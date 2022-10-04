Read full article on original website
The comeback at Mizzou could be a blessing in disguise as the entire Bulldog Nation is now sure not to take any SEC foe lightly
Gary Pinkel, who enjoyed noteworthy success at Toledo and Missouri, was a guest on the Georgia pre-game show Saturday, a game in which he was given his on campus salute as the newest coach to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. In recalling Missouri’s upset of Oklahoma,...
The Dawg Bones: Georgia vs. Auburn 2022
Georgia’s offense has cemented itself as one of the better units, not only in the SEC, but in the country. With AD Mitchell and Arian Smith returning from injury, the Dawgs are returning their fastest wide receiver and their best pass catcher on the perimeter. Todd Monken, who is one of the top play callers in college football, will certainly be able to open up the playbook even more than he already has. Auburn, on the other hand, has struggled significantly on the offensive side of the football. They have used multiple quarterbacks in TJ Finley and Robby Ashford, and besides an impressive back in Georgia native Tank Bigsby, the Tigers do not have many weapons to overcome an underperforming QB room.
Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo’s performance is a SLAM DUNK
In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
