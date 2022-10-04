Georgia’s offense has cemented itself as one of the better units, not only in the SEC, but in the country. With AD Mitchell and Arian Smith returning from injury, the Dawgs are returning their fastest wide receiver and their best pass catcher on the perimeter. Todd Monken, who is one of the top play callers in college football, will certainly be able to open up the playbook even more than he already has. Auburn, on the other hand, has struggled significantly on the offensive side of the football. They have used multiple quarterbacks in TJ Finley and Robby Ashford, and besides an impressive back in Georgia native Tank Bigsby, the Tigers do not have many weapons to overcome an underperforming QB room.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO