 919 to place sixth at the Golfweek Division II Invitational Tuesday in Destin, Fla. The 10-team, three-day event was held at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort at the par...
Kearney Hub
UNK accepting registrations for Oct. 29 homecoming parade
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is accepting entries for its 2022 homecoming parade, scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 29 in downtown Kearney. This year’s storybook-inspired theme is “Far, Far Away at UNK.” Area businesses, nonprofits and bands are invited to join UNK student organizations for the event. Awards are presented to the top bands as well as the best commercial and nonprofit entries.
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic ready to get back on track after two straight losses
KEARNEY — Following two straight blowout losses, Kearney Catholic has another tough opponent this week in 5-1 Ord. The Stars lost to Amherst 34-7 in Week 5 and St. Cecilia 49-7 in Week 6, moving their record to .500 after a 3-1 start. While the team has faced struggles...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Amherst wins both matches in home triangular
AMHERST — Amherst came away with a pair of victories in its home triangular Thursday night with Axtell and Pleasanton. After losing the first set to Axtell 23-25, the Broncos (21-4) dominated the Wildcats 25-16, 25-15 and then 25-21, 25-17 against Pleasanton. “We had a great game Tuesday and...
Kearney Hub
Kearney police bringing bounce houses to Faith & Blue event Thursday
Brian Spaulding's parents found his body in a home he shared with roommates after he didn't show up for work and didn't answer his phone. His fatal shooting remains a mystery: Spaulding, a chiropractic assistant and massage therapist whose interests ranged from home-brewed beer to jiu jitsu, didn't do drugs, wasn't in a gang and lived close to the house where he was born. Spaulding's parents, now both in their 70s, are haunted by his death. But getting closure on the 2017 slaying seems increasingly unlikely as police in Portland, Oregon, confront a spike in shootings and murders at the same time the department struggles to fill more than 100 officer vacancies. The detective originally assigned to investigate Brian's death left in 2020 in a wave of retirements and the detective assigned to it now is swamped with fresh cases from a homicide rate that's increased 207% since 2019. "It's unsolved. And because of the huge increase of homicides here in Portland, the detectives are just strapped," said George Spaulding, who has his son's signature tattooed on his arm with Brian's trademark saying, "Prove it." In cities across the U.S., an increase in violent crime is colliding with fewer police officers. From Philadelphia to Portland to Los Angeles, officers worn out by the pandemic and disillusioned over calls to divest from policing following George Floyd's murder by police are quitting or retiring early at the same time homicide rates and shootings are rising. Departments are scrambling to recruit in a tight labor market at the same time they rethink what services they can provide and what role police should play in communities. Many have shifted veteran officers to patrol, breaking up specialized teams built up over decades like those for traffic enforcement, narcotics, vice and canine units, in order to keep up with 911 calls.
Kearney Hub
Practice drill comes in handy for Lutheran, which holds Kearney Catholic in title game rematch
Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran has a drill it runs in practice that just might have given the Warriors a spark Thursday night. Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler sets the scoreboard to 21-21 and lets her players play to four to help simulate the high-intensity situations at the end of sets and matches.
Kearney Hub
Kearney first grade students blown away in STEM project
KEARNEY — The first question Holly Johnson’s first graders asked when she told them they would be doing a project centered around “The Three Little Pigs” was if they could eat them. Johnson’s class isn’t filled with wolf cubs eager to gobble up piglets, but giddy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kearney Hub
Kearney Catholic gets big win over Amherst before conference tourney
KEARNEY — In a showdown of top-ten teams, Kearney Catholic came away with a five-set victory over Amherst on Tuesday, 26-24, 15-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-7. After a tight first-set win, the Stars faced a 2-1 deficit after the Broncos forged two lopsided sets. After starting with a 7-3 lead...
Kearney Hub
Kearney police K9 officer involved in crash on rural Hall County road
KEARNEY — A Kearney Police Department K9 officer and a police service dog escaped serious injury Tuesday after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Hall County. Around 10:15 a.m. officer Jon Alstrom and Bane were headed to a multi-agency combined drone and K9 training at the Husker Harvest Days campus west of Grand Island. Alstrom, driving a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser, collided with a pickup at the rural intersection of 90th and Schimmer roads.
Kearney Hub
Jazz musician, Holdrege native to play Saturday at The Tassel
HOLDREGE — To get an idea of what Doug Anderson’s concert at The Tassel on Saturday will sound like, imagine dropping in at the Village Vanguard in New York City on a Sunday afternoon in the 1960s. “I’m getting together with two other guys to make a traditional...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (34) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Kearney Hub
Bombeck stars as Shelton trumps Wilcox-Hildreth
SHELTON — Shelton made its strongest case yet for the playoffs, trouncing Wilcox-Hildreth 57-14. The win comes a week after the Bulldogs’ first defeat to Red Cloud, with a major bounce back on Thursday. “We really wanted to come out and not necessarily make a statement to other...
Kearney Hub
Juveniles use toy gun in Grand Island attempted robbery
A pair of juveniles attempted a carjacking Tuesday night in Pier Park in Grand Island, according to police. Two women were in a vehicle in Pier Park when they were accosted by two youths who demanded money from the driver, police said. The younger male suspect, who is 12, pointed...
Kearney Hub
Trio convicted of weapons, drug violations in connection to Kearney murder
KEARNEY — A Kearney pair have been convicted of drug possession charges in connection to a January murder in Kearney. Josh Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the January 16 death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington.
Kearney Hub
Juveniles try to rob women of cash using toy gun in Grand Island, police say
A pair of juveniles attempted a theft Tuesday night in Pier Park in Grand Island, according to police. Two women were in a vehicle in Pier Park when they were accosted by two youths who demanded money from the driver, police said. The younger male suspect, who is 12, pointed...
Comments / 0