ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Venice Beach#Tech Companies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Google#Marcus Millichap#Venice Lounge Llc#The Venice Boardwalk#Buzzfeed
Daily Mail

Billionaire Australian businesswoman who heads Tesla board smashes a property record after buying $27.5million penthouse with seven bedrooms and amazing harbour views

An Australian billionaire has smashed a property record after buying an apartment on Sydney's north shore for $27.5million. Tesla chair Robyn Denholm bought the sprawling penthouse in The Ritz building on a waterfront reserve in Cremorne Point, making it the highest apartment sale north of the Harbour Bridge, reported the Australian Financial Review.
WORLD
InsideClimate News

Mobile Homes, the Last Affordable Housing Option for Many California Residents, Are Going Up in Smoke

CLEARLAKE, Calif.— Susan Gilbert heard police rolling by with their bullhorn. But she was more exasperated than scared. She had lived at Creekside Mobile Home Park on Dam Road for 17 years and had lost track of all its close calls with wildfires. Creekside, a park situated on a bend of Cache Creek in northern California, had always survived. About 30 minutes earlier, when Gilbert came home from a visit to the vet with her cat, Pumpkin, and noticed black smoke swirling in nearby woods, she called her son.
CLEARLAKE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Google
CBS LA

Many 'mom and pop' landlords owed tens of thousands in back rent

Lining the sidewalk off of Exposition Boulevard is a row of triplexes, most of which are owned by mom-and-pop landlords. "I moved into the area in '83," said Linda Samm. Fifteen years later, Samm decided to become a landlord, purchasing one of the triplexes lining the boulevard in South Los Angeles. She lives in one unit and rents out the other two. It was a way for her to retire until the pandemic hit and one tenant stopped paying rent. "We are the last one on the totem pole to be considered," said Samm. "I don't know why people think we have so...
LOS ANGELES, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy